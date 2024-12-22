Franchises and sequels dominate Hollywood. Whether they be classic franchises like Rocky, Alien, or Terminator, or a superhero universe like the MCU, DCU or Sony Marvel, Hollywood rarely creates a film without considering what may come next after the credits roll. Fans cant help but wonder either and many of these franchises are beloved by audiences due to their undeniable quality and nostalgic feelings. But not every movie needs a sequel, and very few ever need more than three. Even classic films never meant to be a franchise, like Ghostbusters, have been resurrected and transformed into franchises with diminishing quality and results.

While incredible original movies are still being made they are sadly becoming less and less common over time. Famous franchise worlds can feel like a comforting blanket to audiences, and indeed some of the best films of all time are sequels. But as Hollywood begins to focus on brands more and more and continues to phase out original films in favor of sequels, as Disney president Bob Iger has hinted, it is worth remembering the times when fan favorite franchises have fallen short. Places like Middle-earth, and Hogwarts, ideas like Terminator or Alien, deserve multiple films to be explored and still have a lot of room to grow. But experiencing undeniable highs can make the lows feel even lower.

11 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' (2023)

Directed by James Mangold

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

After dramatically riding off into the sunset at the conclusion of The Last Crusade the Indiana Jones franchise felt complete as a nice and neat trilogy of superb films. Then, in 2008, the brand poked its head out of the sand as the extremely underwhelming and much maligned Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of The Crystal Skull. While that film was rightfully criticized for its failed new characters, shark jumping (or fridge nuking) set pieces, and over reliance on science fiction tropes, it at least provided a unique look at an aged Indiana Jones and provided him a final happy ending with a reunion and marriage to Marion Ravenwood. Then the series returned from another hiatus to repeat all of those same beats.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny once again sees an older, lonely Indy paired with a new upstart character (This time Phoebe Waller-Bridge rather than Shia LaBeouf) and once again go through suspension of disbelief, breaking sci-fi set-pieces (this time bundled together as an unbelievable time travel sequence). In his fifth go around, however, even Indiana Jones' emotional arc isn't new as the film ends with him reuniting with Marion in a scene that is undeniably heartwarming, but doesn't add anything new to the franchise. In many ways, Dial of Destiny is better than Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, but its redundancy turned off audiences much to it's director's dismay.

10 'Pirates of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales' (2017)

Directed by Joachim Rønning

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Pirates were a genre thought to be box office poison by Hollywood for over 30 years until the release of Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl in 2003, and showed that pirate movies weren't poison, bad ones were. The original trilogy of Pirates of the Caribbean films were hits with both audiences and critics, featuring a memorable cast of Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightley, and several other memorable supporting members. While Depp and Rush would return for the forgotten fourth film, Pirates of the Caribbean On Stranger Tides, the stories of Bloom and Knightley's Will and Elizabeth Turner seemed neatly and comfortably complete. This made the announcement of their return in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales all the more exciting and thrilling to the audiences, as their favorite cast would once again sail together.

What audiences actually got in the wanted but unneeded fifth pirates film was a confusing mess of a plot that simultaneously relied too much on nostalgia for the original trilogy while forgetting what made it special in the first place. Dead Men Tell No Tales ends the pirates saga on a low note, made all the lower by the fact that the saga had already ended. Johnny Depp's performance as Jack Sparrow has worn thin after five movies and despite bringing back Will and Elizabeth the film trades out much of the heart and pathos that made the original trilogy so memorable for even more tired comedy. Dead Men Tell no Tales makes the same unfocused mistakes of On Stranger Tides but doesn't even stand on its own as an unrelated adventure like the fourth film can. This sadly ends the tale of Jack Sparrow with a film that not only flopped hard, but hurts the legacy of what came before.

9 'Alien: Resurrection' (1997)

Directed by Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Image via 20th Century Studios

With Alien: Romulus being released to massive success and acclaim, it can be hard to remember that there was a time when this unique brand of extraterrestrial horror was floundering with audiences and the box office. Despite being helmed by David Fincher, Alien3 was met with mixed to negative reviews for its needlessly dark tone, sluggish pacing, and lack of alien action. 1997's Alien: Resurrection was supposed to restore Alien's popularity. It swapped out the dark tone for light and goofy, the sluggish pacing for fast-paced nonsense, and the lack of action for...bad action. The film succeeded in avoiding mixed reviews, safely landing the vast majority of viewers on the negative side.

