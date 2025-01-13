There is certainly nothing wrong with sequels, as revisiting a franchise with a compelling new story can often result in great results. There are even some sequels, such as The Godfather: Part II, Star Wars: Episode V- The Empire Strikes Back, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Aliens, and Before Sunset that are not only considered to be better than their predecessors, but among the very best films ever made.

Unfortunately, there are many bad sequels that have no reason to exist other than to make money and profit off of the investments made on the original property. The ways in which these very disappointing sequels attempt to replicate the past without adding anything new or innovative can be very cynical, as it just makes the entire creative process feel tired. Here are the ten most tired movie sequels of all-time, ranked.

10 ‘A View to a Kill’ (1985)

Directed by John Glen

A View to a Kill marked a new low for the James Bond franchise, as it quickly put Roger Moore’s tenure as Bond to an end. While the films that Moore had starred in had grown increasingly silly with each subsequent installment, A View to a Kill was so ridiculous that it felt like a parody of the franchise.

Moore was clearly not engaged in the story, and delivered a performance that clearly lacked the same enthusiasm that he had shown in better installments like Live and Let Die and The Spy Who Loved Me. Despite the fact that the film included such goofy villains as Max Zorin (Christopher Walken), it also included a surprisingly violent ending in which many innocent people were killed, which simply felt at odds with the more light-hearted tone that the film had tried (but undeniably failed) to capture in its earlier moments.

A View to a Kill Release Date May 24, 1985 Director John Glen Cast Roger Moore , Christopher Walken , Tanya Roberts , Grace Jones , Patrick Macnee , Patrick Bauchau Runtime 131 minutes

9 ‘Independence Day: Resurgence’ (2016)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Independence Day: Resurgence was a sequel that was two decades too late, as Roland Emmerich’s style of over-the-top blockbuster filmmaking didn’t appeal to audiences in the same way that it had when the 1996 original became the biggest hit of its year. While the original Independence Day was a fun disaster movie that featured many charismatic actors, Independence Day: Resurgence was a dull slog that seemed to take now joy in the inherent absurdity of its premise.

Will Smith notably chose not to reprise his role in the film, which led to a severe lack of charisma at its center. While the younger stars Maika Monroe, Liam Hemsworth, and J.T. Usher attempted to add something to the story, their characters were so underwritten that they sadly ended up not having a significant impact. Even returning cast members like Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman looked visually bored.

8 ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ (2022)

Directed by Colin Trevorrow

Jurassic World Dominion somehow managed to be the worst installment in the Jurassic Park franchise, which is no small statement considering how radically the series has fallen since the original film was released in 1993. While some sequels like The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Jurassic World can at least be enjoyed as guilty pleasures, Jurassic World Dominion revolves around a ridiculous conspiracy storyline that is far too convoluted and dull to be entertaining.

The most disappointing aspect of Jurassic World Dominion was the lack of cool dinosaur action, which one would think should have been the major priority for the sequel. Returning cast members like Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum were just wasted. If the Jurassic Park franchise is to have any sort of future moving forward, it would be best if Colin Trevorrow stayed away from it entirely.

7 ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Joker: Folie à Deux is a sequel that seems to hold the audience in contempt, as it constantly undermines the themes of its predecessor by reiterating that Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is not the real Joker, and is not deserving of any sympathy. Although it's notable that Todd Phillips wanted to make an old-fashioned Hollywood musical, the numbers are so dull and lifeless that they fail to add anything to the story.

The main issue with the Joker sequel is its lack of narrative momentum, as it puts far too much attention on a legal court case that doesn’t actually have any influence on the plot. Although the first Joker film surprised viewers when it became an object of critical acclaim, the sequel indicated that anything that had been even remotely successful about the original had been somewhat of a fluke.

6 ‘Friday the 13th: A New Beginning’ (1985)

Directed by Danny Steinmann

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning is the most disorienting installment in the Friday the 13th franchise, as it had to pick up after the saga had delivered its most entertaining installment yet with Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter. Although the fourth film in the series had introduced compelling new heroes and offered a conclusion to the story of Jason Voorhees, the terrible fifth film introduced a mystery surrounding the identity of a new killer that had nothing to do with the original mythology.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning is just nasty to its characters, as the kills are blunt and violent, but not very scary. Thankfully, the saga was able to redeem itself with the subsequent sequel, Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives, which took the series in a far more cheeky and self-aware direction than it had been previously.

Friday the 13th: A New Beginning Release Date March 22, 1985 Director Danny Steinmann Cast Melanie Kinnaman , John Shepherd , Shavar Ross , Richard Young , Marco St. John , Tom Morga , Dick Wieand Runtime 92 Minutes

5 ‘Star Trek V: The Final Frontier’ (1989)

Directed by William Shatner

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier served as the directorial debut of William Shatner, and it is not surprising at all that it is still the only film that he has made. While his co-star, Leonard Nimoy, had proven himself to be a great director with Star Trek III: The Search for Spock and Star Trek: The Voyage Home, Shatner clearly did not have a grasp on the pacing needed for an exciting science fiction action and adventure story.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier deals with dull concepts regarding philosophy and religion, many of which were far better depicted in episodes of the original series. While many of the actors had been playing their roles for well over two decades, they steadily began to transform into caricatures due to the poor writing in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier.

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier Captain Kirk and his crew must deal with Mr. Spock's long-lost half-brother who hijacks the Enterprise for an obsessive search for God at the center of the galaxy. Release Date June 9, 1989 Director William Shatner Cast William Shatner , David Warner Leonard Nimoy , Deforest Kelley , James Doohan , Walter Koenig , Nichelle Nichols , George Takei Runtime 107 Minutes

4 ‘Halloween Kills’ (2021)

Directed by David Gordon Green

Halloween Kills was proof that the Halloween franchise had nowhere left to go, as it effectively killed the momentum that had been initiated by the 2018 reboot from director David Gordon Green. While the previous film had succeeded in showing how an older Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) dealt with her feelings of anxiety and guilt, Halloween Kills opted to be a bluntly violent spectacle that was severely lacking in any legitimate scares.

Halloween Kills makes the unfortunate decision to try to tie itself back into the 1978 original by using flashbacks that explain why certain characters were there, and how it connected to the present. This indicated that the franchise was so lacking in any original ideas of how to move the story forward that its only option was desperately to flood the gates with nostalgia regarding the best movie in the series.

3 ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Bay

Transformers: The Last Knight is the most grating, obnoxious installment in the Transformers franchise yet, as the series had consistently been on a downward trajectory after Michael Bay’s first film from 2007 was a surprising success. The film is packed with unnecessary lore that tries to tie in the mythology of the Autobots and Decepticons into various events in human history, including the reign of King Arthur and the end of World War II.

Transformers: The Last Knight made the ridiculous decision to turn Optimus Prime into a villain, a twist that doesn’t end up having impact because it is reversed by the time that the story is over. The film is also severely lacking in its human characters, as Mark Wahlberg is evidently lacking in the sort of charisma that Shia Labeouf and Megan Fox had in the previous installments in the series.