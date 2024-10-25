Musicals are a divisive genre; beloved by many viewers, avoided at all costs by others. In part, this is because they vary so much in quality. For every Sweeney Todd, there's a Cats. The 21st century has already produced a string of movie musicals that not only missed their mark but failed spectacularly, quickly becoming infamous for their cringe-worthy performances, muddled plots, and lackluster direction.

While some of these films had high aspirations—attempting to capture the magic of beloved stage productions or musical icons—others seemed destined for failure from the start. Whether it's awkward choreography, lifeless songs, or storylines that simply make no sense, the following ten movies demonstrate just how difficult it can be to successfully pull off a musical. When it comes to pleasing audiences, they hit all the wrong notes.

11 'Fame' (2009)

Directed by Kevin Tancharoen

"I want to make magic." The original Fame is a 1980s gem, but the 2009 remake is a pale initiation. It attempts to bring the story of aspiring young performers at the New York Academy of Performing Arts into the 21st century, but it falls flat with uninspired performances and a script that feels cobbled together from every other teen drama. The film follows a group of students as they pursue their dreams of stardom, but none of the characters are fleshed out enough to make us care about their journeys.

Worst of all, this movie seems to hold little reverence for the source material, nor an understanding of what made it work. Perhaps this was due to input from director Kevin Tancharoen (in his feature debut) who had gained the producers' attention because of his work on the MTV show DanceLife. While Tancharoen adds a flashy, in-your-face aesthetic, the result feels overproduced and tacky.

10 'Hannah Montana: The Movie' (2009)

Directed by Peter Chelsom

Image via Disney

"Life’s a climb, but the view is great." The Hannah Montana TV show was a juggernaut of 2000s kids' entertainment, remaining fundamentally entertaining despite being thoroughly goofy. The same cannot be said for the feature film, however. It sees Miley (Miley Cyrus) to her hometown in Tennessee, where she learns important life lessons through country music, cowboy hats, and lots of family time. The premise is solid, but in execution this is essentially a stretched out episode of the show, without enough story to warrant its 102 minute runtime.

For whatever reason, the filmmakers try for a more serious and emotional tone, but wind about losing the lively tone of the show. They trade the zaniness for a predictable plot and stereotypical. All told, Hannah Montana: The Movie feels less like an extension of the series and more like a generic teen coming-of-age flick with Hannah Montana branding slapped on top.

9 'Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure' (2011)

Directed by Michael Lembeck

"I was born fabulous, and now it’s time to show it!" This High School Musical spinoff follows Sharpay Evans (Ashley Tisdale) as she heads to New York City to pursue her dream of Broadway stardom. However, instead of the glitz and glamor she’s used to, Sharpay finds herself facing harsh realities in the cutthroat world of theater. Unfortunately, what could have been a fun, self-aware film about a quirky, over-the-top character turns into a shallow, boring, and lackluster musical adventure.

Basically, it's a cliched "small-town girl in the big city" story, brought down further by juvenile jokes and music that falls far short of the bold catchiness of the movies. The songs are forgettable at best, and while Tisdale brings her usual charm to the role, the script fails to give her much to work with, either. The finished product is B-tier Disney, the kind of flick that won't appeal to anyone other than High School Music die-hards.

8 'The Country Bears' (2002)

Directed by Peter Hastings