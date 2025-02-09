They say that a story is only as good as its villain, and there's certainly some degree of truth to that. Not every story needs an antagonist, but when a movie does have one, viewers like it when their presence is intimidating, they serve as a formidable obstacle to the protagonist, and their motivation is compelling. This last bit, however, can come with some caveats when not done right.

Especially over the last few years, there has been a wave of villains that are supposed to be misunderstood, characters that the audience can sympathize with — except they're terribly written, so instead, they come across as both insufferable characters and lackluster antagonists. Some of the best villains of all time fall into the "misunderstood" archetype, but when they're not written or executed well, these kinds of characters fall flat on their faces.

10 Dr. Emma Russell (Vera Farmiga)

'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' (2019)

Image via Legendary Pictures

Godzilla was created all the way back in 1954 in Japan, as a metaphor to reflect the country's fear of the effects of the atomic bomb and atomic testing. Save for English re-edits of Japanese films, it wouldn't be until 1998 that the legendary kaiju would make the jump to Hollywood. Then came Godzilla in 2014, kicking off the MonsterVerse on the right foot. The sequel, though, King of the Monsters, would prove considerably inferior.

Hollywood has never quite managed to nail Godzilla, which is particularly clear in this film. The worst part of the whole movie, though, is Dr. Emma Russell, in many ways the film's primary antagonist. The audience is supposed to sympathize with her and her family-related motivations, but her intelligence is so null and her kill count is so high that it's next to impossible to care about her in the way the script seems to want us to.

9 Robert Callaghan (James Cromwell)

'Big Hero 6' (2014)

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

If there's any studio known for a recent wave of twist villains and "misunderstood" villains that don't always work, that's Disney. One of the most egregious cases of both of those things combined into one appears in Big Hero 6. The movie's villain is revealed to be Robert Callaghan, a scientist whose daughter died in an experiment founded by magnate Alistair Krei. He vowed revenge, no matter the cost.

As it turns out, that cost includes the relentless destruction of San Fransokyo and allowing Tadashi, Callaghan's heroic apprentice, to die in a fire while trying to save his mentor. Disney seems to want the viewer to have at least some sympathy for Callaghan's grief, but when he shows so little remorse about his actions, there appars a dissonance that's hard to ignore. The writers really thought they could get away with it. That was their mistake.

8 Cheetah (Kristen Wiig)

'Wonder Woman 1984' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The 2020s haven't been particularly kind to superhero movies, the genre that absolutely dominated the box office throughout the entirety of the 2010s. Things started going wrong from the very start of the decade, as proved by Wonder Woman 1984. Where the original Wonder Woman was a really fun film and an interesting take on the character, its sequel is a flaming mess with two terribly ineffective antagonists. The worst one, however, is Barbara Minerva, who becomes the feline-powered Cheetah after using a magical artifact to wish she were an apex predator.

While Wonder Woman in this film in particular is one of the worst movie heroes of all time, Minerva is the other side of the exact same coin. Her characterization is so surface-level and the way she becomes Cheetah is so silly that the audience never finds out why they should care about her. The script seems to want them to connect with her insecurities and the heart of gold she has deep down, but she's so flat as a character that it simply doesn't work.