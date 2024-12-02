Vanity projects are movies created to showcase a single individual's talents, vision, or ego. While some vanity projects manage to achieve artistic or commercial success, others falter spectacularly, weighed down by self-indulgence and a lack of critical oversight. These films reveal the pitfalls of unchecked creative control, with their creators failing to recognize the line between ambition and overreach.

With this in mind, this list highlights ten of the most infamous cinematic vanity projects. From misguided biopics to overblown action flicks, these films serve as cautionary tales about the limits of ego and the importance of collaboration in filmmaking. While some have gained cult followings for their sheer audacity, others are simply abysmal.

10 'Beyond the Sea' (2004)

Directed by Kevin Spacey

“I’m not Bobby Darin—I’m bigger than him!” In Beyond the Sea, Kevin Spacey directs, co-writes, produces, and stars as Bobby Darin, an iconic singer-songwriter of the 1950s and '60s. The film chronicles Darin's rise to fame, his health struggles, and his tumultuous personal life, but Spacey’s overbearing presence overshadows the story. At 45 years old, the star's portrayal of a young Darin feels forced, and his insistence on performing all the musical numbers himself only adds to the self-indulgence.

While Spacey's passion for Darin's legacy is plain to see, his direction lacks focus, veering between surreal musical numbers and overwrought drama. Similarly, the central performance is showy and overly sentimental, ultimately coming across as pandering and simplistic. It reduces a complex, three-dimensional person to a caricature. This probably explains why Beyond the Sea was such a box office bomb, grossing just $8.4m against a $25m budget.

9 'Paradise Alley' (1978)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

“We’re not just fighting—we’re making history.” Sylvester Stallone has made a number of vanity projects over the years, like Staying Alive and even, to some extent, Rocky. The worst of them is probably Paradise Alley, which he wrote, directed (in his feature debut), and starred in. It's a melodrama about three brothers navigating the world of professional wrestling in 1940s New York, clearly an attempt to repeat Rocky's success. While the premise had potential, the finished product is weighed down by Stallone’s heavy-handed direction and uneven script.

The film struggles to balance its gritty setting with its dewy-eyed tone, resulting in awkward transitions between comedy and drama. Stallone's performance as the fast-talking Cosmo lacks the charisma that made Rocky Balboa so endearing, and the supporting characters feel underdeveloped. Despite its sincere intentions, Paradise Alley is fundamentally boring. It represents Stallone's vision at its most unfiltered, without constraints or second opinions.

8 'After Earth' (2013)

Directed by M. Night Shyamalan

“Fear is a choice—but so is accountability.” This disappointing sci-fi adventure stars Will and Jaden Smith, with Will also serving as the producer and story creator. The plot follows Kitai (Jaden), a young cadet stranded on a post-apocalyptic Earth with his injured father, Cypher (Will). Tasked with traversing the hostile planet to find a rescue beacon, Kitai embarks on a journey of survival and self-discovery.

The movie is steeped in themes of father-son bonding but is undone by its uninspired dialogue, dull pacing, and a general lack of nuance. Jaden doesn't succeed as an action hero, and the lackluster special effects don't do him any favors. Ultimately, After Earth represents a failed attempt to expand the Smith family brand, so much so that Will later expressed regret over casting Jaden in the movie. In 2015, he called After Earth "the most painful failure in [his] career."

7 'On Deadly Ground' (1994)

Directed by Steven Seagal

“What does it take to change the essence of a man?” On Deadly Ground sees the king of trashy action Steven Seagal stepping behind the camera for his directorial debut. He also leads the cast as Forrest Taft, an oil rig firefighter turned environmental crusader. When he discovers that his employer is knowingly endangering the environment, Taft takes on an army of corrupt corporate goons to save Alaska’s wilderness.

There's a half-baked environmental message somewhere in there, hidden under over-the-top action sequences and preachy monologues. The attempt to add serious themes to B-movie escapist violence fails spectacularly, resulting in many moments of unintentional humor. It's all unbelievably corny and self-aggrandizing, with Taft portrayed as a spiritual warrior with ties to the Inuits. Unsurprisingly, critics eviscerated On Deadly Ground, with many ranking it among the very worst movies of 1994. It rightly won Seagal the Razzie for Worst Director.

6 'The Brown Bunny' (2003)

Directed by Vincent Gallo

“I just wanted to find her again.” The Brown Bunny is a controversial indie film written, directed, produced, edited, and starred in by Vincent Gallo, who also made the superior Buffalo 66. The plot, such as it is, follows Bud Clay (Gallo), a motorcycle racer traveling cross-country while grappling with his guilt and longing for his lost love, Daisy (Chloë Sevigny). The film is infamous for its slow pacing, minimal dialogue, and explicit content, particularly a graphic and unsimulated scene between Gallo and Sevigny that overshadowed any narrative ambition.

The whole thing is shockingly self-absorbed, like the worst kind of student film. It's also pretentious, aspiring to be arty but winding up lame and confusing. That said, some critics and filmmakers have praised its aesthetics and supposed honesty. In the end, however, Gallo’s exploration of his own self-loathing doesn’t translate into compelling filmmaking. He clearly found it fascinating and brilliant, but most viewers will find it distasteful.

5 'Swept Away' (2002)

Directed by Guy Ritchie