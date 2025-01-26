The Motion Association (formerly Motion Association of America) is one of the most powerful institutions in Hollywood, as it determines which ratings are given to almost every film that is released in a calendar year. Although a slightly different version of the MPAA existed in the Golden Age of Hollywood, the modern rating system has gone through multiple revisions. 1984 saw the debut of the PG-13 rating due to Gremlins and Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, and in 1999, the X-rating was replaced in favor of the new NC-17 label.

The MPAA frequently makes decisions regarding ratings that make little to no sense, which is more than just an obnoxious bit of framing. These ratings can either prevent or dissuade a film’s success, and are critical in whether or not they perform well at the box office. Here are the ten dumbest movie ratings in MPAA history, ranked.

10 ‘Stand by Me’ (1986)

Rating: R

Stand by Me is one of the greatest coming-of-age films of all-time, as Rob Reiner was able to draw from Stephen King’s acclaimed short story to tell a powerful narrative about young boys as they reach the age when they discover the darkness that comes with maturation. Even though the film would be a great film for audiences that were the same age as the characters to see, Stand by Me earned an “R” rating due to the heavy amount of profanity.

It made little sense to restrict the audience for Stand by Me, as the film was just trying to authentically replicate what children talked like. There is certainly an audience of adults that would appreciate the nostalgic themes of the story, but Stand by Me is best intended for viewers that are in the midst of their own coming-of-age eras, and could find both inspiration and trepidation within the way the film depicted its youthful protagonists.

Stand By Me Release Date November 26, 1986 Runtime 89 minutes Director Rob Reiner Cast Kiefer Sutherland

Jerry O'Connell

Writers Bruce A. Evans, Raynold Gideon Budget $8 million Studio(s) Columbia Pictures Distributor(s) Columbia Pictures

Watch on Netflix

9 ‘Eighth Grade’ (2018)

Rating: R

Eighth Grade was a very charming coming-of-age film from writer and director Bo Burnham, who had previously been a very popular singer and comedian whose work had resonated with a good deal of young people. Although Eighth Grade is centered on a teenage girl (Elsie Fisher) who, as the title suggests, is dealing with the transition from middle school to high school, the film received an MPAA grade of “R” due to the language.

Eighth Grade’s “R” rating meant that its intended audience was not able to see the film, even though Burnham was clearly trying to authentically replicate the ways in which middle school-aged teenagers actually talked. Considering that Burnham’s primary audience was younger viewers that had grown up with his music and comedy, there’s a possibility that the film would have been a much bigger success if they had been allowed to see it.

Eighth Grade Release Date July 13, 2018 Runtime 93 Minutes Director Bo Burnham Writers Bo Burnham Cast Emily Robinson

Nora Mullins

An introverted teenage girl tries to survive the last week of her disastrous eighth grade year before leaving to start high school. Budget $2 million Studio(s) A24 Distributor(s) A24

Rent on Apple TV

8 ‘Toy Story 3’ (2010)

Rating: G

Toy Story 3 is one of the few modern animated films to actually receive a “G” rating, as a majority of Pixar’s films, including the sequel Toy Story 4, received a PG label. While a “G” rating would suggest that a film is available for viewers of any age and doesn’t risk having any intense or upsetting scenes, Toy Story 3 features some of the most devastating sequences in any animated film.

Toy Story 3 is a more mature entry in the Toy Story franchise, and deals with themes such as loneliness, depression, and abuse. Given that one of the primary moments in the films involves Andy (Tom Hanks) and the other toys nearly being incinerated and having to prepare for their own deaths, it makes little sense as to why Toy Story 3 did not at least receive a PG rating.