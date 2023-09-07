Great closures are undoubtedly a significant part of filmmaking as they provide audiences with a sense of fulfillment and encourage them to reflect on the viewing experience. It's not to wonder why poorly written movies often have terrible endings, which is not surprising considering their overall quality.

Sometimes, viewers build up high expectations for well-written movies, only to be completely disappointed by the end. This can result in an even bigger letdown than if the movie had been bad from the start. Furthermore, a film's ending can come across as unfulfilling or confusing in many ways, causing it to ultimately fail in the eyes of the audience. On Reddit, users discuss how certain movies' endings have ruined the entire viewing experience for them.

10 'A.I.: Artificial Intelligence' (2001)

In Steve Spielberg's meditation on the power of love and the future of A.I. set in a future not so far, Haley Joel Osment plays a highly advanced robotic kid who longs to become real to win over the love of his human mother.

According to Pibbles4Lyfe, the weakest asset of Spielberg's sci-fi fantasy flick is its ending. "I thought it was ending like 30 times before it actually ended," they wrote with many others agreeing. Even though A.I.: Artificial Intelligence is far from being a bad movie, it is arguably one of the acclaimed filmmaker's weakest.

9 'Remember Me' (2010)

Remember Me is a heartbreaking romance story starring Robert Pattinson and Emilie de Ravin as two lovers who meet through a twist of fate. While Ally successfully helps Tyler heal from a tragic occurrence, the two see it coming to an abrupt end.

When Redditors were asked which is the worst movie ending they have ever seen, the user UrNotAMachine quickly mentioned Allen Coulter's work. "Just a very strange choice that has pretty much no thematic bearing on the rest of the movie, which is an incredibly bland romance film," they wrote. In a reply, the user thisshortnenough made an interesting point, highlighting that it was "an interesting choice because it does show a realistic perspective of someone who would have been in the towers."

8 'High Tension' (2003)

Alexandre Aja's French queer horror centers on two best friends who go on a weekend getaway and spend a quiet time at one of the girl's (Maïwenn) parents' secluded farmhouse. However, on the first night there, a wild turn of events occurs, and the two face a terrible nightmare with nowhere to escape.

High Tension falls short in many aspects; even though it is stylistically impressive and disturbing enough to intrigue audiences, the slasher film counts on a questionable ending. "The film ends with a completely bonkers twist that comes out of nowhere only to baffle viewers," a now-deleted account wrote, explaining what happened. "This one angered me the most," another deleted user added.

7 'The Forgotten' (2004)

In this science fiction mystery drama by Joseph Ruben, a grieving mother who lost her kid in a plane disaster is played by Julianne Moore. However, as soon as every evidence of her son's presence is deleted, she begins to doubt her sanity and becomes frantic to show that he was actually there.

As it turns out, The Forgotten became a pretty underwhelming movie thanks to its disappointing climax. "We start off with a pretty decent psychological thriller about a woman who swears her missing son was real when no one else remembers, and then BAM!, aliens," the user PopeliusJones wrote on the website when discussing bad movie endings. "What a waste."

6 'Lucy' (2014)

In Luc Besson's 2014 thought-provoking action sci-fi movie, Scarlett Johansson steps into the shoes of the titular character, a superhuman woman who gains special abilities when a psychedelic drug is absorbed into her bloodstream, giving the character the ability to use 100% of her brain's power.

Even if flawed, Lucy makes for an engaging thriller with strong and intriguing science fiction aspects. Nevertheless, the movie's ending was a bit of a letdown to global viewers, including the user RedHotCurryPowder, who could not help showing discontentment with the fact that its lead character "turned into a flash drive." "And it's also getting a sequel," the user SparksMKII replied, admitting that they "have no idea how they would follow up on that ending."

5 'Hulk' (2003)

Seen as a misfire, the first Hulk adaptation introduces audiences to the iconic Marvel character (played by Erica Bana), illustrating its tragic past and the origins of his power in the aftermath of a lab accident involving gamma radiation.

The 2003 film is believed to feature one of the worst closures in movie history. "The first Hulk movie, where he fights a stormy cloud, which is also his dad, comes to mind," the user Sammyscrap wrote with many users agreeing. "I'm surprised you could even see the ending, considering how goddamn dark it was," another user, DoctorMystery added.

4 'The Snowman' (2017)

Based on the novel of the same name by Jo Nesbø, The Snowman stars Michael Fassbender and chronicles Harry Holes' quest to unearth the disappearance of a woman whose scarf is wrapped around a snowman, and who keeps using snowmen as a calling card for his murders.

"Well, the ending was disastrous... just like the whole movie, really," a Reddit user argued on the website. Even though Tomas Alfredson's critically-panned feature had the potential to be a great movie, it turned out to be the opposite at all ends. "Which is a shame, because the trailers looks really amazing, and the novel itself was well received," the user IAmTheNight2014 replied.

3 'Skyline' (2010)

In 2010's Skyline, a group of friends attempts to survive as their getaway trip turns into a horrific weekend when strange lights descend on the city of Los Angeles, striving to swallow the entire human population of the Earth.

Colin and Greg Strause's mid-budget alien invasion movie, the first installment of a franchise that left much to be desired, is definitely not a fan favorite in the genre, failing miserably to meet expectations. "The ending for Skyline, where we find out that we’re just going to be used as batteries and then that one guy somehow takes over the alien machine and saves his girlfriend..." the user Arcturus572 wrote. Under the replies, another Reddit user noted that "even then it's just a bunch of quickly edited images of the new alien machine guy kicking ass like a comic book."

2 'Pixels' (2015)

An alien attack inspired by classic video games threatens the earth, and an unlikely team of heroes, which includes president Will Cooper (Kevin James), former video-game champ (Adam Sandler), and a military specialist (Michelle Monaghan), join forces to save the planet. Pixels, directed by Chris Columbus, blends action, comedy, and sci-fi to, at best, mixed results.

Pixels is ultimately underwhelming and, at times, even a dull viewing experience — and its bizarre ending does not seem to help. According to the user lacourseauxetoiles, it "definitely has to be the worst." They added, "It’s so weird that even Adam Sandler comments on how stupid it is."

1 'The Devil Inside' (2012)

Set in Italy, the found footage supernatural movie The Devil Inside tells the story of a woman involved in a series of unauthorized exorcisms during her mission to determine what happened to her mother, who allegedly murdered three people when possessed by a demon.

Critics weren't impressed by William Brent Bell's movie, and general audiences certainly did not like the film as well. Considered a lazy and boring horror movie, the 2012 film also featured a poor ending according to users on the platform, and understandably so. "There is no other answer," the user 500DaysofNight wrote after mentioning The Devil Inside. "The audience literally started laughing at the end, which probably wasn't the director's intention," the user TheMountebank said in a different comment.

