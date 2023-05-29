Film love stories make sense in the moment when the leads share their first kiss, and the soundtrack swells in the background. However, one sometimes can't help but wonder if the characters are a good match or if their relationship could truly last.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which movie couples are actually not suited to each other at all. In their opinion, some of cinema's most iconic lovebirds were doomed from the get-go.

10 Danny & Sandy — 'Grease' (1978)

At the heart of Grease is the summer romance between greaser Danny Zuko (John Travolta) and the straight-laced Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John). The contrast between them creates much of the tension as Danny struggles to reconcile his feelings for Sandy with his image as a cool rebel. Similarly, Sandy finds it difficult to adapt to the American high school culture and fit in with Danny's crowd. They say opposites attract, but one Redditor doubted their relationship would really last.

"I enjoyed [the movie] but their personalities are sooo polar opposite that I don't see a happy long-term relationship. A little is good, even encouraged. But that much? I think it's a recipe for disaster sooner or later," said user Typical-Breakfast758.

9 Jack & Annie — 'Speed' (1994)

Jack Traven (Keanu Reeves) and Annie Porter (Sandra Bullock) find themselves trapped on a bus rigged with explosives that will detonate if the speed drops below 50 mph. Jack tries to find a way to save everyone on board while Annie takes the wheel when the bus driver is injured. Speed is a standout '90s action flick, but some Redditors didn't like that Jack and Annie got together by the end.

"She even told him they wouldn't work because of the traumatic event they both experienced together made feelings of a false connection," said Redditor AbbreviationsGlad833. "And the sequel proves that to be true," added user WyattParkScoreboard.

8 Eliza Doolittle & Henry Higgins — 'My Fair Lady' (1964)

My Fair Lady is a classic musical starring Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle, a flower seller with a Cockney accent who wishes to pass as an upper-class lady in Edwardian England, so she takes voice lessons from expert Henry Higgins (Rex Harrison). In the film version, Higgins and Eliza unexpectedly develop feelings for each other.

"I firmly believe that they aren't supposed to end up together. They clearly don't in the original play by [George Bernard] Shaw, but I think even in My Fair Lady the story is not supposed to end with those two characters romantically linked. A lot of it comes down to how the actors play the last two lines and how that final scene is blocked. And I think the movie did it wrong," said Redditor trialrun1.

7 Benjamin & Elaine — 'The Graduate' (1967)

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) is a confused college graduate who has an affair with Mrs. Robinson (Anne Bancroft), a friend of his parents, and then proceeds to fall in love with her daughter, Elaine (Katharine Ross). As if that wasn't complicated enough, Elaine is also engaged to another man. Despite the obstacles, Benjamin decides to pursue Elaine, leading to a climactic scene where he interrupts her wedding.

Needless to say, multiple Redditors thought this was a terrible way to begin a relationship. "There’s only a few ways I can envision their future and none of them last very long," said Redditor shredabetes. "That look they have in the bus at the end as reality sets in, lol," said user dipper1985.

6 Mike & Marta — 'Cry Macho' (2021)

Clint Eastwood's most recent western centers on Mike, a washed-up rodeo star, who accepts a job from his former boss to bring his estranged son, Rafo (Eduardo Minett), back from Mexico. During his journey, Mike meets Marta (Natalia Traven), a kind-hearted woman who helps him take care of Rafo.

Despite the language barrier, the two develop a connection, and Marta becomes an integral part of Mike and Rafo's journey. Nevertheless, one Redditor didn't buy Mike and Marta's relationship. "Why in the hell would a 50- year-old single mom with a bunch of kiddos stick around with a 91-year-old horse trainer?!?" said Redditor laterdude.

5 Pat & Tiffany — 'Silver Linings Playbook' (2012)

This quirky gem from director David O. Russell tells the story of Pat Solitano (Bradley Cooper), a man with bipolar disorder who moves back in with his parents after a court-ordered hospitalization. Pat meets Tiffany Maxwell (Jennifer Lawrence), a young widow who also struggles with mental health issues, and they find a shared understanding.

However, some users in the thread did not like the way their relationship was portrayed. "They cured mental illness with dance! There's no way they'll revert back to their old ways almost immediately after the credits roll," said user ScreamingGordita.

4 Ernest & Stella — 'The Poseidon Adventure' (1972)

This disaster film revolves around a group of passengers aboard a luxury liner that capsizes after being hit by a massive wave. Among them is the elderly couple Ernest (Ernest Borgnine) and Stella Rogo (Shelley Winters). Their marriage is put to the test as they struggle to survive the treacherous journey through the upside-down ship to reach safety.

"Ernest Borgnine and Stella Stevens were really ill-suited," said user violetsprouts. "They barely seemed to like or respect each other. One of them dying was actually the best ending for their relationship. It gives some rose-colored glasses after the fact."

3 Claire & John — 'The Breakfast Club' (1985)

This '80s coming-of-age classic follows five high school students who are forced to spend a Saturday together in detention. Two of them, Claire (Molly Ringwald) and John (Judd Nelson) have vastly different backgrounds. Claire is a popular, rich girl who seems to have it all, while John is a rebellious troublemaker from a broken home. Throughout the day, they slowly begin to open up to each other and reveal their true selves.

Fans see the two contrasting personalities as complements of one another, but some Redditors were more skeptical. "I love that movie, but the pairings make me cringe and don't fit the tone at all," said Redditor Ghost_R11121.

2 Peter Parker & Mary Jane — 'Spider-Man' (2002)

Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst) and Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man films make for one of the most beloved couples in any superhero movie. Their relationship is a little rocky, though, with a lot of miscommunication and hidden feelings.

"Yeah, that was so awkward to watch, and even as a teenager I could see it would have never worked. Now as an adult MJ is basically a red flag pincushion," added Redditor katamuro.

1 Noah & Allie — 'The Notebook' (2004)

Noah (Ryan Gosling) is a young man from a humble background who falls in love with Allie (Rachel McAdams), a wealthy girl who is about to leave for college. However, their relationship is cut short by the outbreak of World War II. After years of separation, they are reunited, but Allie is engaged to another man.

The Notebook is the quintessential 2000s romance, but several Redditors felt that the leads were manipulative and unhealthy. "Those two from The Notebook shouldn't have made it long enough for the damn notebook to have been written! Ugh!" said user damndartryghtor. "Yup, they had a toxic relationship," agreed Redditor AbbreviationsGlad833.

