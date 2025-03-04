A lot of popular movies have produced tie-in video games, sometimes to tell additional stories and expand upon the films, but usually to make a little bit of extra cash when a new movie comes out. Generally, the consensus is that movie-licensed video games are really not good at all, though there have been many diamonds in the rough over the years. But with every game that does it right, there are ten that do it wrong, and some that do it very, very wrong.

When developers flub nearly every aspect of a movie-licensed game, it can sometimes ruin the original movie, and results in hordes of disappointed moviegoers who are rightfully angry that their favourite IPs were exploited in such a way. These are the worst movie-licensed video games, which have gone down in history as being not just terrible adaptations, but some of the worst video games ever made, period.

11 'Aliens: Colonial Marines' (2013)

Platforms: PC/PS3/XB360

Image via Sega

Aliens: Colonial Marines went through development hell for years before it was finally cobbled together and released. Legions of hungry fans were excited to have it in their hands at last, but were miserably disappointed when they actually played the game. To its credit, it did do some things right. The weapon customization was pretty in-depth and interesting, the collectibles involving memorabilia from the Aliens movie were actually fun to search for, and the multiplayer was decent. Everything else sucked pretty bad, though.

The game was rife with bugs and glitches, the titular aliens very rarely appeared, and when they did, they felt uncharacteristically non-threatening. But perhaps worst of all, it absolutely ruined the canon set in place by the James Cameron films, bringing back deceased characters in impossible ways, and destroying the narrative. Even though, at base level, it's a pretty far cry from the worst game ever made, that couldn't save it from the bitter disappointment felt by many an Aliens fans, which has lingered with them for well over a decade.