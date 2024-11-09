Ah, the '90s. This was a memorable decade for cinema, marked by classic films and ambitious innovations in special effects. 1999, in particular, is often ranked among the best years ever for film. But as much as the era brought us iconic movies, it also had its fair share of spectacular failures. From baffling storylines to cringe-worthy performances and effects that haven't aged well, the worst movies of the 1990s have more than earned their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

With this in mind, here's a roundup of ten notorious movies from the '90s that aimed high but ended up as infamous examples of how badly things can go wrong. These cinematic flops failed for various reasons—some took beloved franchises in disastrous directions, while others tried and failed to bring popular video games or comic books to life. They disappointed fans and critics alike, leaving viewers wondering how they even made it to the screen.

10 'Street Fighter' (1994)

Directed by Steven E. de Souza

"This is the collection agency, Bison! Your ass is six months overdue, and it’s mine!" The original Street Fighter games are a ton of cartoony fun, but the same cannot be said for the dismal live-action adaptation. Story-wise, it centers on Colonel Guile (Jean-Claude Van Damme), as he leads a military effort to stop the evil General M. Bison (Raúl Juliá), who plans to take over the world from his fictional Southeast Asian stronghold.

The movie tries to juggle too many characters from the game, resulting in a chaotic narrative with no real depth for any of its iconic fighters. Steven E. de Souza's direction fails to capture the goofy spirit of the game, and the action sequences, though abundant, lack the punch and flair expected of martial arts movies. Instead of delivering high-intensity battles, we get a series of lackluster brawls, brought down further by flimsy special effects. Not for nothing, Street Fighter quickly garnered a reputation as one of the first video game adaptations ever.

9 'RoboCop 3' (1993)

Directed by Fred Dekker

"I thought your ninja was supposed to take care of him!" The first RoboCop was terrific, but the franchise steadily declined with each installment. The franchise's nadir is the third movie, which sees RoboCop (Robert Burke) facing off against an evil corporation trying to evict residents from Detroit. Strangely, the film toned down the violence and opted for a PG-13 rating, a move that alienated long-time fans of the franchise.

The attempt to make RoboCop more accessible to younger audiences doesn't work, ultimately stripping away much of the character's edge. This strategy didn't even work from a commercial standpoint, as the movie brought in much lower returns than the first two. It doesn't help that Burke is less engaging in the lead role than predecessor Peter Weller. He's definitely robotic, but not in a good way: wooden and unemotional, keeping the viewer at a distance. And that's without even getting started on the cyborg ninjas.

8 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

"There can be only one, but somehow, here we are again." Highlander II: The Quickening is widely regarded as one of the worst sequels of all time, and for good reason. Abandoning much of the mystique and mythology of the first film, this entry inexplicably rebrands the Immortals as aliens from the planet Zeist. It's actually impressive just how quickly this film torched its franchise's potential.

Sci-fi and fantasy elements can work together, but here they clash and contrast awkwardly with the tone of the original. Fundamentally, the script is to blame. The plot, convoluted and often nonsensical, finds Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert) joining forces with Ramirez (Sean Connery) once more, despite his friend's death in the previous film. In terms of the visuals, this installment leans heavily into comic-book-style gore, serving up a steady stream of increasingly ridiculous and violent escapades. No amount of mayhem can compensate for so dysfunctional a story, however.

7 'Mr. Wrong' (1996)

Directed by Nick Castle

"Sometimes, love is just crazy… literally." Ellen DeGeneres (in her sole leading feature role) stars in this one as Martha, a single woman who thinks she's found the perfect man in Whitman Crawford (Bill Pullman), only to discover he's hiding an unhinged personality beneath his charming facade. The premise isn't bad, but, overall, this romantic comedy ends up more uncomfortable than funny.

The problems begin mounting right out the gate. The leads lack chemistry, Pullman's character becomes annoying by the second act, the slapstick is lame, the tone is confused, the plot's incoherent, and most of the jokes miss their mark. Unsurprisingly, critics shredded the movie, and DeGeneres herself has since joked about how bad it is. Her performance isn't totally dreadful, but she's let down by a weak script and tepid direction from Nick Castle, best known for playing Michael Meyers in the original Halloween. For all these reasons, Mr. Wrong fizzles out long before the credits roll.

6 'Speed 2: Cruise Control' (1997)

Directed by Jan de Bont

"I've been on this boat for two days, and it feels like two weeks." Speed 2: Cruise Control is another poster child for terrible sequel filmmaking. When a disgruntled computer programmer (Willem Dafoe) hijacks a cruise ship and sets it on a collision course, heroes Annie (Sandra Bullock) and Alex (Jason Patric) must race against time to save the passengers. Unfortunately, the plot feels as lethargic as the ship's pace, lacking the tension and urgency that made Speed a hit.

Keanu Reeves's absence is also keenly felt, with Patric falling way short in terms of star power. In fairness, the script doesn't give him, or Bullock, very much to work with. The only redeeming feature here is Dafoe's entertaining, silly villain performance. Consequently, like Highlander II, Speed 2 was quickly canonized as one of the worst sequels ever. The gulf in quality between it and the first movie is frankly astounding. What a trainwreck.

5 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

"You will never defeat me!" Yet another terrible video game adaptation, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation sees heroes Liu Kang (Robin Shou) and Kitana (Talisa Soto) face off against the evil Shao Kahn (Brian Thompson), who seeks to merge Earth with his hellish realm. Despite the stakes, the movie fails to deliver the sense of epic confrontation the game series is known for, with poorly choreographed fight scenes and cheap-looking effects that were bad on release and have aged poorly.

There is noessentially no character development; there are GTA cutscenes with more emotional depth. Even viewers who can handle the generic story will probably be annoyed by the cheesy dialogue and heavy metal soundtrack. Visually, the issues stem from the fact that the movie was literally incomplete and rushed to release anyway. "We never finished that movie," one of the producers has since explained. "But the studio said, 'We don’t care'. We sacrificed quality for business."

4 'Barb Wire' (1996)

Directed by David Hogan