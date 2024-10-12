Remakes have consistently been a large part of the film industry almost since the beginning. From masterpieces that are generally acknowledged to be better than the original, such as David Cronenberg's The Fly, to absolute disasters that make one wonder why anyone thought that a remake was even necessary in the first place, such as Jon Favreau's The Lion King, it appears that Hollywood will never run out of old ideas to revisit and reimagine.

Of this latter group, some of them fail so badly at being a remake that they serve only as an insult to the original film. Here are the most egregious films that insult their source material simply by being a remake of the original movie.

10 'Rollerball' (2002)

Directed by John McTiernan

Rollerball is a science fiction sports film first released in 2002. It serves as a remake of the 1975 film of the same name directed by Norman Jewison, who also directed In the Heat of the Night and Jesus Christ Superstar. Directed by John McTiernan, who had mainly directed action movies such as Die Hard and Last Action Hero, the plot follows a pair of rollerball players named Jonathan and Marcus as they uncover the conspiracy behind this rigged sport.

The editing in Rollerball makes the film borderline unwatchable. This is especially clear in the infamous night vision scene. For example, during this scene, not only is it hard to tell who is being chased or who is doing the chasing, as a result of the night vision, but also the scene moves somehow both too slowly and too quickly at the same time, making this scene even harder to watch. In addition, the Rollerball scenes are edited so frantically that it is hard to tell what is even happening, as opposed to the smooth editing of the original movie.

9 'Road House' (2024)

Directed by Doug Liman

Road House is an action film first released in 2024. It is a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name. Directed by Doug Liman, also known for Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow, the story follows a bouncer named Dalton who becomes the guardian of a tiny Florida town.

Road House is a generic action film in contrast to the original's campy fun. For example, the remake ends in a generic rescue mission, with the villain, Brandt, kidnapping Dalton's love interest, Ellie, forcing him to save her. However, in the original, the incident that finally leads to Dalton defeating the villain, in this case Wesley, is a cat and mouse game that leads to the death of Dalton's ally Garrett, thus providing a tense buildup to the final battle, as opposed to the abrupt cliché in the remake. In addition, the final battle itself is so generic that it even ends in an action movie explosion, while in the original it combined elements of martial arts film with the fight and stealth scenes, as well as physical comedy, as seen when Dalton dispatches one of the henchmen with a conveniently-placed taxidermy bear.

8 'Ben-Hur' (2016)

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov

Ben-Hur is an epic historical drama film first released in 2016. It is the third remake of the 1925 film Ben-Hur: A Tale of the Christ, following the 1959 version and the animated 2003 version, both of which starred Charlton Heston of Planet of the Apes fame. Directed by Timur Bekmambetov, who also directed Night Watch and Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter, the plot follows a Jewish prince named Judah Ben-Hur, played by Jack Huston, who also appeared in American Hustle, as he seeks revenge after escaping slavery.

The biggest fatal flaw in Ben-Hur is the addiction to blockbuster action. For instance, the 1959 version ended a contemplative scene of Ben-Hur and his family quietly taking in the crucifixion of Jesus. However, in this scene from the 2016 version, Ben-Hur is randomly punched by a soldier, taking away the deep thoughtfulness this scene should have. In addition, the story is far less intelligent. For example, in the 1959 version, there is a major plot point involving Ben-Hur saving and being adopted by a Roman commander, thus providing nuance to the Roman occupation. This is completely absent from the 2016 version, thus leaving audiences with the kind of black and white morality fitting of an '80s action cartoon.

7 'The Mummy' (2017)

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

The Mummy is an action-adventure fantasy film first released in 2017. It is the fourth incarnation of The Mummy franchise that began with the 1932 movie of the same name. Directed by Alex Kurtzman, who also co-created Fringe and Sleepy Hollow, the story follows an adventurer named Nick Morton, played by Tom Cruise of Mission: Impossible fame, who finds himself trying to survive against an undead Egyptian princess named Ahmanet.

Nick Morton is unbearable as a protagonist, in direct contrast to both Peter Cushing's and Brendan Fraser's protagonists in the 1959 and 1999 versions, respectively. For example, Nick is clearly shown throughout the film to be fully incapable of caring about any of the other characters. This tells the audience they should not care if anything happens to the main cast if even the main character refuses to. In addition, Nick also gains supernatural abilities, including invincibility, further removing any tension that having a powerful undead mummy as an antagonist should provide. Additionally, the movie spends too much time trying to establish a cinematic universe instead of telling a compelling story.

6 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Directed by Paul Feig

Ghostbusters is a supernatural comedy film first released in 2016. It is the third entry in the Ghostbusters franchise and the first reboot (to be clear, loosely if not explicitly a remake). Directed by Paul Feig, who also directed Bridesmaids and A Simple Favor, the story follows a group of researchers named Erin, Abby, Holtz and later Patty, played by Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones, respectively, that start a paranormal investigation business.

