There’s nothing inherently wrong with making sequels, as sometimes returning to a popular franchise to tell a new story can result in great success. Some sequels, such as The Empire Strikes Back, Aliens, The Dark Knight, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, The Godfather: Part II, and Dune: Part Two aren’t only considered to be superior to their predecessors; they could be listed on legitimate lists of the best films ever made.

Unfortunately, there are far too many sequels that are made purely for cynical reasons, as they exist solely to make a profit on a property that an audience has already placed their trust in. Not only do these films serve as wastes of time, but they may even be so bad that they dilute the memories that audiences have of their predecessors. Here are the ten most unwatchable movie sequels, ranked.

10 ‘Jaws: The Revenge’ (1987)

Directed by Joseph Sargant

Image via Universal Pictures

Jaws: The Revenge is the fourth installment in a franchise that never should have existed, as the original Jaws is a perfect film that told a concise story that wrapped up without any hints of future installments. While Jaws 2 had its defenders and some enjoy watching Jaws 3-D as a “so bad it’s good” film, Jaws: The Revenge isn’t worth any sort of attention.

Jaws: The Revenge replaces any legitimate horror from the franchise with campiness, which completely betrays the vision that Steven Spielberg had with the original classic from 1975. Considering that there are many low-budget shark movies that already serve as ripoffs of Jaws, there really isn’t any reason to waste time with a sequel as poorly-constructed as Jaws: The Revenge. Even the great Michael Caine isn’t able to add any entertainment value to this massively disappointing sequel.