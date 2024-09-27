Trailers are tricky things, yet seem inevitable, for as long as there are movies. Marketing has changed dramatically with the rise of the internet, but condensing a movie into no more than a few minutes remains a popular way to promote upcoming releases. Trailers have thrived and generated buzz, whether shown in cinemas, on television, or now – more often than not – on YouTube.

They're tricky, though, because they don’t always line up with the finished film in tone, style, or quality. Sometimes, bad trailers foreshadow bad movies, but at other times, less-than-great trailers are released for superb films. Most of the following trailers fit into the former camp rather than the latter, but they all share a lack of quality, whether that’s because they're simply unappealing, misleading, or jammed with too many details that should’ve been left unspoiled.

10 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' (2016)

Director: Zack Snyder

Image via Warner Bros.

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice is a pretty flawed superhero film overall, but the movie was still a little better than the trailer. Simply put, it’s one of those trailers that just gives away too much, including the idea that Batman and Superman will put aside their differences before the film’s end, that Doomsday will appear, and that Wonder Woman will be featured in those final scenes.

Sure, the union of two iconic DC heroes was perhaps inevitable, given that “Dawn of Justice” is in the title and alludes to the Justice League, but the whole final act – post the titular fight – could’ve easily been kept out of the marketing. There’s really only one big moment narratively that isn't spelled out in the trailer, and when the movie itself is kind of middling and flawed, you can’t afford to undermine anything through the marketing that could prove to be a pleasant surprise in the film proper.

9 'Jack and Jill' (2011)

Director: Dennis Dugan

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

One thing that the Jack and Jill trailer can’t be criticized for is being misleading. The final film was very bad, and the trailer is similarly awful, and could charitably be called “honest” about the rather miserable comedy you'll witness if you watch the full movie. One goes for two and a half minutes, and the other goes for one and a half hours. Pick your poison.

It’s a low point in Adam Sandler’s filmography, and also drags Al Pacino down with it, being one of his worst-ever films. Sandler plays both the title characters – a pair of twins – while Pacino plays an extra cartoonish version of himself. Jack and Jill is a lazy film with some of its laziest jokes crammed into the trailer, which honestly feels more like an ominous warning than a piece of promotional material.

8 'The Mummy' (2017)

Director: Alex Kurtzman

Image via Universal Pictures

The Mummy technically has an all-timer of a bad trailer, but that was admittedly the result of a technical mishap that was deleted rather quickly, but lives on through unofficial channels and in our hearts. Essentially, a trailer with unfinished audio was mistakenly uploaded, with a lack of music and only sporadic sound effects making the whole thing a goldmine of unintentional comedy.

Of course, the movie came and went without much fanfare, too. It would’ve likely been a failed franchise starter of a film even if the marketing had gone smoothly, but The Mummy’s unfinished trailer did create something of a terrible first impression. Still, the goofy trailer is a much better watch than the movie itself, with anyone interested in the rather long-running series being better off watching just about anything Mummy-related that was released before this reboot.

7 'Megalopolis' (2024)

Director: Francis Ford Coppola

Almost a decade on from The Mummy, Megalopolis had a trailer that also had to be taken down. The short story is that the film’s marketing wanted to put forth the message that previous Francis Ford Coppola movies confused people upon release, yet became classics in time, and that therefore, Megalopolis – for all its controversy – was also going to be a future classic. And the idea of getting in early; liking something before the masses do, so to speak? That’s enticing, to some extent.

The problem was that the review quotes used to demonstrate criticisms of prior Coppola movies were found to be AI-generated. It was a pretty embarrassing series of events; a technically good idea to base a trailer around that was entirely undone by the execution, which misled and deceived through the use of AI creating fabricated quotes and attributing them to real reviewers.

6 'Ghostbusters' (2016)

Director: Paul Feig

Image via Sony Pictures

A trailer that missed the mark in the same way Jack and Jill’s trailer did, Ghostbusters (2016) did a terrible job of inspiring much interest for a film that was always more than a little divisive. To its credit, Ghostbusters did end up receiving generally good reviews (not exactly echoed by all viewers, though), so it could arguably be an instance where the film ended up being better than the trailer.

The comedy feels particularly broad and lacks much by way of wit in the trailer, though. The snarky and dry humor of the original film isn't really visible within the trailer for this updated Ghostbusters, and the effects also look particularly garish and unappealing. The things that worked for some people in the final film aren’t really displayed in the trailer, making it a case where the marketing potentially hurt the movie’s chances of finding an audience.

5 'Madame Web' (2024)

Director: S.J. Clarkson

Image via Sony Pictures

An instantly infamous superhero movie, Madame Web was ridiculed before release, thanks to its marketing, and then after it got released, owing to the