Ghostbusters fails painfully in regards to its comedic timing. For example, after Bill Murray's character Martin is killed by a ghost, the Ghostbusters have a conversion with a cop that quickly turns into a forced attempt at random humor, thus treating the exit of one of the original movie's leads like a joke, and a rather sad and unfunny one at that. The original Ghostbusters had far better comedic timing. For instance, in the beginning, Peter, Egon and Ray are quietly approaching the ghost of an elderly librarian, only for the ghost to turn into a threatening skeletal specter, providing comedy through the Ghostbusters' startled reactions and the shock of the sudden shift in the librarian ghost.

5 'Black Christmas' (2019)

Directed by Sophia Takal

Black Christmas is a slasher film first released in 2019. It serves as the second remake of the 1974 movie of the same name after the 2006 version. Directed by Sophia Takal, who also directed episodes of One of Us Is Lying and Gossip Girl, the plot follows a group of sorority sisters that find themselves stalked by a murderous cult of frat boys enhanced by a magic bust of the college’s founder.

The kills in Black Christmas are extremely tame. For example, during a scene in which the sisters are attacked by the cultists in their house, the attackers are killed in a very bloodless manner. In the original version, the most famous scene involves a woman being stabbed repeatedly by the hand of an unseen killer against a backdrop of Christmas carols, providing an eerie contrast between this dark display of violence and the joyous celebration occurring throughout the rest of the house. In the 2019 movie, however, the violence is not only too pointless to be meaningful, but also too mild to appeal to fans of gore.

4 'Poltergeist' (2015)

Directed by Gil Kenan

Poltergeist is a supernatural horror film first released in 2015. It serves as a remake of the 1982 film of the same name by The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and The Funhouse director Tobe Hooper. Directed by Gil Kenan, who also directed Monster House and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the story follows a family being haunted by a series of supernatural occurrences after moving into a new house.

This remake has far fewer ghostly encounters, and less effective ones as well. For example, in the original movie, there is a scene in which an investigator seemingly tears off his own face in chunks, utilizing very effective practical effects. In the remake, however, every supernatural occurrence is crafted with cheap CGI, even the collapse of the house at the end, resulting in a far less engrossing experience due to this subpar visual display. In addition, the spirit expert character is far worse in the remake. For instance, the original had Tangina Barrons, a clearly knowledgeable expert with an air of mystery to her. The remake, however, has Carrigan Burke, a cheesy internet personality that forcibly reminds the audience of Barrons' most iconic line from the original.

3 'Total Recall' (2012)

Directed by Len Wiseman

Total Recall is a science fiction action film first released in 2012. It is a remake of the 1990 film of the same name by RoboCop director Paul Verhoeven. Directed by Len Wiseman, best known for directing the first two Underworld movies, the story follows a factory worker named Douglas Quaid, played by Colin Farrell, who also appeared in The Batman and The Banshees of Inisherin, as he uncovers a government conspiracy involving his memories.

Total Recall removes the ambiguity that made the original interesting. For example, the original had maintained a sense of uncertainty about whether or not Quaid is simply imagining the events being shown or not, creating a sense of intrigue through this unique mystery. In the remake, however, this mystery is completely absent, resulting in a much more generic story. In addition, the entirety of the remake takes place on Earth, taking away the fantastical location of Mars from the original. For instance, the remake has a generic gray dystopia, while the original has a world filled with red sand, mutants with various body abnormalities, and retrofuturistic cities with lots of steel structure, which is fully absent from the remake.

2 'The Lion King' (2019)

Directed by Jon Favreau

The Lion King is a musical drama film first released in 2019. It is a remake of the 1994 film of the same name. Directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed the first two Iron Man movies, the plot follows a lion named Simba, played by Donald Glover, on his journey to become king.

The visuals of The Lion King are significantly inferior to those of the original, as seen by the facial expressions. For example, in the original, after Simba sees his father, Mufasa, die, he is left with an expression of utter terror, emphasizing both his grief and anguish in a single frame. In the remake, however, Simba has virtually no expression whatsoever, not only taking away the emotion of the character, but also providing unintentional comedy by contrasting this lack of a reaction with such a traumatic event. This lack of facial expressions also hinders the voice acting. For instance, the 2D animation in the original enabled the voice acting and the facial expressions to work together to convey the emotions throughout. The remake, however, is more akin to dubbing audio over Animal Planet stock footage.

1 'Psycho' (1998)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Psycho is a psychological horror film first released in 1998. It serves as a remake of the 1960 film of the same name by legendary director Alfred Hitchcock, known for classic movies such as Vertigo and North by Northwest. Directed by Gus Van Sant, who also directed Good Will Hunting and My Own Private Idaho, the plot follows a series of murders that take place in the mysterious Bates Motel and its proprietor Norman Bates, played by Vince Vaughn of Wedding Crashers fame.

The remake is almost a shot-for-shot remake of the original. For example, there is a scene in the original in which Norman, played by Anthony Perkins who also appeared in Catch-22, barges through a door with a knife and attempts to stab Lila while dressed like his mother, only to be restrained by Sam. This scene is identical in the remake, as is nearly every other scene, to the point of recreating Hitchcock's angles and composition throughout. All of this comes together to make this the most pointless remake ever, and therefore the biggest insult to the original by being such a poor imitation.

