Some might say that a movie is only as good as its villain. Not all films have a villain—in fact, some of the best of all time don't—, but when a filmmaker decides to tell a story with an antagonist, that antagonist better be truly intimidating, compelling, and memorable. Indeed, there are numerous baddies who can be counted among the best in film history for one reason or another.

On the other hand, there are villains who are just downright terrible. From supervillains like Nuclear Man from Superman IV: The Quest for Peace to dramatic antagonists like Lisa from The Room, these are characters who fail at everything that a villain should be. They're not formidable, their motivations make no sense or aren't compelling, and by the time the credits roll, viewers have probably already forgotten all about them. A good villain has screen presence; a bad villain is more annoying for the audience than for the protagonist.

10 Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds)

'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Back at the turn of the millennium, it was X-Men that birthed the superhero movie boom that has so strongly characterized the 21st century blockbuster landscape. Then, the franchise went on... and on... and on. And like all franchises that are overextended, bad films started to come out. The first truly abysmal one was X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a prequel following Logan's early years, his service in the special forces team Weapon X, and his transformation into the metal-lined mutant Wolverine.

One of the worst superhero movies ever made, X-Men: Origins has no heart, instead telling a chaotic and shallow story with nothing but noise. The worst thing about it, though, is its treatment of Deadpool. Nowadays, thanks to Ryan Reynolds's revitalization of the character, audiences are very familiar with the Merc With a Mouth, his fourth-wall breaks, his signature sense of humor, and his incapability to shut up. In one of the most baffling adaptations of any comic book character in history, X-Men Origins takes Deadpool, takes away his ability to speak, and makes him a brooding henchman that only poses a threat in the movie's third act. The superhero genre is filled with terrible villains, but this is one of the most egregious.

9 General Hux (Domnhall Gleeson)

'Star Wars' Sequel Trilogy

Divisive though it may be among fans, the Star Wars sequel trilogy was one of the biggest pop-cultural phenomenons of the 21st century, no question about it. Following the heroes of the Resistance fighting the burgeoning tyrannical First Order, the trilogy introduced a wide variety of villains. Some great, some mediocre, and some—like General Hux—absolutely terrible.

In Episode VII — The Force Awakens, the character started out fine enough, as much of a fascist caricature as he admittedly was. Then, things got progressively worse until the character completely fell apart in Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (one of the most insulting sequels of all time), becoming a pathetic comic relief plot device whose motivations made no logical sense. In a franchise as full of fantastic antagonists as Star Wars, this one sticks out like a sore thumb.

8 Balem Abrasax (Eddie Redmayne)

'Jupiter Ascending' (2015)

Eddie Redmayne is a phenomenal actor, but even the greats fall from grace from time to time (most don't do it on the very same year that they win a Best Lead Actor Oscar, but that's beside the point). Redmayne received a Razzie for his performance in Jupiter Ascending, the Wachowskis's sci-fi adventure about a woman who discovers her destiny as the heiress of intergalactic nobility. She must fight to protect Earth's inhabitants from an ancient and destructive industry leveraging her newfound power.

Of course, it doesn't help that Redmayne's performance is so over-the-top and lacking in true intimidation, but the character overall isn't the least bit effective as a villain. His motivations make no sense and his personality is a bit all over the place, making for an antagonist that's not scary or compelling at all. And in this genre, that's a deadly sin.

7 Enchantress (Cara Delevingne)

'Suicide Squad' (2016)

Since its very start, the DCEU kept making misstep after misstep. Today, it's remembered as one of the most tragic failures in the history of movie franchises. That's largely due to films as terrible as David Ayer's Suicide Squad. It's the tale of the titular team, a group of some of the most dangerous incarcerated supervillains, who are recruited by a secret government agency as a task force that's tasked with saving the world from the apocalypse.

Everything about Suicide Squad sucks, from the visuals, to the performances, to the writing, to the directing, to—of course—the characters. The main offender here is Enchantress, an entirely forgettable villain with no personality and a paper-thin backstory, anchored by an unfortunate performance by Cara Delevingne. This is easily one of the worst superhero movies of the 2010s, and its lack of a strong antagonist doesn't help its case, that's for sure.

6 Nuclear Man (Mark Pillow)

'Superman IV: The Quest for Peace' (1987)

It was arguably 1978's Superman that became the first truly big superhero movie in history. From there, the genre only kept going up and up. Sadly, the franchise didn't. There was one great sequel, then a less-than-good one, and then Superman IV: The Quest for Peace, perhaps one of the worst films ever made. In it, the world is on the brink of nuclear war. Superman then takes it upon himself to destroy all of the world's nuclear weapons, but Lex Luthor creates Nuclear Man, a force strong enough to take down the Man of Steel.

Though they don't give particularly great performances here, Christopher Reeve as Superman and Gene Hackman as Lex were always a delight, there's no denying that. Outside of them, though, Superman IV has no redeeming qualities. Certainly not its villain, who was created for the movie instead of originating from the comics. His powers are silly, his costume looks cheap, his origin story is dumb, and he has no screen presence. There are many things that Superman IV messes up, and this is one of the worst.