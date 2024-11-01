While musicals have produced some of cinema's most beloved moments, not every film in the genre has hit the right note. Plenty of musicals have failed spectacularly, becoming infamous for their nonsensical plots, laughable performances, and unpleasant tones. Whether it was a misguided attempt to ride the wave of pop culture or a tone-deaf production that never should have left the drawing board, these films not only disappointed audiences but earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

With this in mind, the following list examines the worst movie musicals of the 20th century—films that missed the mark on every level, from story and music to choreography and production. While some have found a second life as cult favorites, most remain notorious examples of how not to approach the genre. Here are the lowest of the low, from ill-fated star vehicles to awkward sequels.

10 'Spice World' (1997)

Directed by Bob Spiers

"Girl power rules, OK?" Spice World is an unabashed cash grab starring the Spice Girls at the height of their fame. It's like the Beatles' A Hard Day's Night, if it had been directed by Tommy Wiseau. The plot loosely follows the group as they prepare for a major concert while dodging a tabloid journalist's attempts to sabotage their big day. Along the way, they encounter bizarre scenarios, including a bus that defies the laws of physics and cameo appearances that serve no real purpose.

This could have been a fun feature-length video, but Spice World is brought down by cringeworthy dialogue, sloppy choreography, and awkward lip-syncing. That said, the movie does have a small cult following. Its defenders argue that its madcap nature makes it so-bad-it's-good. Even the Official Razzie Movie Guide dubbed it "enjoyably bad". It'll be up to individual viewers to decide whether Spice World is tongue-in-cheek or simply chaotic.

9 'Shock Treatment' (1981)

Directed by Jim Sharman