Acting isn't exactly an easy profession. As proof, there's the fact that there are only a few actors who can be counted among the greatest, most beloved, most influential of all time. From Judi Dench to Marlon Brando, there are several thespians who tend to be considered among the best at what they do. As such, they're typically wise enough to pick the right roles to let their skills shine. On occasion, though, they have severe slip-ups.

It's one thing for a great actor to deliver an equally great performance in a terrible movie. It's another thing altogether for this actor, despite their quality, to deliver a performance as bad as the film they're starring in. This has happened on a few occasions that fans would rather forget: Actors as legendary as Dench and Brando doing some truly awful work, either as a result of bad direction or just because they probably had a bad day. This doesn't make them any less phenomenal at what they do; it's just an annoying stain in an otherwise spotless body of work.

10 Judi Dench — 'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

Image via Disney+

The massively acclaimed Dame Judi Dench is an icon of British acting, whether that's on film, on stage, or on television. She has, however, picked up some pretty lamentable roles, particularly in recent years. The worst of these is perhaps her portrayal of the short-tempered Commander Root in Disney+'s Artemis Fowl, an adventure film about a young criminal prodigy hunting down a secret society of fairies to find his missing dad.

Artemis Fowl is bad enough as it is, despite being directed by the great Kenneth Branagh, making it one of the worst films of the past five years. But what makes it even worse is the fact that it managed to make the renowned Dench look like a bad actress. Aside from a costume that makes her look goofy at best, the actress dons a low, somber Batman-like voice that's really much more grating than intimidating. In fact, it's not intimidating at all. It just makes the experience even more unwatchable.

9 Tom Hanks — 'Elvis' (2022)

Directed by Baz Luhrmann

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom Hanks is a paragon of modern Hollywood acting, the same kind of "everyman" performer that Jimmy Stewart used to be back in the days of Hollywood's Golden Age (though Hanks himself has denounced the comparison). Even still, he's definitely not exempt from mistakes, and his performance in Baz Luhrmann's portrayal of the life and career of Elvis Presley, Elvis, is definitely one of them.

Luhrmann's maximalist style works well enough for the tone of this story, and Austin Butler is so uncannily great in his breakout performance as Elvis that he made his way to an Academy Award nomination. Hanks is a different story altogether. The heavy prosthetics make him look silly—which, admittedly, isn't Hanks's fault at all. What is on him is that his attempt at the real Colonel Tom Parker's signature Dutch accent is dodgy at best, and his line delivery and mannerisms are so incredibly exaggerated that they almost singlehandedly ruin the movie. Whether this over-the-topness was a matter of direction or Hanks's own decision is anyone's guess, but what's not any kind of mystery is that Hanks is pretty darned funny (and not in a good way) in Elvis.

8 Robert De Niro — 'Dirty Grandpa' (2016)

Directed by Dan Mazer

Image via Lionsgate Films

Praised by many as one of the greatest American actors who have ever lived, Robert De Niro has delivered timeless performances in films as popular as Taxi Driver and Raging Bull. More recently, however, he's also made some pretty questionable career choices. Case in point: Dirty Grandpa, one of his worst films, where an uptight corporate lawyer is tricked into driving his dirty grandpa to Florida for Spring Break right before his wedding.

Those who enjoy dumb raunchy comedies might have a solid enough time with Dirty Grandpa, but those who prefer comedies with at least a bit of thought put into them are better off avoiding it. Another group of people who might want to steer clear of this movie are those who would rather not see the greatest actor of his generation bring himself down to the level of such a brainless, unfunny, displeasing role. It's really not a nice sight.

7 Eddie Redmayne — 'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Directed by Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

What did Eddie Redmayne do fresh off of winning his Best Actor Oscar for The Theory of Everything? Star in an abysmal sci-fi film, of course. Jupiter Ascending was the return of the Wachowskis to the big screen, but The Matrix this is not. It follows a young woman who discovers her destiny as an heiress of intergalactic nobility, and must fight to protect the Earth from an ancient force.

Redmayne is probably the most interesting part of this hot mess of a sci-fi epic, but not in a good way. Earning a Razzie award, his hammy performance features a really strange and unsettling voice, a rather lackluster attempt at camp, and such exaggeration in the way he delivers every single line that every scene he's in turns out hilarious, just never intentionally. That makes it a memorable performance at least, so there's that.

6 Marlon Brando — 'Christopher Columbus: The Discovery' (1992)

Directed by John Glen

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Most people have probably never heard about Warner Bros.' Christopher Columbus: The Discovery, and that's perhaps because this ginormous failure of a biopic epic has (perhaps thankfully) been buried in the sands of oblivion. Its story follows the Genoese navigator overcoming intrigue in the court of Spain's Catholic Monarchs and gaining financing for his expedition to the East Indies.

Perhaps one of the worst historical epics of all time, Christopher Columbus: The Discovery paints its titular protagonist as a hero (he was not), pretends to be grand and epic (it is not), and may even convince those who have never seen Marlon Brando act in anything before that he was actually a pretty terrible performer (he definitely was not). At this late point in his career, Brando had recurred to phoning in, frankly, most of his performances. But this one, having him play Tomás de Torquemeda, the first Grand Inquisitor of the Spanish Inquisition, is particularly bad. He looks so horribly bored here, delivering every single one of his lines with the lowest energy and the same moody expression, that it's honestly admirable that he doesn't fall asleep right then and there in every scene he shows up in.

Christopher Columbus: The Discovery is currently not available to stream, rent, or purchase in the U.S.

5 George Clooney — 'Batman & Robin' (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Readers will have to pardon the reminder of the existence of George Clooney's Batman, but the mention of this atrocious film and portrayal is entirely necessary in light of the circumstances. Batman & Robin, the fourth installment in the Batman franchise started by Tim Burton and Joel Schumacher's second go at the Caped Crusader, is typically remembered as one of the worst comic book movies of all time. In it, Batman and Robin must work together to stop Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy from freezing Gotham City.

It's actually a real shame that everyone in the cast does so poorly, because Uma Thurman is genuinely great as Poison Ivy; but such is the brutal nature of bad superhero movies. Clooney's portrayal of the Dark Knight is particularly egregious, and Clooney would actually agree. Though effectively charismatic as Bruce Wayne, the actor offered zero intimidation, zero gravitas, and zero depth as either Wayne or Batman, qualities that are absolutely crucial for both roles. With a better script and director, he probably could have done a solid job. Alas, this is what the world will be left with forever.

Batman & Robin Release Date June 20, 1997 Director Joel Schumacher Cast George Clooney , Chris O'Donnell Runtime 125minutes Writers Peter Tomasi Budget $125 million Studio(s) Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

Watch on Max

4 John Travolta — 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian