Audiences have complained about Hollywood's lack of originality for nearly as long as Hollywood has existed. While it seems like adaptations, sequels, and remakes are a modern trend, these types of films have existed for and encompass some of the medium's most celebrated classics. Jaws is an adaptation of a novel by Peter Benchley, Bride of Frankenstein helped launch a proto-franchise of universal monsters, and one of the most famous and awarded films of all time Ben-Hur is not only a remake but the second remake of the 1907 original. Back then remakes not only made sense but seemed necessary as the technology and style of cinema rapidly changed, the world's most famous stories could be retold to new audiences with sound, color, and improved camera work and acting to properly convey the depths of emotion that the originals intended.

Nearly 70 years after the release of Ben-Hur remakes have lost not only their luster but their necessity. With revolutions in home video and streaming, classic films are more readily accessible than ever and while film-making has no doubt progressed, many of the movies remade today are the very ones that spurred this progress to begin with. No film demonstrates this better than 2016's Ben-Hur a remake of a remake which comes off as not only redundant but worse than the beloved classic which inspired it. For better or worse, though remakes are here to stay. As Hollywood moves away from originals and towards name recognition every once-popular franchise, from Ghostbusters to The Lion King to Friday the 13th will be resuscitated and revived. Many of these are fine or forgettable and a few even surprisingly improve on the original but time and time again remakes come out which are either shockingly redundant or even harmful to the legacy of the original.

10 'Pinocchio' (2022)

Directed by Robert Zemeckis

Beginning with either Alice in Wonderland in 2010 or Maleficent in 2015, Disney has spent the last decade plus remaking and reimagining their classic animated films. This is a trend that shows no sign of slowing down despite the best of these films being met with only lukewarm reviews and the worst being absolutely reviled by both critics and audiences. One of the worst received Disney Remakes has been 2022's Pinocchio, a reinvention of one of Disney's most enduring and time-tested classics that managed to sink at the box office despite bringing aboard the likes of Tom Hanks and Ewan McGregor, and director Robert Zemeckis.

The prevailing critique of Disney remakes is that they fail to bring anything new to the stories that they retell, often coming across as at best nostalgic shadows of their source material and at worse watered-down versions featuring even less content than the originals. Pinnochio is squarely in the latter camp as the film's attempt to only expand the lore by making Pinocchio an explicit replacement for Gepetto's deceased son falls flat due to the lack of screen time and chemistry between the inventor and his wooden child. Other remakes have some unique draws, whether it be Aladdin and Mulan providing a more action orientated approach or The Lion King's Disney's Earth-esque appeal, Pinocchio offers not only nothing worthwhile, but substantially less than the original film other than an unsettling VFX "upgrade". All in all Pinocchio fails to learn its own morals as the film becomes more focused on external factors such as CGI or big-name casting and ignores the sense of heart and moral virtue that made the original film worth watching.

9 'Psycho' (1997)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

In a vacuum, Psycho is a good movie. The film features some of the most ingenious pacing and best camera work that has ever been seen in a horror thriller to date...the only problem is that none of these technical elements were the remake's idea. Gus Van Sant's 1998 horror film is the rare example of a shot-for-shot remake, with nearly 100% of the movie's technical elements a direct recreation of the Alfred Hitchcock masterpiece down to the second-for-second pacing of the edit. While the original Psycho blew up at the box office and defined Hitchcock's legacy upon release, the Vince Vaughn starring remake, made a measly profit and became a mostly forgotten part of not only Van Sant's legacy, but the history of cinema in general.

This approach would be redundant but stylistic if remaking an average film, but Psycho is one of the rare movies that holds up to modern cinematic standards, let alone those of 1998. Psycho's lasting and unique visual style is the very thing that made a shot-for-shot remake enticing to Van Sant, but it also dooms the film to irrelevance from the start. More than any other remake, even the aforementioned Disney redundancies, Psycho 98 begs the audience to compare it to the original, and it is a match-up that the remake loses in nearly every possible regard. The film was a controversial and attention-grabbing decision at the time, with some seeing it as the only way to properly homage the classic. But as the years have passed and the remake has faded, it becomes clear that changing something would have at least given the film a purpose, even if it would not give it quality.