Movie musicals are definitely an acquired taste, especially since they vary in quality. From the beloved musical Wicked to the horrifying display of cinema seen in Cats, there is a reason why some people avoid movie musicals at all costs – viewers never really know what they are going to get when they walk into the theater because for every marvel there are a few more flops.

From the Broadway adaption with horrible de-aging CGI seen in Dear Evan Hansen to the trippy scenes seen throughout Across the Universe, audiences have seen a fair share of horrible musicals in the last 25 years alone. While the music might be catchy and the singers very skilled, it doesn't detract from bad narratives and special effects that take away from the song and dance numbers. When it comes to creating movie musical magic, these films from the past 25 years had more than a few missteps.

10 'Across the Universe' (2007)

Directed by Julie Taymor

Image via Columbia Pictures

Taking music out of The Beatles catalog, Across the Universe is a tale of romance, war, peace, and friendship. It follows the story of Jude (Jim Sturgess), a man from Liverpool who hops on a ship to cross the Atlantic to the United States in hopes of finding his father. While he finds his dad, he also forms a friendship with Max (Joe Anderson) and his sister, Lucy (Evan Rachel Wood). He soon falls for Lucy, and with the Vietnam War looming, their relationship is threatened by the deployment of Max and the social upheaval in the country.

The musical numbers are very fun and unique to each respective singer, but the trippy, psychedelic scenes with bright lights and hallucinations make it very difficult to focus on what is actually happening on the screen. The cliche love story with the backdrop of war does nothing to help the watered-down plot or redemption arcs the writing tries to attribute to Max and Jude as they travel to New York to "find themselves." Along with a group of very eccentric characters, Across the Universe only gets trippier as the plot progresses, something that is very shocking to watch.

Across the Universe Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 14, 2007 Director Julie Taymor Cast Evan Rachel Wood , Jim Sturgess , Joe Anderson , Dana Fuchs , Martin Luther , T.V. Carpio , Spencer Liff , Lisa Dwyer Hogg , Nicholas Lumley , Michael Ryan , Angela Mounsey , Robert Clohessy , Christopher Tierney , Curtis Holbrook , Bill Buell , Ellen Hornberger , Dylan Baker , Linda Emond , Bill Irwin , Lynn Cohen , Jennifer Van Dyck , Timmy Mitchum , Orfeh , Antonique Smith , Deidre Goodwin Runtime 133 minutes Expand

9 'Burlesque' (2010)

Directed by Steve Antin

Image via Screen Gems

Ali (Christina Aguilera), a woman from Iowa, wants nothing more than to become a star. So, she packs up her bags and moves to Los Angeles, California, in hopes of mankind it big and becoming a professional dancer. She gets turned down time and again before finally finding herself in what she thinks is a strip club. It turns out it is a Burlesque nightclub run by Tess (Cher). Starting out as a waitress, Ali works her way onto the stage, dancing each night and eventually showing her vocal prowess when one of the girls decides to mess with the audio system. With the powerhouse vocals of Aguilera and Cher singing songs from some of the greats, it is bound to be a musical worth watching, right? Wrong.

While the vocals are obviously incredible, the cliche love story that is thrown into the mix and the campy undertones of Cher and Stanley Tucci's character, Sean, are a little difficult to handle. Burlesque falls into this weird middle ground of whether it is a truly awful film or just fun enough where it is entertaining, and viewers won't want to rip out their hair with the catfights, drama, and "air rights." It tries to be this callback to the historical age of old-school burlesque shows but doesn't put enough gusto into what made those shows important and pop.

8 'The Phantom of the Opera' (2004)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical of the same name, The Phantom of the Opera is a classic Broadway play, and it was only a matter of time before Phantom was once again adapted for the modern silver screen. The story follows the Phantom (Gerard Butler), a deformed man who lives in an opera house in 19th-century Paris. Wearing a white mask that covers half of his face, the Phantom falls for up-and-coming star Christine Daae (Emmy Rossum). Falling in love with her voice, the Phantom stiff-arms the opera house into giving Christine lead roles in their productions. While the HPantom believes this will make the young singer fall for him, Christine falls in love with her childhood sweetheart, Raoul (Patrick Wilson).

The issue with The Phantom of the Opera is not the renditions of the beloved music but rather the fact that the movie really dropped the ball when it came to its horror elements, something that is prevalent in the stage performance. On top of that, the chemistry between the Phantom, Christine, and Raoul just wasn't there, making their strange love triangle not overly believable. With the love story and romance one of the main themes of the musical, having a cast without intimacy or chemistry makes it nothing more than cringy to watch.

7 'Rent' (2005)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Image via Columbia Pictures

An adaptation of Jonathan Larson's 1996 Broadway musical of the same name, Rent might feature some of the stage performance's original cast, such as Idina Menzel, but the story just doesn't translate onto the silver screen. The story follows a group of New Yorkers in the 1990s, each struggling through the AIDs epidemic in their own ways, as well as drugs, careers, and their love interests. It is a mesh of different storylines and characters who burst out into song at random times in the bohemian landscape.

Even though there are some powerhouse singers in the mix, including Menzel, Jesse L. Martin, Antony Rapp, Adam Pascal, and Tracie Thomas, to name a few, the rock opera songs and instrumentals are so loud that it is difficult to hear the lyrics, of which are the entire point of watching a musical. The narrative also went off on a tangent, detracting from the original source material in such a way that it was confusing to people who had seen the stage performance. While there is nothing wrong with creating original moments and creating something wholly unique, Rent makes nonsensical edits that don't add anything to the overall story.