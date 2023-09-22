While the remaking of a movie can be extremely entertaining (at times, to even better results than the original) — which is the case of John Carpenter's The Thing or even Stephen Sommers' The Mummy, for instance — there have been, over time, countless films that ended up falling short of audience's expectations, especially when the bar is initially high given how beloved and popular the original deal is.

And what better place to find movie buffs' most controversial takes than on Reddit? There are several discussions surrounding this topic on the platform, with users enthusiastically sharing their opinions on which are the worst movie remakes of all time. Ranging from Ben-Hur to Oldboy, these are some movies you'd definitely want to miss.

10 'Ben-Hur' (2016)

In this remake of William Wyler's 1959 epic religious movie (which is also a remake of the 1925 silent movie with a similar title), Jack Huston steps into the shoes of Judah Ben-Hur, a Jewish prince wrongly accused of treason by his adopted brother (Toby Kebbell). Years later, he returns to his homeland to seek revenge.

On the platform, many agree that Timur Bekmambetov's 2016 take on the unforgettable film is significantly worse than its source material. "If you’re remaking one of the most iconic films in history, you do it with the same or higher scope in mind," the user JHuttIII explained. "That clearly wasn’t what they had planned."

9 'Point Break' (2015)

With a theatrical run that grossed over $103.5 million, the 1991 crime action by Kathryn Bigelow was one of the most memorable movies of the decade. The same can not be said about Ericson Core's 2015 version of the tale, which revolves around a team of extreme sports athletes behind sophisticated corporate heists.

As the user Ashamed_Guidance9437 joked, they really "didn't need" to make "another remake" of Point Break because it was "already done with the first Fast and Furious movie." There is no doubt that general audiences didn't see the need for a new take on the movie, including the user No_Banana_7768, who could not help saying, "What the [redacted] was that?"

8 'Mulan' (2020)

The main issue with Mulan's live-action seems to be how it kills the point of the original story. Although it does follow the daughter (Yifei Liu) of an honored warrior who masquerades as a man to take her father's place to fight the Rouran army in Imperial China, many believe that — in the user reap7's words — the movie completely "discards all of the original's inspiring themes in favour of just doing everything easily with superpowers."

"It's so bizarre because the whole point is that Mulan is just an ordinary girl that goes on to do extraordinary things for her family," the user marshroanoke argued, highlighting how the fantasy elements played a huge role in making the story's downgrade. "Then they give her these superhero chi powers."

7 'Red Dawn' (2012)

The movie Red Dawn shows what happens after North Korean troops invade the United States and take over the city of Spokane, Washington. A group of teenagers, including Josh Peck and Josh Hutcherson, and a recently returned Iraq War veteran played by Chris Hemsworth, run away to the woods where they form a group of freedom fighters.

Unlike its original 1984 Patrick Swayze-led counterpart, 2012's action thriller Red Dawn is straight-up pointless. "They tried so hard to make Josh Peck an action hero and it just. Didn’t. Work," the user hearsay_and_rumour commented. "It almost made me detest him as an actor, which is hard for a movie to do for the guy who’s supposed to be the protagonist."

6 'Jacob's Ladder' (2019)

In 2019's movie Jacob's Ladder, directed by David M. Rosenthal, a young man named Michael Ealy (Jacob Singer) returns from Afghanistan, having lost his brother in battle, only to be plunged into a mind-boggling and twisted paranoid state.

Unlike the needless remake, the 1990's Adrian Lyne piecewas well-received by both audiences and critics. In a Reddit user's own words, the 2019 film was "absolutely shameful" and overall "an abysmal remake of a brilliant masterpiece." Another user admitted to only having seen the trailer. However, that alone almost made their "brain hemorrhage."

5 'Total Recall' (2012)

Like many remakes of the same caliber, Total Recall is considered purposeless. Although it stars the talented Colin Farrell, the 2012 action sci-fi flick was a major letdown. It tells the story of a factory worker who visits a company that turns dreams into real memories.

"Only thing that made it worth watching was Kate Beckinsale," the user sarmadness wrote on the platform, and many agreed that it was a shame how the film wasn't even set on Mars. I honestly don't remember anything about the remake except John Cho's hair and how Bryan Cranston, who's awesome in most things, was weirdly lifeless in this," the user TJ_McWeaksauce added. "It's such a forgettable movie."

4 'RoboCop' (2014)

In 1987, Paul Verhoeven directed the original RoboCop, which is considered one of the most memorable films of the 1980s. The story is set in a dystopian Detroit and revolves around a cop who is fatally injured and then revived as a cyborg with repressed memories.

In many Redditors' ways of seeing things, including the user bobpetersen55's, there was "no need to remake the 1987 classic." Furthermore, the user CompetitiveHost7929 pointed out how they "missed all the nuance and satire from the original that made fun of itself and the entire action movie genre."

3 'Rollerball' (2002)

When it comes to badly executed and unnecessary remakes, there have been plenty of discussion surrounding John McTiernan's Rollerball, a sci-fi sports movie that provided audiences with a different take on the original 1975 flick by Norman Jewison based on William Harrison's short story "Roller Ball Murder," which depicted a deadly and violent sports game in the near future.

"Talk about missing the nuance of the original film," the user supes1 wrote, with many agreeing that it has very little to do with the original movie. According to the user Corrosive-Knights, it is "mind-boggling" to believe that the same filmmaker behind "the original Predator, The Hunt For Red October, Die Hard, Die Hard With A Vengeance, and Last Action Herodirected this turkey."

2 'Psycho' (1998)

Very few psychological horrors come close to Alfred Hitchcock's undeniable 1960 masterpiece Psycho, which is why many believe that it should be left to rest. The original movie depicts the disappearance of a young woman (Janet Leigh) after crossing paths with a shy motel proprietor (Anthony Perkins).

Despite it being a widely celebrated thriller, Gus Van Sant still tried his luck to make a successful remake; unfortunately, it ended up being a major disappointment. "Isn’t Psycho the definitive answer? It was a shot-for-shot remake of an all time classic that failed on every level," the user okkavilla wrote. Additionally, the user BeOSRefugee described it as a "high budgeted film school project" that is "great for the filmmakers to study the original shots, but kind of a pale imitation of the original."

1 'Oldboy' (2013)

There is no point in remaking an already flawless movie, which is why Spike Lee's version of the South Korean classic thriller is considered one of the worst remakes by a large portion of Reddit users. This revenge story follows a man who, after being locked into confinement for twenty years for no reason, sets out to find out why.

"How the hell has nobody said Oldboy yet?" ColtCallahan wrote under a Reddit thread. "I reckon because the ones who saw the Korean version, know to stay away from the American version by now," the user HardcoreHazza replied. "And most who saw the American version, probably aren't the type to see the Korean version because subtitles."

