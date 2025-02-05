Hollywood has a habit of digging up old classics, dusting them off, and trying to sell them to a new generation—whether audiences want them or not. While some remakes like The Departed or It manage to justify their existence by bringing a fresh perspective, others crash and burn, either because they fail to capture the original’s magic or because they simply never needed to be remade in the first place. Time and time again, studios have taken beloved (or even just mildly successful) films and churned out expensive, uninspired copies that audiences reject outright.

The following movies are prime examples of remakes that flopped hard at the box office, proving that bigger budgets and modern effects don’t always mean success. Whether it was unnecessary remakes like Point Break and Red Dawn or misguided attempts to modernize award-winning classics like Ben-Hur, these films were met with critical and public disdain, as well as financial disaster.

10 'Flatliners' (2017)

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev

A remake of the 1990 sci-fi thriller, Flatliners follows a group of medical students, played by Elliot Page, Diego Luna, and Nina Dobrev, who experiment with near-death experiences to gain insight into the afterlife. Each student voluntarily stops their heart for a short period, only to be revived moments later. Initially, the experiment grants them heightened abilities and a sense of euphoria, but soon, they start experiencing terrifying hallucinations connected to their past sins. As their visions grow increasingly real and dangerous, the group realizes they’ve unleashed something sinister, and their experiment has deadly consequences.

The original Flatliners wasn’t exactly a masterpiece, but it had a unique concept, a terrifying setting in a college, and a strong cast, including Julia Roberts, Kevin Bacon and Kiefer Sutherland, making it a cult film. The remake, however, failed to bring anything new to the table. Instead, it delivered a watered-down, forgettable thriller that neither improved upon nor justified revisiting the story. The film was met by poor reviews, earning a dismal 4% on Rotten Tomatoes. Audiences simply weren’t interested in a pointless remake, and the movie flatlined at the box office, with the original besting the remake.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Flatliners Release Date September 29, 2017 Runtime 108 Minutes Director Niels Arden Oplev Writers Ben Ripley Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming





9 'Red Dawn' (2012)

Directed by Dan Bradley

Image via FilmDistrict

The Red Dawn remake follows a group of teenagers who form a resistance when North Korea suddenly invades the United States, starting with Spokane, Washington. The teens, calling themselves the Wolverines, engage in guerrilla warfare to fight off the occupying forces, using their small-town survival skills to take on a much larger military force. The film stars Chris Hemsworth (who shot this movie before Thor), Josh Hutcherson, and Josh Peck.

The original 1984 movie starring up-and-coming actors like Patrick Swayze and Charlie Sheen was just an IP in MGM's bank that needed to make the studio money. However, MGM declared bankruptcy before the film's release, leading to delays and a significant change where North Korea replaced the original villain, China, in order to attract the lucrative Chinese box office. Without an urgent political context like in the 80s, the movie looked silly and was highly unnecessary. The movie suffers from weak storytelling and generic action sequences, ultimately made it fail to recoup its budget at the box office.