"Remake" is a word that all but actively carries a negative connotation, even more than "sequel," though that's perhaps not fully deserved. It's safe to say a majority of remakes are artistically uninspired and inferior. This isn't always the case, but perhaps it's not so hard to see why remakes have a reputation that's less than stellar.

At their best and rarest, inspired remakes can build upon initial innovation, perhaps telling a story in a more sophisticated, gripping and convincing kind of a way (1954's A Star Is Born, 1982's The Thing, and 1983's Scarface are among the more notable examples of respected remakes). At their worst, remakes can be anything from aggressively pointless to industrialized plagiarism. The following ranks the all-time most dreadful of these. All the following movie remakes are best left avoided, except perhaps as case studies or cautionary tales.

10 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Robin Hardy's original The Wicker Man survived a botched release and multiple cuts to become a folk horror classic. It appears on virtually every list of the best horror films ever made. Edward Woodward, Christopher Lee and Britt Ekland starred in a slow-burn thriller of sinister discovery that ends with one of the genre's most infamous and scary finales.

Once upon a time, Neil LaBute was well-respected for the play and film versions of In the Company of Men. The Wicker Man '06 is a rare kind of movie that no filmmaker can ever fully recover from. It all but ignores the creepy elements of organized religion and paganism from the '73 picture in favor of Nicolas Cage in a bear suit, Nicolas Cage punching a woman, Nicolas Cage screaming. In short, there's nothing that works unironically here, but The Wicker Man ranks lowest on this list because it has deservedly found new life as a classic of so-bad-it's-good garbage. If you have any interest in that kind of thing, enjoy this gift.