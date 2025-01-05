Casting is one of the most important decisions within the filmmaking process, as not even the most amazing script could be turned into a great movie if the characters are not sufficiently developed. Regardless of whether it is a massive summer blockbuster or a small-scale independent production, films require actors that can do something inventive with the material that they are given, whilst also honoring what the writer and director intended.

It sometimes takes just one miscast role to completely derail a film, even if it was not expected to be a total disaster. Few films are perfect, and whilst most can survive a few clunky moments or strange plot holes, it is hard to recover quality when there is a performance that simply is not clicking in any capacity. Here are the ten worst movie castings of all-time, ranked.

10 Ben Platt, ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ (2021)

Character: Evan Hansen

Image via Universal Pictures

Although he won several Tony Awards for his performance in the stage show of the same name, Ben Platt was far too old to play the titular role in the cinematic version of Dear Evan Hansen. Casting Platt, an actor nearly in his 30s, as the main character in a coming-of-age drama set in a high school simply felt inauthentic and borderline creepy.

Platt is better suited to playing comedic characters, as he has given strong performances in Theater Camp and the Pitch Perfect franchise. However, he did not have the dramatic capacity to handle a film like Dear Evan Hansen, which had already inspired some controversy for its depiction of mental health issues. What could have been a fantastic opportunity to cast a breakout star ended up being a disastrous attempt at turning Platt into a movie star, and may have damaged his career.

Your changes have been saved Dear Evan Hansen Release Date September 24, 2021 Director Stephen Chbosky Cast Nik Dodani , Amandla Stenberg Kaitlyn Dever , DeMarius Copes , Julianne Moore , Danny Pino , Colton Ryan , Amy Adams Runtime 137minutes Writers Steven Levenson , Benj Pasek , Justin Paul Budget $27–28 million Studio(s) Universal Pictures Distributor(s) Universal Pictures Expand

Watch on Peacock

9 Kevin Costner, ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves’ (1991)

Character: Robin Hood

Image by Warner Bros.

Kevin Costner was not the right choice to play one of the most famous characters in history when he took on the title role in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, even though the film itself is a fairly entertaining adventure movie in its own right. Costner was simply unable to do the English accent required to play the role, and in some instances, doesn’t even appear to be trying to make it sound convincing in the slightest.

Costner is so lacking in charisma in Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves that he is overshadowed in his own story, as Alan Rickman’s performance as the ruthless Sheriff of Nottingham is far more compelling than anything that had to do with Robin Hood. It says a lot about the failings of a casting when viewers were far more invested in what was happening with the main antagonist when compared to the primary hero.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves Robin Hood decides to fight back as an outlaw when faced with the tyranny of the Sheriff of Nottingham. Release Date June 14, 1991 Director Kevin Reynolds Cast Kevin Costner , Morgan Freeman , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Christian Slater Alan Rickman , Geraldine McEwan Runtime 143 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Pen Densham , John Watson Expand

Rent on Amazon

8 Jared Leto, ‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Character: Joker

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Jared Leto had the chance to do something truly innovative when he was cast as the Joker in Suicide Squad, but sadly his interpretation felt very uninspired. Leto lacked the menace of Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight or the comedic charm of Jack Nicholson in Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film; instead, his version of the Clown Prince of Crime felt like a creepy, obnoxious distraction who barely had any screen time.

Leto failed to live up to the legacy of what the Joker represented, and it was not a surprise that Joaquin Phoenix ended up receiving far more acclaim when he took the role for himself in the 2019 spinoff film Joker, which won him the Academy Award for Best Actor. Based on the fact that Leto also appeared in Morbius, it may be a good idea if he stays away from the comic book genre altogether.

Watch on Max

7 George Clooney, ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Character: Bruce Wayne/Batman

Image via Warner Bros.

George Clooney is a great actor who was completely wrong for the role of Batman when he was chosen as the replacement for Val Kilmer in Batman & Robin. While Clooney certainly had the inherent charisma that would have made him perfect to play Bruce Wayne, he lacked the physicality and sense of menace that was needed whenever he was in the suit.

Clooney may have been better in a more serious Batman film, but director Joel Schumacher insisted on playing the film as a complete farce, in the vein of what Adam West did in the original Batman television series from 1966. Clooney has thankfully had a sense of humor about his failings, as he even reprised his role for a brief cameo in the post-credit scene of The Flash, in which he indicated that he had made peace with how disastrous Batman & Robin was for his career.

Your changes have been saved Batman & Robin Director Joel Schumacher Cast George Clooney , Chris O'Donnell Runtime 125minutes Writers Peter Tomasi Budget $125 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Distributor(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Franchise(s) Batman Expand

Watch on Max

6 Sofia Coppola, ‘The Godfather: Part III’ (1990)

Character: Mary Corleone

Image via Paramount Pictures

Sofia Coppola was simply not suited for her role in The Godfather: Part III, even though she has proven to be one of the best directors working today. While there was certainly a lot of pressure put on all of the new stars that appeared in a sequel to two of the greatest films ever made, Coppola was not able to bring out the emotion needed when playing the daughter of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino).

