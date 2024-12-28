A movie is only as good as its hero. These characters embody the values that a society values most; courage, resourcefulness, and strength are all tools that movie heroes use to defeat evil and save the day. Throughout the history of movies, however (and, unfortunately, particularly in recent times), there have been plenty of films with heroes that, for whatever reason, just aren't any good.

Whether they're terrible people yet still portrayed as virtuous paragons of heroism, or because they're dull and unengaging characters, or because they don't really add much to the movie they're supposed to be the leads of, these terrible heroes could disappear from their films altogether and their absence wouldn't be felt—or, worse yet, would even be appreciated.

10 Aang (Noah Ringer)

'The Last Airbender' (2010)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Once upon a time, M. Night Shyamalan was one of the most exciting young voices in Hollywood. Then, he started making duds, and now he's considered one of the most hit-or-miss filmmakers out there. His biggest and most embarrassing miss so far has been The Last Airbender, a lackluster adaptation of Nickelodeon's Avatar: The Last Airbender. The hero of the movie is Aang, the last surviving Airbender and an incarnation of the Avatar.

The Last Airbender is by far one of the worst action movies of the 2010s, and a big reason why is just how uninteresting of a character Aang is. He has absolutely no screen presence, and poor Noah Ringer was given so little to work with that there was nothing he could do to elevate his performance in any way. All of this is without even mentioning how different this movie version of Aang is from his cartoon counterpart; whereas the latter was much more playful and lighthearted, the former is like a serious, brooding wood slab. Not exactly a fun pair of eyes to see this world through.

9 Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling & James Garner) and Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams & Gena Rowlands)

'The Notebook' (2004)

Image via New Line Cinema

From La La Land to About Time, Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams are no strangers to playing romantic movie heroes. The worst characters they've ever had to play, though, are the terrifyingly toxic Noah Calhoun and Allie Hamilton from The Notebook. One, a manipulative jerk; the other, an equally manipulative cheater. Romance films often have characters that are less than perfect, but these two are particularly unlikable.

Though Noah and Allie's romance is a lot more touching and romantic in their old age (where they're played by James Garner and Gena Rowlands), their young forms are simultaneously two of the most boring and two of the most unpleasant romance heroes in the genre's history. The Notebook is, all in all, one of the worst-written romance films, and a pair of big reasons why are its two main characters.

8 Jake Sully (Sam Worthington)

'Avatar' (2009)

Image via 20th Century Studios

To this day, one of the most impressive achievements of any filmmaker's career is still the fact that, being an entirely original film, James Cameron's Avatar managed to become the highest-grossing movie of all time. It's an okay movie, all things considered, but there's one element in it that's pretty much universally agreed to be its worst: Its protagonist, Jake Sully, a paralyzed Marine who falls in love with Pandora and decides to join the indigenous Na'vi.

He's a much better character in Avatar: The Way of Water, and fans can only hope that he'll be even more interesting in Avatar: Fire and Ash, but in the original, Jake is by far the movie's least interesting character. He's a walking cliché with the most one-dimensional personality and the most predictable patterns of behavior, things which might have been forgivable in any other character from any other film, but not in the lead of the biggest box office sensation of all time.

7 Cole Young (Lewis Tan)

'Mortal Kombat' (2021)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Video games don't exactly have a great track record when it comes to movie adaptations, but occasionally (and particularly throughout the later years of the 21st century), there have been some genuinely great video game films. 2021's Mortal Kombat is probably hard to label as "great," but it's a fun action flick with lots of cool moments and winks that fans of the video game franchise are guaranteed to love.

This is one of the most thrilling video game adaptations of the 2020s, but very little—if any—of that excitement comes from its painfully forgettable and plain lead character. An original character created for the movie, Cole Young has an annoying amount of plot armor, zero depth beyond being an everyman caricature, and no particularly fun powers. The fact that he takes away so much screentime from other characters from the games who fans would very much have preferred to see more of only adds salt to the wound.

Watch on Max

6 Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart)

The 'Twilight' Saga

Image via Summit Entertainment

Overhated though they may sometimes be, the Twilight movies can't reasonably be called good. They're the tale of a young girl who falls in love with a mysterious vampire, blossoming a relationship that will change her life forever. This young girl, Bella Swan (who gave Kristen Stewart her breakout role), is the queen of uninteresting young adult fantasy franchise protagonists.

Some of the Twilight films are among the worst vampire movies ever, but even in the ones that are considerably above average, Bella is one of the worst characters in each installment. She's not a particularly good person, Stewart's performance is infamous for a reason, and her personality is more grating than it is compelling. How a character so shallow and klutsy can somehow also be so boring is almost an achievement in itself.

5 Jim Preston (Chris Pratt)

'Passengers' (2016)

Image via Columbia Pictures

Passengers is the story of a passenger on a spacecraft traveling to a distant colony planet. When his sleeping pod malfunctions, he's woken 90 years too early. Desperate and lonely, he decides to wake up a woman who he finds attractive. This sounds like the premise of a gripping psychological thriller-horror film, and it definitely should have been—But no. For some bizarre reason, the people behind this sci-fi disaster decided to make it a romantic drama.

The worst part about Passengers isn't that it belongs to the wrong genre, though, but its lead character. Jim Preston wouldn't be such a terrible protagonist if the movie had the slightest interest in painting him as, at the very least, a morally complex character; but instead, he's portrayed as a courageous, dashing romantic lead whose mistakes were just a forgivable "oopsie." Chris Pratt does a fine enough job at Jim, but the screenplay is so broken that there's nothing he could have done to rescue his character.