Musicals are something of an acquired taste, especially the old-school or more traditional ones. Not everyone is into the whole “people breaking into song” thing, but that is something you can get on board with, there’s no shortage of remarkable musicals from cinema history. There are two versions of West Side Story, Singin’ in the Rain, Cabaret, and all the animated Disney movies, maybe even too many to count.

But then on the other end of things, there are also musicals that rank among the worst films of all time, with the following being some of the biggest offenders in this regard. If you're not really that into musicals, getting through these will probably be hell, and honestly, if you generally like musicals, a few of these might still be pretty painful to watch in their entirety.

10 'The Broadway Melody' (1929)

Directed by Harry Beaumont

Of all the musicals that have won Best Picture at the Oscars, The Broadway Melody is quite comfortably the worst. Sure, it might not be the most terrible thing ever (there are worse musicals), but even taking into account the age of this one, it’s still pretty far from good, feeling clunky, slow-paced, and overall awkward when judged as a musical.

Narratively, it’s also pretty uninteresting, following various people who are all involved with the Broadway scene, depicting the ways they pursue their dreams and get wrapped up in romantic relationships with one another. Very little here soars, excites, or inspires, but as one of the earliest Best Picture winners, maybe you could argue it has some historical value… if you're feeling quite generous. Actually watching The Broadway Melody and trying to enjoy it is another story.