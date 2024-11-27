The 1980s are often described as the worst decade for cinema. This was the era of studio dominance and commercialized filmmaking, where producers tended to play it safe and repeat the same successful formulas over and over again. Franchises were all the rage, and independent filmmaking was only just coming into its own. There were many good films released during this time, of course, but also many, many turkeys.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the most infamous film failures the '80s had to offer. These movies, despite sometimes featuring big budgets or star-studded casts, managed to alienate audiences with their lack of cohesion and entertainment value. From misguided musicals to unnecessary sequels, they all stand as examples of how even good intentions and lofty ambitions can lead to cinematic disaster.

10 'The Apple' (1980)

Directed by Menahem Golan

“Do you want to sell your soul to the devil for rock and roll?” The Apple is a bizarre rock musical set in the then-futuristic dystopian future of 1994, where a music corporation controls the world through its monopoly on entertainment. The story follows two aspiring musicians, Bibi (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Alphie (George Gilmour), as they rise to fame under the corrupt BIM company while struggling to maintain their integrity.

What could have been a decent allegory about the music industry becomes a mess of gaudy costumes, nonsensical plot twists, and overly literal musical numbers. Menahem Golan's direction leans heavily into camp, but the lack of self-awareness turns the film into an unintentional comedy. While catchy in a kitschy way, the songs do little to advance the plot or develop the characters. Even when the melodies are fine, the lyrics are frequently absurd. Consequently, critics rippled The Apple to shreds on release, and its reputation as an all-time stinker has only grown over time.

9 'Tarzan, the Ape Man' (1981)

Directed by John Derek