The father-daughter relationship in The Godfather: Part III simply does not work, which makes it much harder to believe in Michael’s redemptive arc and heartbreak at the end of the film. Although much of this is the fault of a weak screenplay that did not have the same source material to draw from, it is possible that a stronger actress (such as Winona Ryder) could have made the ending of The Godfather: Part III more effective.

Your changes have been saved The Godfather Part III Follows Michael Corleone, now in his 60s, as he seeks to free his family from crime and find a suitable successor to his empire. Release Date December 25, 1990 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Diane Keaton Al Pacino , Andy Garcia Runtime 142minutes Writers Francis Ford Coppola Budget $54 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Sequel(s) The Godfather Part III Prequel(s) The Godfather Franchise(s) The Godfather Expand

Watch on Paramount Plus

5 Scarlett Johansson, ‘Ghost in the Shell’ (2017)

Character: Major

Image via Paramount Pictures

Scarlett Johansson should not have been cast in the live-action remake of Ghost in the Shell because it is a blatant piece of whitewashing that does not honor the original source material. It would have been one thing if the remake of Ghost in the Shell was set in a different era where it made sense to have a mixed-race cast, but the fact that it was still set in Japan made it more distressing that the film starred a white hero.

Johansson’s casting feels insincere and cynical, as it was evident that the filmmakers felt they had to cast a major star in order to get audiences invested in the film, as they did not have confidence in their own vision. Anime live-action remakes are often disastrous, but Ghost in the Shell is one example in which the point of the original classic seemed to be completely ignored.

Your changes have been saved Ghost in the Shell Based on the internationally-acclaimed anime/manga “GHOST IN THE SHELL, " a sci-fi action movie that follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 faces an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology. Release Date March 31, 2017 Director Rupert Sanders Cast Chin Han , Michael Pitt , Juliette Binoche , Rila Fukushima , Scarlett Johansson , Pilou Asbæk Runtime 107 Minutes Main Genre Sci-Fi Writers William Wheeler , Jamie Moss , Ehren Kruger Budget 110 million Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Prequel(s) Ghost in the Shell Franchise(s) Ghost in the Shell Expand

Rent on Amazon

4 Mickey Rooney, ‘Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961)

Character: Mr. Yunioshi

Image via Paramount Pictures

Mickey Rooney is a great actor whose role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s is blatantly offensive, as it is one of the most egregious cases of “yellowface” in the history of Hollywood. While there are several films from the Golden Age of Hollywood that have some elements that have not aged well, there is nothing about the depiction of Mr. Yunioshi in Breakfast at Tiffany’s that feels like it was made with good intentions; the entire character is intended to be insulting.

Rooney’s performance is a major bummer, because Breakfast at Tiffany’s is otherwise a fairly compelling romantic comedy that helped spell out many of the archetypes of the genre long before the release of modern favorites like When Harry Met Sally and Jerry Maguire. As great as Audrey Hepburn is in the film, it is hard to rewatch the film based on how egregiously offensive Rooney’s entire role is.

Your changes have been saved Breakfast at Tiffany's Breakfast at Tiffany's is a romantic comedy film by director Blake Edwards and is based on Truman Capote's 1958 novella. The 1961 film stars Buddy Ebsen, Audrey Hepburn, Patricia Neal, and George Peppard. The plot revolves around Holly Golightly as she falls in love and the trials and tribulations that come along with it.

Release Date October 6, 1961 Director Blake Edwards Cast Audrey Hepburn , George Peppard , Patricia Neal , Buddy Ebsen , Martin Balsam , José Luis de Villalonga Runtime 115minutes Writers Truman Capote , George Axelrod Studio(s) Paramount Pictures Distributor(s) Paramount Pictures Expand

Watch on Prime Video

3 Joel Edgerton, ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ (2014)

Character: Ramses

Image via 20th Century Fox

Joel Edgerton is another white actor cast to play a different race when he was cast as the Egyptian King Ramses in Exodus: Gods and Kings, a Biblical epic from Ridley Scott that depicted some of the most consequential events in religious history. While there is a case to be made that Christian Bale is somewhat believable as the Jewish character Moses, Edgerton’s performance is simply whitewashing at its finest, which is made even more egregious because of the ridiculous makeup that he is forced to wear.

The friendship-turned-rivalry between Moses and Ramses does not work in Exodus: Gods and Kings, as the depiction of the two characters is never convincing. While Edgerton is a great actor with a number of great films on his track record, it would have been in the better interest of his career if he had turned down the role in Exodus: Gods and Kings so that an Egyptian actor could have been cast.

Watch on Tubi

2 Russell Crowe, ‘Les Miserables’ (2012)

Character: Javert

Image via Universal Pictures

Russell Crowe is an actor that simply cannot sing very well, which is a major issue when he was cast in a musical as famous as Les Miserables. Although there was a possibility that Crowe could have brought on the intimidating side of Javert if he was cast in a non-musical adaptation of the original source material, he is clearly out of his depth whenever he is forced to break into song.

Crowe’s lack of singing abilities stands out dramatically in Les Miserables, especially when compared to the truly impressive singers in the cast, such as Hugh Jackman, Amanda Seyfried, and Eddie Redmayne. Although Les Miserables tells an epic story that is intended to have a profound emotional impact on its audience because of its potent themes, any scenes in which Crowe is singing feel like a complete and utter joke.