Featuring Sigourney Weaver's return as a clone of Ellen Ripley, now featuring what essentially amounts to superpowers thanks to being a combination of human and xenomorph DNA. This silly turn of events sets the tone for the film as Ripley and a cast of space marines (Ron Perlman, Winona Ryder, Dominique Pinon, and others) attempt to stop an alien outbreak and the release of a second xenomorph-human hybrid, this one much more alien. While the film features some fun action set-pieces, unique character design, and one of the most unnerving sequences in the series, it also carries a campy self-aware tone (thanks to writer Joss Whedon), that just doesn't fit the normally serious and foreboding atmosphere of the franchise. Resurrection would lead to a hiatus, followed by a deeper dive into camp with Alien Vs Predator, before slowly finding its footing again through divisive films like Prometheus and Alien: Covenant. With Alien: Romulus and the sister franchise's Prey being well received, however, hopefully this franchise has finally recovered from the low point that was Alien: Resurrection.

8 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore' (2018)

Directed by David Yates

Image via Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. first attempt to branch out the Harry Potter franchise into the wider Wizarding World brand was an objective success by both audience and box office metrics. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them was an original and unique story that showcased new parts of the Harry Potter universe that and enthralled audiences. Its two followups, however, became bloated, left important messes which traded story for lore, and cast away all the new elements that made the first a hit. While Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald was a disappointment but still showed promise, things truly went off the rails in the franchise ending disaster that was Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Mads Mikkelsen, Katherine Waterston, Callum Turner, and a host of others, The Secrets of Dumbledore features a bloated cast of characters and story lines signaling its status as part three of a planned five part series. This dream would ultimately fail as the boring and nonsensical plot of parts two and three would largely consist of the characters running around in circles, leading to bored audiences and terrible word of mouth. Secrets of Dumbledore isn't helped by the fact that it is visually bland, taking a series with the promise of limitless creativity and color and turning it into about three total spells and a gray monotone. The original fantastic beasts shows that there are stories in the Wizarding World outside of Harry's saga that are worth telling. The Secrets of Dumbledore is just far from being one of them.

7 'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' (2018)

Directed by Collin Trevorrow

Image via Universal Pictures

While the most recent film in the franchise, Jurassic World:Dominion, could arguably take this spot due to its nostalgia bait and disrespect for the original film, Jurassic: Fallen Kingdom is truly the worst film in the franchise on a quality and enjoyment level. Starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Jeff Goldblum, this sequel sees dinosaur survivors Owen Grady and Claire Dearing return to Isla Nublar to evacuate several species before a volcano on the island violently erupts. It's an interesting setup for a film that plays into some timely themes of conservation and features a bombastic if not a little silly volcanic eruption at its climax. The problem is that Fallen Kingdom then continues for over an hour.

While the original Jurassic World lacked the heart that made the original one of the best films of all time, it at least provided ample spectacle for fans and audiences to enjoy. Fallen Kingdom burns through all of its spectacle in its first half and then attempts to tell an entirely separate story about poachers, dinosaur weapons manufacturers and a human dinosaur hybrid, all in its final hour. After a dinosaur-filled volcanic eruption, Owen and Claire are mulling about a mansion for an hour, there is a rapid shift in pace, and the invention of human-dino clones and a laser pointer that makes dinosaurs attack people are unbelievably far-fetched even for Jurassic Park (if you can point a laser pointer at someone you can just shoot them). Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom feels like 2 movies wrapped in one, the first is terrible but fun, and the latter is borderline offensive to the franchise.

6 'Jaws: The Revenge' (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargent

Image via Universal Pictures

Jaws is often credited as the original blockbuster, so it is only fitting that the movie which set the tone for massive hits also laid out the template for their sequels. Like most franchises to follow, part 2 is underwhelming but passable, part 3 is bad and weird, and part 4 makes the audience really really wish they had stopped. Jaws: The Revenge eschews the grounded premise of the first two films or even the campy theme park fun of Jaws 3D and trades it in for a slasher movie plot in which a shark hunts down and attacks the Brody family as penance for their crimes against shark kind. It's an insane and unbelievable premise made all the worse by the constant reminder that Jaws: The Revenge is a descendant of one of the greatest films of all time.

Like most franchises that would follow, Jaws already got dumber and dumber with each movie but Jaws The Revenge crosses over into so-bad-it's-good territory with a downright sentient shark who is able to track airplanes across the globe and roars using a stock lion sound effect. Jaws The Revenge has grown in infamy since its release, being recognized as not only the worst Jaws movie but one of the worst shark films, period. An astonishing feat when one considers the sheer volume of shark films pumped out in Hollywood.

Jaws: The Revenge Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date July 17, 1987 Director Joseph Sargent Cast Lorraine Gary , Michael Caine , Mario Van Peebles , Lance Guest , Karen Young , Judith Barsi , Lynn Whitfield , Mitchell Anderson Runtime 89 minutes

5 'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

Directed by Sidney J. Furie