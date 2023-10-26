Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss the complicated subject of movie titles. There are great movies with bad titles, but the films' overall strength saves them from catastrophe. However, there are also some truly awful movie names impossible to justify, from the clichéd to the bizarre. The Reddit users skewered these titles for being overly wordy, unintentionally hilarious, self-contradictory, or utterly at odds with the film itself.

Their selections span a range of genres, from Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever to The Last Exorcism Part II. While not all of these movies are bad - indeed, some might even be good - their titles certainly are. A rose by any other name might smell as sweet, but these titles could've used a second draft.

10 'Wrath of Man' - (2021)

Wrath of Man is an action thriller directed by Guy Ritchie. It stars Jason Statham as the enigmatic H, a skilled armored truck driver who takes a job with a cash-in-transit company responsible for moving vast sums of money. What appears to be a routine assignment soon unravels into a high-stakes heist as H's true motives come to light.

It's an okay (if uninspired) action flick, largely saved by Ritchie's distinctive flair and Statham's reliably bombastic performance; alas, the title makes no sense. It reveals nothing about the movie and sounds more like a Biblical epic or a heavy metal album than an action thriller. "I keep seeing Guy Ritchie's Wrath of Man on Amazon, and I cringe every time I see it. Haha, what a dumb title," said user maxpaynebro.

9 'The Last Exorcism Part II' - (2013)

The Last Exorcism Part II is a typical demonic possession movie centering on Nell Sweetzer (Ashley Bell), a young woman possessed by a demon. Recovering from the traumatic events of the first movie, Nell is trying to rebuild her life and regain her sanity in New Orleans. However, it quickly becomes evident that the malevolent force that once tormented her has not entirely let go.

Most critics panned the film, particularly its rehashing of found footage tropes. But the title also sounds silly. Following 'The Last,' anything with 'Part II' is just unintentionally funny. "I faintly remember watching this, and I'm like 60% sure I enjoyed it," added Redditor ApolloRocketOfLove.

8 'The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia' - (2013)

The horror genre is home to many deliciously bad movies, many of which with awful titles; such is the case for The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia. It follows the Wyrick family, who move into a historic rural Georgia home only to discover the property is haunted by vengeful spirits. Lisa Wyrick (Abigail Spencer) possesses a psychic gift that allows her to communicate with the dead, delving into the house's secrets and taking on the hostile spirits that linger there.

Where to begin with this one? For one, the title is way too long. Second, it's ridiculous to call it Ghosts of Connecticut when it takes place in Georgia. Once again, a title that should be creepy, or at least logical, reads like a joke. "That's the dumbest title I've ever seen," said user Beached-Peach. "They wanted the name recognition of the first movie, but had a plot that was set in a different state," explains Redditor RickTitus.

7 'Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever' - (2002)

It's not an overstatement to call Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever one of the all-time worst action thrillers. The infamously terrible movie stars Antonio Banderas and Lucy Liu as Ecks and Sever, two secret agents who find themselves on opposite sides of a deadly game orchestrated by a powerful criminal organization. It's currently among the rare movies that hold a 0% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is no small feat.

Everything about his movie is a disaster, including the title. It just sounds bad, cluttered and more than a little goofy since Ecks and Sever actually become allies. "Matt Sloan calls this the worst title ever and says it makes his tongue feel ugly," said user magpieduck. "And the movie itself lives up to its title's awfulness," added Redditor Dove_of_Doom.

6 'Now You See Me 2' - (2016)

Now You See Me 2 continues the story of the Four Horsemen, a group of illusionists turned modern-day Robin Hoods, lying low after their dramatic heist. However, they are soon pulled back into the world of magic and mystery when they are blackmailed into pulling off their most challenging job yet. Their new mission takes them to Macau, where they must steal a powerful computer chip that can manipulate the world's financial markets.

