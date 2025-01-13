A faultless, virtuous movie hero can be a really fun and interesting character; but, more often than not, a more morally gray protagonist is what audiences tend to want. An antihero is precisely that: A central character that lacks typical heroic traits and may not even be a particularly good person, but still performs actions that viewers would typically consider correct.

Writing and portraying a good, believable, interesting antihero is very tough, however. As proof, there have been numerous atrocious antihero characters throughout the history of movies — particularly in more recent years. From failed superhero films to massive action franchises, there are all sorts of movies that are led by a main character that's supposed to be nuanced, but instead comes across as laughable.

10 Alfie (Jude Law)

'Alfie' (2004)

The issue with remakes of great movies is that it's often quite hard to capture the magic that made the original so unique. That's certainly true of 2004's Alfie, a remake of the 1966 classic of the same title with Michael Caine in the lead role. Here, it's Jude Law who plays the Cockney womanizer learning the hard way about the danger of his actions.

The movie's script is seemingly too afraid to go to spots as dark as the original, a quintessential study of '60s masculinity at its most toxic, did. The writing of Alfie himself lacks nuance and complexity. As a result, he's just unlikable. He's a watered-down caricature of his original self, played rather poorly by Jude Law in one of his biggest actorial misses.

9 Victor Frankenstein (James McAvoy)

'Victor Frankenstein' (2015)

Victor Frankenstein is a rather deplorable steampunk twist on Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, told from Igor's perspective. Viewers get to see the troubled young assistant's dark origins, his redemptive friendship with the titular mad scientist, and the emergence of how Frankenstein became the legend we know today. Even setting aside how badly it fails to capture the compelling tragedy of Shelley's seminal novel, it's not a particularly good film in its own right, either.

According to Letterboxd, it's one of the worst sci-fi movies of the 2010s. Some might enjoy its hamminess, and James McAvoy and Daniel Radcliffe really do give their roles their all, but it's not enough. For starters, the titular protagonist doesn't work as an antihero or as a protagonist. Despite the movie being very character-driven, Victor is such a walking cliché, and McAvoy's passionate performance feels so disconnected from the very poorly written character, that he ends up being more unintentionally funny than genuinely compelling.

8 Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel)

The 'Fast and Furious' Franchise

Once upon a time, the Fast and Furious franchise was a down-to-Earth action franchise about street crimes and cool racing scenes. Now, it's not even entirely set on Earth. With Paul Walker's tragic passing in 2013, now at the center of it all stands Vin Diesel's Dominic Toretto. He's the patriarch of the group, and at this point in the franchise, he's pretty much a superhero that not even Kryptonite can stop.

Back when these movies were still good, Dom was a fun co-protagonist to follow. His gruff demeanor made him a force to be reckoned with, nicely contrasted with how loving he is toward his family. Now that astronomical amounts of plot armor surround him, there are no stakes left, and he's as boring as antiheroes come. His family values have become a big joke, his strong personality and volatile temper have become a cliché, and it feels like Vin Diesel isn't even trying to be charming anymore. This is one of the franchises that defined the 2010s, but sadly, the days of fun street racing and engaging antiheroes were left on Earth when the franchise went to space to never return.

7 Elektra Natchios (Jennifer Garner)

'Elektra' (2005)

Deadpool & Wolverine has ensured that Elektra comes out of the pit of Marvel oblivion, but that doesn't actually mean the movie's any good. It's not. A spin-off of the slightly-less-bad Daredevil starring Ben Affleck, it's about the titular assassin having a change of heart that leads her into a war against an evil crime syndicate.

Jennifer Garner, putting all possible effort into her terribly written role, is guilty of no sin; but even her could only do so much with such a poor protagonist. It's crucial for an antihero to have a strong dimension of humanity to bridge the gap between the viewers's empathy and the character's more morally questionable actions. This version of Elektra Natchios lacks precisely that. As such, there's nothing to make audiences root for her in any of the action scenes, rendering the whole thing awfully forgettable.

6 Ghost Rider (Nicolas Cage)

'Ghost Rider' (2007) & 'Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance' (2011)

Nicolas Cage's career choices, particularly throughout the 21st century, have been nothing less than fascinating. Every now and then, he takes on a big role — and one of his biggest also happens to be one of his worst. He played stunt motorcyclist Johnny Blaze, a.k.a. Ghost Rider, in the two films of the same name. They follow Blaze, who has sold his soul to the Devil to save his father's life, being transformed into the Devil's own motorcycle-driving bounty hunter.

Ghost Rider is a remarkably cool character on paper, making him deserving of his own reimagining, because these two movies just don't cut it. There are some who genuinely enjoy Cage's portrayal of the character, but it would be hard to defend the writing. The antihero here has about as much depth as a paddling pool, neglecting the complexities that make him so interesting in the comics. What could have been a fascinating, really badass character is instead just a cheesy skull on fire going around killing people.