Good makeup effects are integral to most films, even those that may not appear to be requiring extensive prosthetics and hairstyling. The truth is that many of the greatest makeup effects are latent; audiences should be able to be so immersed in characters that they don’t even notice the fact that the actor looks different than they did in a publicity photo. In recent years, many popular biopics like Vice, Elvis, Bohemian Rhapsody, Darkest Hour, and Judy have used extensive makeup to transform their stars into iconic figures from history.

Bad makeup has the ability to take a viewer completely out of a movie, as it may reveal to them how shabby the entire production is. There’s nothing worse than having an immersive movie that fails when it comes to this critical element. Here are ten movies with the worst makeup effects.

10 ‘Battle for the Planet of the Apes’ (1973)

Directed by J. Lee Thompson

Battle for the Planet of the Apes marked a very disappointing conclusion to one of the greatest science fiction franchises of all-time, as it lacked the dramatic nuance and thematic depth that had made the earlier installments in the Planet of the Apes series so iconic. While the original 1968 Planet of the Apes had won a special achievement award at the Academy Awards, Battle for the Planet of the Apes featured cheap ape suits that were largely indistinguishable from one another.

It’s very hard to take the ape characters in Battle for the Planet of the Apes seriously when it’s clear that the makeup is inconsistent with the previous installments; unsurprisingly, Battle for the Planet of the Apes was a critical disappointment that put a temporary end to the Planet of the Apes franchise before Tim Burton rebooted it in 2001.

9 ‘J. Edgar’ (2011)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

J. Edgar is a great example of an otherwise passable movie that is ruined by bad makeup, as it's possible that Clint Eastwood’s biopic of the controversial head of the FBI would have been met with slightly warmer responses had the old age effects been handled better. It was evident that the role of J.Edgar Hoover was one that Leonardo DiCaprio was intensely passionate about, as he would later refer to it as the “most challenging” role of his career.

The flash forwards in the film featuring an older Hoover simply look laughable, as it is obvious that the much younger DiCaprio is using extensive makeup to try to make himself look like an elderly man. While it is obvious that DiCaprio’s star power is a major reason why the film was made, it may have been better to have another actor come into play the older Hoover in these scenes.

8 ‘Green Lantern’ (2011)

Directed by Martin Campbell

Green Lantern is a disaster on nearly every level, even if the chemistry between Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively may have been successful if it was inside a romantic comedy. The main issue with Green Lantern is the strange blend of makeup effects and computer-generated imagery; there’s not a consistent look and feel to the way that the film looks, making it very challenging to get invested in the superhero worldbuilding.

Although he has directed all-time classics like The Mask of Zorro and Casino Royale, director Martin Campbell was clearly not well-suited to handle the technical aspects of Green Lantern. The makeup is certainly not the only issue with the film, but it certainly did not earn it any more goodwill from fans of the DC comic book universe that were excited to see the character brought to life for the first time on the big screen.

7 ‘Cloud Atlas’ (2012)

Directed by Tom Tykwer and the Wachowski sisters

Cloud Atlas is easily one of the most ambitious films ever made, as the Wachowski sisters and Run Lola Run mastermind Tom Tykwer created an immersive science fiction odyssey that took place over the course of six distinct periods in human history. Much of the film’s power rested on casting actors like Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, Ben Whishaw, and Jim Sturgess as different characters in each different timeline.

Unfortunately, the makeup effects used to change the actors’ likenesses are entirely unconvincing, and the use of makeup to alter their respective racial identity could be perceived as being offensive. Cloud Atlas deserves credit for its wild sense of ambition and massive scale, but that does not excuse the fact that it would have been better to feature a more diverse ensemble of actors that could have feasibly played these different parts.

6 ‘Exodus: Gods and Kings’ (2014)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Exodus: Gods and Kings is yet another historical epic from the legendary Ridley Scott, but it falls drastically short in comparison to modern classics like Gladiator, Black Hawk Down, Kingdom of Heaven, and The Last Duel. While Scott’s intentions were most likely noble, Exodus: Gods and Kings just comes across as racist by trying to turn the Australian actor Joel Edgerton into an Egyptian character.

