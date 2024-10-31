No one ever sets out to make a bad movie, especially if it is set to continue a first film that was generally well received by critics and audiences alike. While it is easy to view all sequels as entirely cynical affairs intended only to make money, the truth is that there are many excellent follow ups that are worthy of the added investment; films such as The Godfather: Part II, The Empire Strikes Back, Before Sunset, Aliens, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day are generally considered to be all-time classics.

While there are certainly more than a few franchise films that fell massively short of expectations, some sequels were so poorly received that audiences turned on the entire franchise. These sequels are credited with destroying the reputation of an entire series, actor, or even genre. Here are ten movie sequels so bad that they hurt the originals’ reputation.

10 ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (2024)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Joker: Folie à Deux was seemingly destined for success, as the first Joker film from Todd Phillips was a surprise smash hit that became the highest grossing R-Rated film of all-time (before it was passed this year by Deadpool & Wolverine), and earned eleven Academy Award nominations, including a Best Actor win for Joaquin Phoenix’s terrifying role as Arthur Fleck.

Unfortunately, the second Joker film didn’t have anything new to say about the character, as a majority of the story was centered around dull scenes in prison and a courtroom. The revelation that Fleck himself was not actually the Joker as he is known in the Batman lore was equally confusing, as Phillips’ attempt to be subversive and shocking resulted in a complete mess that didn’t seem to have a clear audience in mind. The waste of Lady Gaga was equally distressing.

9 ‘Speed 2: Cruise Control’ (1997)

Directed by Jan de Bont

Speed 2: Cruise Control managed to screw up the trajectory of what could have been a great movie franchise, as the first film starring Keanu Reeves was generally considered to be one of the best action films of the 1990s. Reeves infamously turned down the opportunity to appear in the sequel, which should have keyed everyone in early on that trying to make a second Speed film was never going to be a good idea.

Speed 2: Cruise Control was simply a laughable affair, as it failed to capture the same mastery of tension that had made the first film such a richly compelling thriller. While Sandra Bullock’s career did manage to survive, Speed 2: Cruise Control did halt the trajectory of the series; in the over two decades that have passed since its release, there has still been no firm word on whether or not a third Speed film is in the works.

8 ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ (2023)

Directed by David S. Goyer

Shazam! Fury of the Gods was a notable step down from the first Shazam!, which had been heralded as one of the better films to emerge from the cataclysmic DC Extended Universe. The first Shazam! film worked because it lacked the gritty tone and pretentious writing of the DC films from Zack Snyder; instead of focusing on cameos, it just tried to tell a good story.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods made all the classic “sequel mistakes,” as it tried to get much bigger with its story, despite not necessarily having a firm grasp on the character arcs. In addition to an unneeded cameo from Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Shazam! Fury of the Gods feared a pointless post-credit scene that seemed to tease a third installment in the series, which is now quite unlikely to ever come to fruition.

7 ‘Caddyshack II’ (1988)

Directed by Allan Arkush

Caddyshack II was a sequel so disastrous that it seemingly ruined the brand of National Lampoon, which had previously been regarded as one of the most successful comedy innovators in the business. The first Caddyshack film certainly came together due to the boisterous chemistry between the cast, but sadly it was impossible for the sequel to capture the same charm.

Caddyshack II ignored the heartfelt nature of the first film, as it delved into an entirely cynical escalation that felt like just another sports comedy. While Dan Aykroyd certainly deserves some credit for trying to fill the void left by Bill Murray, Caddyshack II was the type of disaster that seemed to soil the name of its predecessor because it was so disappointing. It would unfortunately be the first of many disappointing comedy sequels that seemed to be made out of corporate greed alone.

6 ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Independence Day: Resurgence was a sequel two decades in the making, but managed to let down everyone that had loved Roland Emmerich’s first film from 1996. While the original Independence Day was a fun, exciting disaster movie with a cheeky sense of humor, Independence Day: Resurgence was overtly dour, depressing, and in no ways triumphant.

