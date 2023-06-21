1984 gave movie fans plenty of great films, with some of the decade's most influential (like Ghostbusters, The Terminator, and Gremlins, to name a few) being released during that year. Moviegoers at the time were spoiled for choice, especially because alongside the influential and popular blockbusters, there were also great, ambitious, and sometimes challenging critical hits, like Paris, Texas, Once Upon a Time in America, and the Oscar-winning Amadeus.

But to quote the iconic final line of dialogue in Some Like It Hot, "Nobody's perfect," and that sentiment's not only applicable to people, but also to years in cinema history. The following movies demonstrate this well, because while 1984 ought to be celebrated for all the great movies that were released that year, acknowledging the not-so-great movies is only fair (plus it has the added side effect of making the great films look even greater in comparison).

10 'Blame It on Rio'

Image via 20th Century Fox

Few people would call Blame It on Rio a truly great romantic comedy, as its central premise is incredibly uncomfortable (surely even by 1984 standards). It follows two men on vacation in (you guessed it) Rio, each approximately 50 years old, and both with their teenage daughters along for the holiday.

Things get as awkward as you could expect from this setup, because the movie essentially revolves around each of the men falling for the other's teenage daughter... and this is played for laughs, given there's nary a serious bone on this movie's body. It'd probably be too much for people even if it were a horror movie, and is overall a low point in the careers of its stars (including Michael Caine and Demi Moore) and its director, Stanley Donen (who'd directed numerous classics earlier in his career, including Singin' in the Rain and Charade).

9 'Cannonball Run II'

Image via Warner Bros.

There probably aren't too many people who would call 1981's The Cannonball Run an absolute classic, but it's certainly got its fans and has appeal as an action/comedy flick. Cannonball Run II, on the other hand, tries to recapture what worked about the first but is largely unsuccessful, ultimately feeling like an unnecessary and lifeless movie.

Once again, there's a large cast of characters and a plot that centers on a wild cross-country car race where competitors put their lives on the line for a chance to win $1 million. Viewers who liked the original and want something similar are probably better off avoiding Cannonball Run II and checking out similar (yet better) films instead, like The Great Race or It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World.

8 'Sheena'

Image via Columbia Pictures

Sheena's title character is a young woman who had to grow up without her parents, as they were killed while on safari in Africa. She's raised by a witch in the jungle, and along the way, adopts the ability to communicate with animals while becoming a warrior. Somehow, things get even weirder from there.

It was based on a comic book character who was approximately 50 years old at the time Sheena came out, and while some comic book characters are timeless, Sheena evidently wasn't. It was a notoriously huge flop, with a budget of $25 million (in 1984 money, of course), though it made back barely 20% of that. Those who like extra strong 1980s cheese may get a kick out of it nowadays, but most should probably steer clear of Sheena.

7 'City Heat'

Image via Warner Bros.

Between City Heat and the aforementioned Cannonball Run II, it's safe to assume that 1984 wasn't a particularly great year for Burt Reynolds' career. City Heat was a movie that saw him get paired up with Clint Eastwood for a stale buddy comedy, and just so Reynolds isn't being singled out, it should also be stated that City Heat is far from one of Clint Eastwood's best movies, too.

It's an oddly lifeless and overall very boring movie, squandering its fairly good production design that evokes Kansas City in the 1930s, and wasting the talents of two big-name actors. It's hard to know what went wrong, seeing as the usually dependable (and funny) Blake Edwards (of The Pink Panther fame) was one of its screenwriters, too.

6 'The Toughest Man in the World'

Best known for pitying fools, fighting Rocky, and playing B. A. Baracus in The A-Team, Mr. T branched out into the world of TV movies in 1984 with The Toughest Man in the World. In it, he plays a tough nightclub bouncer who ends up opening his heart a little more when he essentially gets tricked into being in charge of a youth center.

There are some moments that are sort of fun, and it's definitely got the sort of reliable cheese you'd expect from a 1980s sports movie, but the slow pace and scrappy production values ensure there are also plenty of rough spots. Seeing Mr. T run through a wall because he can't climb over it is pretty great, though.

5 'Cheech & Chong’s The Corsican Brothers'

Image via Orion Pictures

The legendary comedy duo Cheech & Chong might not seem so legendary if you only know them through their movies. Most are not very good, and haven't aged the best (not even in terms of content; sometimes, it's just at odds with what's considered funny now), though the pair can be fun in small doses, and their first movie, 1978's Up in Smoke, is honestly quite good.

At least they tried something different with 1984's The Corsican Brothers. After numerous movies spent goofing around in contemporary times, this movie saw the two go back to the French Revolution, and had them playing brothers who can physically feel what the other's feeling. The novelty of seeing Cheech & Chong not in the 1970s or 80s wears off quickly, but at least there's still fleeting novelty value here.

4 'Supergirl'

The 1984 Supergirl movie has a reputation for being an all-time bad superhero movie, but it's possible to see how it might've kind of worked (if you squint really, really hard, to the point where your eyes are basically closed). The music's good. The special effects aren't really any worse than the Superman movies from around the same time. Helen Slater - in the title role - does well with what little she's given. Seasoned actors like Faye Dunaway and Peter O'Toole give performances that are... interesting.

Unfortunately, the things that almost work are undone by a terrible story, with much of the movie revolving around the hero and villains fighting over a man. It's reductive and kind of lame, and is impossible to take seriously while also being challenging to enjoy as camp. Supergirl just feels like a waste, really.

3 'Rats: Night of Terror'

Rats: Night of Terror is a pretty wild Italian horror movie, to put it mildly. It takes place in post-apocalyptic times, and has a very simple premise involving scavengers finding a town that's filled with flesh-eating rats, and then seeing themselves violently killed by said flesh-eating rats one by one.

It's very stupid and is packed with ridiculous dialogue and unrealistic-looking special effects, but these qualities admittedly could make it entertaining when approached with the right frame of mind. It also has one of the most hilarious (intentional or otherwise) endings of all time, and could be worth slogging through for that alone.

2 'Rhinestone'

Image via 20th Century Fox

With an unusual pairing of Sylvester Stallone and Dolly Parton - both at the height of their popularity - Rhinestone sure is a strange musical comedy. Stallone plays a gruff taxi driver, and Parton is a country singer who thinks she can turn anyone into a fellow country music star, and undertakes the challenge of doing just that for Stallone's character.

Like seeing Cheech & Chong mess around during the French Revolution, perhaps it's possible to say that Rhinestone also has a certain novelty factor going for it. However, it wears thin after a while, with Stallone and Parton being mismatched, and the former looking particularly out of his depths within such a lightweight and ho-hum at best comedy.

1 'Bolero'

Image via Cannon Film Distributors

With a title that references one particularly famous scene in the 1979 comedy 10, Bolero sees Bo Derek - who starred in 10 - feature in an uncomfortable, sleazy, and often boring erotic drama. The premise alone is enough of a turn-off: it's about a young woman traveling around the world during the 1920s, searching for a perfect partner to whom she can lose her virginity.

Some people weren't put off, but probably wished they had been, given it's a film that holds the rare "honor" of having a 0% approval rating from critics while also having the even rarer "honor" of getting an F rating for its Cinemascore. Whether you're a snobby critic or an average moviegoer, all signs point to Bolero being entirely missable, and maybe even one of the worst films of all time.