There’s no place for “brownface” in the film industry today, and a filmmaker of Scott’s caliber should have known that it would have been better to just cast an Egyptian actor in the role. What could have been a grandiose epic that brought biblical stories to life in an interesting way became a complete joke because of this embarrassing decision; the fact that Exodus: Gods and Kings was a complete box office bomb is not surprising in the slightest.

5 ‘Jersey Boys’ (2014)

Directed by Clint Eastwood

Jersey Boys is another case in which Eastwood clearly did not spend enough time on the makeup, as the older version of the Four Seasons characters in this adaptation of the acclaimed Broadway play of the same name simply look laughable. While a stage show can get away with less defining makeup because it’s unlikely that the audience will be able to see the performers in any amount of detail, this simply doesn’t work when Eastwood is shooting so many close-up shots.

Jersey Boys has a feeling of fakeness to it, as even the hairstyles meant to reflect the 1960s feel off. There was certainly potential for a great adaptation of Jersey Boys to exist, but Eastwood may simply not have been the filmmaker best suited for the material, as he tends to do better work with biopics and Westerns.

4 ‘Black Mass’ (2015)

Directed by Scott Cooper

Black Mass could have been a great crime thriller if it weren't for the strange use of makeup used to turn Johnny Depp into the infamous criminal Whitey Bulger. Depp is no stranger to using extensive prosthetics and makeup when playing fantastical characters in Alice in Wonderland or Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, but it's much less effective when he is trying to look like a real person.

Depp bears no physical similarities with the real Bulger, and even the best makeup artists in the world couldn’t have made them look alike in any conceivable way. What’s most disappointing about the situation is that Depp is more committed to the role than nearly anything that he has been in for over a decade, but the bad makeup ended up turning this intended award season player into a complete parody of itself.

3 ‘Jupiter Ascending’ (2015)

Directed by the Wachowski sisters

Jupiter Ascending is a complete disaster on every level, and may have made some fans of The Matrix franchise question whether or not the Wachowski sisters had just been lucky with their hit techno thriller series way back in 1999. Jupiter Ascending simply feels like a pastiche of better science fiction films, as the various alien creatures that make appearances in the film feel like rejected concepts from The Fifth Element or the Star Wars franchise, but lack any sense of specificity or visual sense of innovation.

The makeup is particularly egregious when it comes to Eddie Redmayne, whose performance as the main villain is downright embarrassing. While it is possible that this is entirely due to Redmayne’s overacting, he may have been slightly more intimidating as the film’s main antagonist had the makeup effects not looked so entirely goofy.

2 ‘Fant4stic’ (2015)

Directed by Josh Trank

Fant4stic has one of the most disastrous predictions of any comic book film, as director Josh Trank even went out of his way to apologize for creating such a letdown. The film was plagued with reshoots that became more challenging when actors became busy filming other projects, meaning that Kate Mara had to use a very obviously fake blond wig in some of the reshoot scenes.

Fant4stic completely fumbled the depiction of Doctor Doom, as Toby Kebbell’s version of one of the most iconic Marvel comic book villains of all-time was brought to life using strange gray makeup that lacked any of the original artwork’s distinctive qualities. Fans may be split about the decision to cast Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, but it is hard to imagine it would look any worse than Fant4stic.

1 ‘Dark Phoenix’ (2019)

Directed by Simon Kinberg

Dark Phoenix brought the iconic X-Men film franchise from 20th Century Fox to an abrupt and disappointing conclusion, as it failed to capture the power of the iconic storyline of the same name that the studio had already fumbled in X-Men: The Last Stand. What’s most shocking about Dark Phoenix is that the makeup used on some of the franchise regulars like Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) and Beast (Nicolas Hoult) somehow looked worse than it had in previous entries.

It’s easy to get the sense that no one really cared about Dark Phoenix, as the makeup simply felt rushed and unfocused. It’s sad that a franchise that fundamentally changed the way that comic book cinema has been perceived screwed up with ensuring that the beloved characters were at least brought to life in a respectful way that honored their comic book origins.

