Casting is one of the most important aspects of cinema in terms of the delivery of the story and the accessibility of the characters. Great casting can lead to instantly iconic heroes and villains that audiences immediately feel a connection to. On the other hand, bad casting calls often result in jarring realizations of key characters that can feel jumbled and misguided, and can even make for a distracting sideshow to the film’s core focuses.

While the 2010s was typically an exhibition of incredible casting decisions in everything from action blockbusters to television epics, there were still plenty of missteps throughout the decade. Be they superhero slip-ups, musical muddles, or blockbuster blunders, these 10 casting decisions will live on in infamy for years to come.

10 Scarlett Johansson

'Ghost in the Shell' (2017)

The theory behind casting Scarlett Johansson in the live-action adaptation of Ghost in the Shell actually makes a lot of sense considering her action heroine chops were well proven and her box office appeal was at its peak. In practice, however, the decision was to the movie’s detriment as it saw the marketing campaign engulfed in controversy as claims of whitewashing dominated the air around the looming release of the remake of the classic anime.

In addition to the divisive press around the film, it also lacks the depth and insight required to make chasing an actress of Johansson’s talents a worthwhile venture. While she does show glimpses of an underlying intrigue to the film, the spectacle as a whole is overwhelmed by its impressive yet invasive visual display. The end result is a misguided action picture that lacks true gravitas and ends up wasting its impressive assembly of moving pieces.

9 Ryan Reynolds

'Green Lantern' (2011)

Ryan Reynolds has etched himself into the annals of comic book cinema history with his faultless portrayal of Deadpool, a project that he himself had to fight for to get out of production hell. However, the actor’s efforts in superhero films haven’t always been quite so glorious, a fact that Reynolds has mocked as relentlessly as anyone. That lampooning has, of course, been directed at the critical disaster that was 2011’s Green Lantern.

The film has no shortage of flaws, from the clunky plot progression and jarring characters to the heavy-handed production value, but chief among them is the casting of the titular hero. Reynolds does what he can to liven up a weak script, and his performance is far from terrible, but he simply isn’t most fans’ idea of Hal Jordan and the film never gave Reynolds much of a chance to let his natural charisma take center stage.

8 Will Smith

'Aladdin' (2019)

Disney’s newfound obsession with remaking their past animated classics as live-action cash grabs has seen plenty of poor narrative decisions made in a rather unbecoming pursuit of box office gains and public appeal. Among the most infamous and high profile of these was the casting of Will Smith as Genie in 2019’s Aladdin. Despite grossing over $1 billion, the musical fantasy film has been instantly forgotten save for the abysmal casting decision.

While Robin Williams imbued the mischievous magical character with a comedic zest and a certain warmth, Smith oscillates between flamboyant charisma and a pseudo-self-conscious vulnerability. Additionally, while his singing is passable in a performative sense, one can’t help but feel there is a vast array of actors at hand—be they established stars or emerging talents—who could have occupied the part with a greater fervor. In the end, Smith’s presence proves to be more distracting than supportive.

7 Tilda Swinton

'Doctor Strange' (2016)

The origin film Doctor Strange introduced not only Benedict Cumberbatch’s fan-favorite sorcerer to the fold of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but a pantheon of the sorcerer’s best side characters from the comic books as well. Such excitement complemented the spellbinding visual presentation of the Marvel movie in fine fashion, but the film still found several faults along the way. One of the more controversial of them was the casting of Tilda Swinton as Strange’s mentor, the Ancient One.

While Swinton imbued the role with an intrigue and gravitas, she is quite different to her counterpart in the comic books, that being a goatee-touting old man from a secluded region of the Himalayas. The MCU faced some backlash for the casting decision, with many questioning the studio’s strenuous moralistic efforts to promote inclusivity and diversity only to effectively whitewash what would have been the first prominent Asian character in the franchise. The casting remains one of the most contentious chapters in the MCU to date.

6 Dane DeHaan

'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' (2014)

In 2014, Dane DeHaan was an impressive rising star with a proven ability to imbue his characters with a depth and even a disturbing darkness that saw him shine in complex roles in such films as The Place Beyond the Pines and Kill Your Darlings. While this talent for intriguing darkness is on full display in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, DeHaan’s twisted performance feels out of place in the wider picture.

This is more of an indictment on the film’s over-bloated script and sprawling narrative focuses more so than on DeHaan’s performance. In fact, many are of the opinion that his depiction of Harry Osborn is perfectly fine. However, at the time of the movie’s release, he lacked the presence required to make the brief appearance of the Green Goblin anything more than a fleeting and unthreatening sideshow. DeHaan has since had greater opportunity to showcase his talents, such as with his underrated performance in Oppenheimer.