Independence Day: Resurgence sparked some serious doubts about Emmerich’s track record as a director, as the “good film” in his career like the original Independence Day felt fewer and far between. It didn’t help that Will Smith did not return to reprise his role as Captain Steve Miller, and that new cast members Maika Monroe, Liam Hemsworth, and Jessie T. Usher did not have the charisma needed to lead such an ambitious science fiction spectacle. Plans for a third Independence Day film seemed to disappear overnight.

5 ‘Staying Alive’ (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Staying Alive is a “once in a generation” level disaster, as it managed to erode all the good will that the original Saturday Night Fever had going for it. Although it is now generally best known for its iconic Bee Gees soundtrack, the original Saturday Night Fever is a much darker New Hollywood film than it is often remembered as being; the film examines the feelings of a disenfranchised youth population, and even earned John Travolta a Best Actor nomination at the Academy Awards.

Staying Alive opted to be a generic “dance movie,” and contained none of the subtext that had made the first film such a classic. While Sylvester Stallone has proven himself to be a talented director with his work on the Rocky and First Blood sequels, his direction of Staying Alive indicated that he may not have been the best choice for this sort of sensitive material.

4 ‘Zoolander 2’ (2016)

Directed by Ben Stiller

Zoolander 2 is a comedy sequel that just came too late, as the world had evolved rapidly since the first film had debuted back in 2001. While the first Zoolander had been fairly groundbreaking in how it satirized elements of the media coverage of fashion, the second film reported making obvious jokes that simply felt derivative.

Zoolander 2 seemed to mistake what audiences had liked about the first film, as there didn’t seem like there was a ton of affinity for the characters of Derek (Ben Stiller) or Hansel (Owen Wilson). Stiller himself has expressed regret about the way that Zoolander 2 was received by fans of the first film; admirably, he has managed to turn his back on big screen comedy entirely, and instead devoted his time to developing the acclaimed Showtime thriller series Escape at Dannemora and the Emmy-winning Apple TV+ science fiction drama Severance.

3 ‘Exorcist II: The Heretic’ (1977)

Directed by John Boorman

Exorcist II: The Heretic was such a colossal misfire that the original The Exorcist director William Friedkin essentially disowned it because he felt that it was a significant insult to the work that he had done on the original film. It’s easy to see why Friedkin was so offended; there are a lot of things going on in Exorcist II: The Heretic, but none of them are even remotely scary.

Exorcist II: Heretic replaced all the grounded terror of the first film with a strange, globe trotting adventure that wasted the talents of both Richard Burton and Linda Blair. The film managed to kill the trajectory of the franchise for nearly a decade, as it eventually took the original The Exorcist novelist William Peter Blatty to write and direct the third film Exorcist III in order to redeem the series.

2 ‘Weekend at Bernie’s II’ (1993)

Directed by Robert Klane

Weekend at Bernie’s II may be somewhat enjoyable as a guilty pleasure, but there haven’t been very many comedy sequels that have stretched an original premise so thinly. Although the first film certainly had some element of shock humor that hasn't held up as well today, it did give Andrew McCarthy the opportunity to show the star power that had made him one of the biggest breakout stars of the “Brat Pack” generation.

Weekend at Bernie’s II simply makes no sense, and feels much more mean-spirited than it had needed to be. Considering that the 1990s saw the rise of new comedic stars like Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler, who seemed to be pushing the genre forward in an exciting new direction, the antiquated mannerisms and “frat boy humor” of Weekend at Bernie’s II felt even more antiquated in comparison.

1 ‘Blues Brothers 2000’ (1998)

Directed by John Landis

Blues Brothers 2000 was always going to be a bad idea, as part of the magic of the first film was the amazing chemistry between Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi. Following Belushi’s death, it seemed unlikely that director John Landis would ever try to move forward with a follow up that united the original characters.

Although he is certainly one of the best actors of his generation, John Goodman was not a good replacement for Belushi, as the consistency of characterization made it difficult to invest in what the sequel was going for. Despite an impressive soundtrack, Blues Brothers 2000 jumped the shark so thoroughly that it felt like an insult to fans of the first film, and effectively put an end to Landis’ run as a relatively successful comedy director. Blues Brothers may have been more celebrated today if it wasn’t for the colossally disappointing sequel.

