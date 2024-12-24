Remaking a movie is always going to be a tricky endeavor. The potential of a remake is always enticing; the framework of classic movies can be bolstered by technological innovations and shifting cultural perspectives. Remakes also have the potential to introduce newer generations to material that they otherwise could have no interest in.

That being said, Hollywood has turned out plenty of terrible 21st century remakes thus far. Whether they miss the mark when it comes to properly developing their own story, or worse, insulting the legacy of what came before, remakes are often held under more scrutiny than original films. This is a selection of 10 of the worst movie remakes that the last 25 years had to offer, certain to make one wonder why they were even made in the first place.

10 'Flatliners' (2017)

Directed by Niels Arden Oplev

Image via Columbia Pictures

Medical student Courtney Holmes (Elliot Page) is obsessed with finding out what happens after death. She theorizes a method to find her answers: stopping her heart for 60 seconds and having her brain activity before being revived. She ropes four of her colleagues into assisting her with the experiment, but what the group discovers will haunt them for a lifetime.

While the original Flatliners (1990) starring Kiefer Sutherland and Kevin Bacon isn't exactly a genre classic, director Joel Schumacher's expressive direction is enough to keep it entertaining. This remake, however, misses the mark completely in that regard; Flatliners (2017) is dull, convoluted, and, ironically, lifeless. The original had its campy charms, but this iteration is completely devoid of any personality and takes itself far too seriously.

9 'Red Dawn' (2012)

Directed by Dan Bradley

Image via FilmDistrict

The small town of Spokane, Washington awakes to an invasion of North Korean paratroopers. As the streets descend into chaos, Marine Corps veteran Jed Eckert (Chris Hemsworth) leads a group of his friends to an isolated cabin in the woods. It's there where they structure a guerilla resistance against the invaders. They call themselves "The Wolverines" and are not afraid to fight dirty.

Red Dawn (1984) is by no means a masterpiece, but at least that movie has Patrick Swayze. Red Dawn (2012) is as tiresome and bland as action movies get. The closest Red Dawn comes to being entertaining is when The Wolverines rob a Subway sandwich shop—not for money, but for the cold cuts. Aside from that morsel, any sense of excitement in this remake is fleeting.

8 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' (2010)

Directed by Samuel Bayer

Image via New Line Cinema

The adults in the quiet town of Springwood, Ohio harbor a dark secret; one that their children will pay for. High school student Nancy Holbrook (Rooney Mara) is haunted by dreams of a disfigured man with blades for fingers, and as it turns out, she's not the only one having these dreams. When her colleagues begin dying in mysterious ways, Nancy begins searching for the answers, uncovering ghastly truths in the process.

Constructing an alternate lore behind one of horror cinema's most beloved franchises is a bold undertaking, but in some cases, it can lead to something fresh and exciting. A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010), unfortunately, is not one of those cases. While not without a few redeeming qualities (mainly Jackie Earle Haley's portrayal of horror icon Freddy Krueger), this remake/reboot is dreary and utterly unimaginative. Horror enthusiasts aren't missing much by giving it a pass, and fans of the franchise especially would benefit from doing so.

7 'The Mummy' (2017)

Directed by Alex Kurtzman

Image via Universal Pictures

U.S. Army Sergeant Nick Morton (Tom Cruise) accidentally stumbles upon an ancient tomb while on a reconnaissance mission in the Middle East. His discovery leads to the unleashing of an ancient evil in the form of an Egyptian pharaoh known as Ahmanet (Sofia Boutella). Hell-bent on turning mankind into her slave force, Morton finds unlikely allies in a fight against death herself.

The Mummy (2017) proves that this globetrotting adventure franchise is best left in the hands of Brendan Fraser. In an attempt to kick off a franchise revolving around Universal's classic monsters, The Mummy fails spectacularly (and wouldn't be the only one to do so). Nearly every element of this reboot works against one another, often in hilarious fashion. From the complete miscasting of Cruise to some truly baffling narrative developments, the best thing that can be said about The Mummy (2017) is that it's never boring to watch.

6 'The Grudge' (2020)

Directed by Nicolas Pesce

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Young detective Muldoon (Andrea Riseborough) moves to a small Pennsylvanian town to investigate the gruesome murder of a family. Her investigation reaps few answers, but a lurking evil spirit makes its presence known, cursing those who dare to enter the site of the murders.

Ju-On: The Grudge (2002) is a monumental work of Japanese horror that had a long-lasting influence on American horror cinema. Both as a reinvigorating of a franchise and an ode to a prominent genre effort, The Grudge (2020) is a dismal misfire. While especially gory and often disturbing, this remake is rarely scary, with a heavy reliance on cheap jumpscares kneecapping any attempts at establishing atmosphere. There simply isn't anything here that hasn't been already done more effectively elsewhere—a curse that's common among lazy horror remakes.

5 'Ben-Hur' (2016)

Directed by Timur Bekmambetov

Image via Paramount Pictures

Judah Ben-Hur (Jack Huston) is a Jewish prince who's been falsely accused of treason by his adopted brother and Roman army officer, Messala (Toby Kebbell). Looking to clear his name and seek vengeance, Ben-Hur returns to Jerusalem after spending years as a slave on a Roman ship. With his homeland in turmoil, Ben-Hur must stand against an oppressive Roman force.

Ben-Hur (1959) is the essence of spectacle cinema; an achievement in filmmaking that astounds with its scale, especially considering the period in which it was made. A modern retelling of this story could work, but Ben-Hur (2016) ultimately fails to deliver. In an attempt to streamline a classic epic to the tastes of modern audiences, this remake fails to capture the grandeur of the original, leaving very little to chew on.