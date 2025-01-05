The MacGuffin—a term popularized by Alfred Hitchcock—refers to an object, device, or goal that drives the plot forward. Often, they don't have any real significance beyond being the thing everyone wants. When done well, MacGuffins can add intrigue and momentum to a story - think the One Ring, Maltese Falcon, or the Philosopher's Stone. However, when poorly executed, they can feel hollow, contrived, or just plain ridiculous. Plus, many MacGuffings are simply lazy and generic, copying ideas that have already been done to death.

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the worst MacGuffins in cinema history. They're either poorly designed, unoriginal, or frustratingly obvious in their identity as plot devices. Some had untapped potential, others were lame from the start. They're all weak points in their respective films.

10 Crystal Skulls

'Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull' (2008)

"Knowledge was their treasure." The titular crystal skulls recycle ideas from earlier MacGuffins in the Indiana Jones movies, but with less style and intrigue. They're problematic in two main ways: first, by being extraterrestrial relics, they bring an ill-fitting sci-fi element to the franchise, which doesn't gel with the more historical and mystical vibe of the original movies. Secondly, they serve essentially the same narrative function as the Ark of the Covenant from Raiders, disintegrating the villain (in this case Cate Blanchett's Irina Spalko) as soon as they lay their hands on it.

In this regard, the crystal skulls are emblematic of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull as a whole: messing with the established mythology, trying to recapture the fun of the earlier films, but ultimately adding little that's fresh or interesting. Despite Spielberg's best efforts, the skulls come off as a half-baked - and largely forgettable - plot device.

9 Luke Skywalker’s Map Piece

'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

"Without the Jedi, there can be no balance in the Force." In The Force Awakens, the quest for a missing map piece that leads to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) drives much of the plot. The Resistance and the First Order are both desperate to acquire the fragment. However, the movie's third-act revelation that the final piece of the map was hidden inside R2D2 the whole time (and that many of the characters' efforts were completely pointless) was less awesome and more groan-inducing.

R2 was in low-power mode until the very end, which is partly why he wasn't able to share this crucial information soon. This means that the main plotline of TFA was simply R2 defragging, and everything else was just subplots and filler. The other plot points about the parts of the map that BB-8 has are similarly frustrating, like the fact that Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac) can't read a thumb drive, or that the information needed to be stored on a physical device in the first place rather than just sent via intergalactic email or something.

8 The Jaguar’s Eye

'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

"I'll recite in verse / Return the jewel and lift the curse." In the second Jumanji movie, the Jaguar’s Eye is a glowing green gemstone that the game’s avatars must recover and return to a statue to lift a curse and escape the game world. While the gem’s purpose is clear, its presence feels decidedly generic. Its glowing design and magical properties are straight out of the stock MacGuffin playbook. It looks like little more than a ball of LEDs.

Even worse is the fact that, on returning the jewel to the shrine, the characters have to call out "Jumanji!" to make the magic take effect. It's possible that the filmmakers were deliberately trying to make the Jaguar's Eye seem like something out of a B-tier video game, but it still doesn't work. It just feels like lazy storytelling. Fortunately, the comedy does most of the heavy lifting in the film, because the Jaguar's Eye plot doesn't cut it.

7 The Wand

'Bright' (2017)

"Only a Bright can control the wand without dying." Bright is, in general, a kind of baffling movie; one with lots of potential that somehow never quite delivered. It takes place in a world where magic and modernity collide, with Will Smith and Joel Edgerton starring as an LAPD officer and his orc partner. In this universe, the wand is a powerful magical object that can grant immense power or destruction, depending on who wields it.

Humans, orcs, and elves alike vie for control of the wand, but it can only be used by those with the rare ability to handle its energy. In this regard, it's mostly a rehash of ideas the viewer has seen many times before, mostly notably the Elder Wand from Harry Potter. Part of the problem is the movie doesn't explain much about the wand's origins or mechanics, other than the fact that whoever isn't worthy to wield it immediately explodes.

6 The Mother Boxes

'Justice League' (2017)

"The Mother Boxes will be found and united." In Justice League, the Mother Boxes are three ancient and immensely powerful objects sought after by the villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds). When united, the boxes unleash an apocalyptic force capable of reshaping worlds. The Boxes receive more fleshing out in the comics, where they are described as being like living supercomputers. This is lacking from the movies, however. While the characters insist the devices are uber-powerful, the artifacts themselves don't really give that impression.

Indeed, on screen, the Mother Boxes come across like alien smartphones, but not in a good way. Zack Snyder attempts to craft an epic narrative around the boxes, but their vague properties and uninspired design leave them feeling more like placeholders than essential story elements. They're just yet another superpowered item in a genre overflowing with them. MacGuffins are always plot devices, existing to move the story along, but Justice League doesn't even try to hide this fact.

5 Antimatter

'Angels & Demons' (2009)

"This little droplet of hell could annihilate Vatican City." In Dan Brown's Angels & Demons, a canister of antimatter stolen from a CERN laboratory becomes the focus of a deadly plot targeting the Vatican. As a conclave convenes to elect a new pope, symbologist Robert Langdon (Tom Hanks) is called in to decipher clues left by the Illuminati, who threaten to destroy Vatican City with the substance.

The movie as a whole is not bad, but the antimatter's scientific inaccuracies are a little distracting. For example, there's no evidence that collecting enough antimatter for a bomb would ever be feasible. Plus, its inclusion seems like an attempt to jump on a trend or latch onto a vaguely-understood buzzword. It would have been more plausible - and more topical - if the story had instead featured a rogue chemical weapon or a dirty nuclear bomb. Finally, the story's attempt to use antimatter to bridge science and religion doesn't really land.

4 The World Engine

'Man of Steel' (2013)

"This machine is the foundation of our future." Snyder strikes again. The World Engine shows up in Man of Steel as a massive Kryptonian terraforming device used by General Zod (Michael Shannon) to reshape Earth into a new Krypton. The device wreaks havoc on the planet, causing massive destruction as Superman (Henry Cavill) battles to destroy it. While the World Engine's role is central to the plot, its lack of personality and overreliance on CGI make it an underwhelming focal point.

Visually, it's also pretty lame, with its random robot arms recalling the tripods from War of the Worlds. The name is similarly uninspired. The cringiest part of the device, however, is hearing Shannon yell "Release the World Engine!", sounding like he had just watched Clash of the Titans. Despite all the buildup, Clark destroys the Engine with relative ease, making it all mostly a waste of time.