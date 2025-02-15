There is certainly no changing Hollywood’s fascination with sequels, as the industry has become reliant on established intellectual property that draws audiences in based on their nostalgia. Sometimes, returning to a franchise to tell a new and exciting story can yield brilliant results; sequels such as The Godfather: Part II, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, Aliens, The Empire Strikes Back, Before Sunset, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day aren’t just considered to be superior to their predecessors, but among the greatest films of all-time.

Unfortunately, Hollywood can be very cynical when it comes to the development of sequels, and some exist only to earn a profit, and show no affinity for the fans or the original source materials. Sequels like these are often the bane of any moviegoer's existence. Here are ten movie sequels that are awful from start to finish.

10 ‘Batman & Robin’ (1997)

Directed by Joel Schumacher

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman & Robin effectively killed the superhero genre for a few years, as it managed to turn everything that Tim Burton had achieved in his first two Batman movies into a complete joke. Although it was evident that Joel Schumacher was trying to replicate the style of the classic Batman television series that had starred Adam West and Burt Ward, he missed the mark with a sequel that never proved it had any affection for the source material.

Batman & Robin missed the mark on its casting, as Alicia Silverstone and Chris O’Donnell brought nothing to do to their roles as Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson, respectively. Although Arnold Schwarzeneggar at least appeared to be having some fun with his ridiculous performance as Mr. Freeze, the eccentric, silly direction that he was taking with the character would have been much better suited for a straight up parody of the franchise.

Batman & Robin Runtime 125minutes Director Joel Schumacher Writers Peter Tomasi Franchise(s) Batman Cast George Clooney

Chris O'Donnell

9 ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ (2020)

Directed by Patty Jenkins

Image via Warner Bros.

Wonder Woman 1984 was a massive step down in comparison to its predecessor, as the first Wonder Woman had briefly seemed to “save” the DC Extended Universe after the disappointment of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad. Although the first Wonder Woman told an inspiring, historically-based story that reflected the realities of war, Wonder Woman 1984 was a ridiculous farce that included a “wishing well” storyline that felt plucked straight out of a children’s fantasy film.

The romance in Wonder Woman 1984 didn’t work at all, as the decision to bring back Chris Pine as Steve Rogers felt like a work of body horror because of how creepy it was. Wonder Woman 1984 also proved to be so naive in its examination of global politics that it was distracting, as the depiction of Middle Eastern characters in particular was downright offensive.