Several Redditors complained that the filmmakers missed the opportunity to call it Now You Don't and went instead with the decidedly lame Now You See Me 2. "Cowards could've named it Now You Don't and made a mint, but they played it safe, and everyone thought it sounded dumb," said user WigginLSU. "The first one was barely watchable, and not even Daniel Radcliffe and Woody Harrelson playing two characters can salvage [this] dumpster fire," said another Redditor.

5 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' - (1966)

Horror has many incredible low-budget movies that make the most with the least; Manos: The Hands of Fate isn't one. The notoriously bad B-movie centers on a family that gets lost on vacation and is soon preyed upon by a murderous cult. Manos: The Hands of Fate has a dubious reputation, thanks to its hammy acting, cheesy effects, and nonsensical plot.

The title is fittingly ridiculous; it sounds fake, like a movie the characters of Seinfeld would watch. "A title which, fully translated, means Hands: The Hands of Fate," said user AnAquaticOwl. Nevertheless, the film has achieved cult status thanks to its inherently absurd quality, and certain fans should get a kick out of watching this so-bad-it's-good disasterpiece.

4 'Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)' - (2020)

Birds of Prey centers on Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who has broken up with the Joker and is out on her own. Divisive upon release, the film was among the last major movies released before the Covid-19 pandemic, which contributes to its complicated legacy. However, no matter what fans think about its quality, no one can deny its original title is a mess. The Birds of Prey part tells nothing about the story, while the subtitle is just overly long and seems at odds with Quinn's character.

"[It] sounds like some early 2000s hipster psychedelia album that isn't cool anymore because everyone knows it," said user Amcokdfw89. "It feels like a Wes Anderson reference by someone who likes Wes Anderson but doesn't really understand why. And [it] doesn't really strike me as something Harley would do," said Redditor sonofaresiii. The title eventually changed to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey, but the damage had been done.

3 'John Carter' - (2012)

This sci-fi movie tells the story of John Carter (Taylor Kitsch), a Civil War veteran who inexplicably finds himself transported to the planet Barsoom (Mars). There, he discovers a world in turmoil, with warring factions and advanced alien civilizations. It's based on the book A Princess of Mars from the series John Carter of Mars. However, the studio opted to change the title, a move that proved disastrous, with the film becoming one of Disney's biggest box-office bombs.

"Why drop the 'of Mars' part, which would at least clue people in that is a sci-fi movie? Unless the goal was to trick people into the theater?" said user randomgeekwithalaptop. "John Carter is a bland, terrible choice," added Redditor FartingBlob. "Makes it sound like an ex-alcoholic football/basketball coach trying to get his life back together by coaching a high school team to victory," said user YabukiJoe96.

2 'Halloween' - (2018)

2018's Halloween is a direct follow-up to the 1978 original, ignoring all other sequels in the franchise. It sees the return of horror queen Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, who has spent decades preparing for the inevitable return of the relentless killer, Michael Myers. The title is simply confusing, especially since it's not a remake of the original. Plus, there was already a 2007 movie in the series just called Halloween!

"Halloween (2018), which is a sequel to Halloween (1978). Not to be confused with the 2007 Halloween remake, also called Halloween. See how I have to use years to specify which movies I'm referring to?" said Redditor Caveman2041. "Yeah, the Halloween franchise is a mess. Thirteen movies, three called Halloween, two called Halloween II, and five different timelines because the movies keep soft rebooting/remaking the franchise," agreed user Cillian_Brouder.

1 'The Catcher Was A Spy' - (2018)

The Catcher Was a Spy is a biographical drama about Moe Berg (Paul Rudd), a Major League Baseball player who also worked as a spy during World War II. He's enlisted to gather information on the progress of the Nazis' nuclear weapons program.

While it's nice to see Rudd in a dramatic role - and he knocks it out of the park - the movie is a little shaky. Not to mention, the title is weird and clunky, sounding like a very lazy and possibly dumb play on The Catcher in the Rye. "Not a bad movie, but just… that title. It's like they put the synopsis into an AI name generator, and that's what it s**t out," said Redditor InDogWeTrust007.

