When you think of your experiences with school teachers, you will likely have two different memories: those truly amazing teachers and those who were dreadful. Somehow, a teacher who stands out the most is the one who did the most horrific damage.

Whether they are throwing tools at you to teach a lesson in dodging or simply swinging you around by your hair, there are some truly horrific teachers throughout film history. There is truly sometimes no redemption for some of these teachers, and we love to hate them... and sometimes hate to love them.

Miss Trunchbull from ‘Matilda’ (1996)

While her talents and gifts were amazing as a former Olympic athlete, knowing how to shot put, hammer throw, and javelin are not useful talents when teaching grade schoolers. Miss Agatha Trunchbull (Pam Ferris) was the most horrific teacher anyone could have ever dreamed up.

She used her athletic skills to torture her students. She used girls with pigtails for shot put practice, threw boys out of the classroom windows, forced children to eat cake, and she would pick kids up by their ears and their hair. There’s no question she was the most abusive, awful teacher ever!

Patches O’Houlihan from ‘Dodgeball’ (2004)

He famously said that if you can dodge a wrench, you can dodge a ball—directly before throwing a wrench and hitting Justin Long’s character in the face. Likely one of the most memorable on-screen moments with this teacher, he is truly a master of disaster.

While he had a few moments of sanity and clarity with his wisdom and insight, he also directed his students into traffic, saying they needed to learn to dodge traffic to be able to dodgeballs, as well, truly a wild character. He was a fascinating individual and incredibly awful and unconventional.

Elizabeth Halsey from ‘Bad Teacher’ (2011)

She curses at her students, is lazy, smokes a lot of weed, drinks to excess, and puts movies on for her students so that she can sleep. Definitely not the teacher of the year, Elizabeth Halsey (Cameron Diaz) is the prime example of truly not trying at all in any way.

Her terrible teacher status is never-ending, as she embezzles money for breast implants and attempts to steal state test scores to cheat and win the prize for the class with the highest scores. The list truly goes on and on. She ultimately changes her ways and becomes a much milder and kinder teacher, but she is still awful at the time.

Mrs. Tingle from ‘Teaching Mrs. Tingle’ (1999)

While she didn’t start as a horrible teacher, just a difficult one, she turns out to be just about the worst teacher ever. She wants her student (Katie Holmes) to fail so badly that she engages in terrible schemes and plans to make her lose everything.

She went so far as to (accidentally) shoot another student in the chest with a crossbow. There has never been a teacher who has committed attempted murder and still been considered a good teacher. The only redeeming thing about this awful teacher is the amazing acting from the incredible Helen Mirren.

Edward Rooney from ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ (1986)

While technically not a teacher, Principal Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) is the greatest example of an awful educator in film. Not only did he strongly desire the downfall of his student (the lovable and brilliant Ferris Bueller), he went out of his way to stalk and trespass to try and prove his guilt.

He was such an awful character, and we loved to hate him so much that it was actually kind of fun to see him mess up his shoes and get mauled by the dog. He was a blatant jerk, and it is safe to assume that he was and still is universally hated by all.

Mr. Woodcock from ‘Mr. Woodcock’ (2007)

Life would feel pretty much over if you grew up to find that the teacher you hated most as a child was now dating your mother! That’s exactly what happened in Mr. Woodcock. He is a terrible man who somehow got a job as a gym teacher terrorizing the children. This seems like Billy Bob Thornton's typecast as of late.

Whether he was making them run for stuttering or for their shoes being untied or throwing a dodgeball at a student's face to check his reflexes, he is up there with the most abusive teachers. Maybe not quite as bad as Miss Trunchbull, but pretty darn close.

Kitty Farmer from ‘Donnie Darko’ (2001)

While her teaching was not necessarily awful, she was horrifically misguided. In Donnie Darko, she falls into the trap of believing the lies of Jim Cunningham, a motivational speaker played by the amazing Patrick Swayze. Kitty (Beth Grant) follows him and begins teaching “attitude lessons” based on his teachings.

While at face value, this is not horrible, it is the fact that she continued to follow him blindly despite the revelation that he was guilty of various malicious crimes. Despite those revelations and the distressing presence of Frank the Bunny, she continues teaching his ideals and defending him—not a great way to demonstrate good teaching principles.

Jerry Hathaway from ‘Real Genius’ (1985)

The 1980s brought about some real interesting teachers. For instance, Jerry Hathaway from the Val Kilmer classic, Real Genius. When he wasn’t sleeping with his students, he was crushing dreams and causing all kinds of distress and mental health worries for everyone.

Not only that, but he was also the mastermind behind what could have been a horrific disaster with the creation of a laser that could target and kill people from space, using his students as pawns to do all the dirty work for him. What an egotistical, gross, and amazingly terrible teacher!

Dolores Umbridge from the ‘Harry Potter' Series

She was a woman who did not care about right or wrong; she only wanted power. If you disagreed with her, you were simply wrong, no question. Dolores Umbridge, brilliantly played by Imelda Staunton, was so horrific and so evil in her dealings with the students of Hogwarts; it is amazing she lasted as long as she did.

She punished students by using magic to inflict physical pain on them; she banned several students (while praising others) from Quidditch matches based on their altercations. She ordered dementors to try and murder Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), and she consistently works in trying to revive Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) to power once again. She is a totalitarian terrorist to all those at Hogwarts.

Mr. Hand from ‘Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982)

While not a traditionally terrible teacher, Mr. Hand (Ray Walston) certainly has his own very interesting methods of teaching. While he was fairly level-headed for most of the film, his interactions with Jeff Spicoli (Sean Penn) draw the viewers' attention to his new and exciting teaching methods.

The same night as the graduation dance, Mr. Hand shows up at Spicoli’s house and indicates that he has eight hours of class time to make up for, and proceeds to give a history lesson until he feels that Spicoli has learned a satisfactory amount. Again, not a horrible teacher, but interesting methods, nonetheless. And he still thinks everyone is on dope!

