Bad movies are the cinematic equivalent of junk food. Some people will say they should be avoided, and there's an argument to be made that one should moderate themselves when "consuming" either, or risk assorted health problems. But sometimes, either just hit the spot, and perhaps bad movies can find themselves as part of a nutritious diet of film-watching, so long as they're balanced properly with the good-for-you "vegetable" films (like Citizen Kale or Carrotblanca).

Every year has its fair share of junky movies, and 1993 is no different. It's a year that saw a particularly large number of sequels or adaptations of certain properties that misfired - usually in interesting ways, and occasionally in entertaining/oddly compelling ways. The following movies comprise some of the worst that the year had to offer, starting below with the bad and ending with the worst.

10 'Look Who’s Talking Now!'

Believe it or not, there is actually a Look Who's Talking trilogy. Things began in 1989 with Look Who’s Talking, which was a light and goofy romantic comedy largely seen from the point of view of an infant, who narrated things internally and was voiced by Bruce Willis, of all people. It also starred John Travolta, with these two actors being in a slightly better film five years on from Look Who's Talking.

1993's Look Who’s Talking Now! had Travolta, but no Willis, with this threequel making the original movie look a good deal better in hindsight. It's also frustratingly titled, with an exclamation mark where it feels like a question mark should be. The title of the second movie - Look Who's Talking Too - isn't much better, either. Maybe it's for the best that these movies aren't particularly well-remembered nowadays.

9 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III'

There are many movies based on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles now, and it's fair to say that 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and 1991's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze both have their fans. It's rare to find people defending the oddity that is 1993's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, however.

It's an absolutely chaotic movie, seeing the titular turtles traveling back in time to Japan's samurai era, and battling various foes at the same time as they work to hone their combat skills. It's noticeably cheaper than the other films, with the main characters having an uncanny - maybe even unpleasant - look, and there's also very little here that fans of the series will find engaging. That being said, those looking for something schlocky and weird may have something approaching a good time while watching.

8 'National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1'

When a parody film is executed well, it can be a wonderful thing. It explains why something like Airplane! is regarded as one of the best comedies of all time, or why The Naked Gun is similarly excellent and timeless. You don't even have to be particularly knowledgeable about the thing being parodied to enjoy these classics. The jury's still out, however, on what one has to do to find enjoyment in National Lampoon’s Loaded Weapon 1.

This is parody filmmaking at its worst, laziest, and least funny, with the central premise being essentially broken to begin with, given buddy cop movies like Lethal Weapon are already intentionally comedic, and therefore, giving them the parody treatment just feels wrong. This movie somehow wastes a cast that includes Emilio Estevez, Samuel L. Jackson, Tim Curry, and William Shatner, and for that alone, it should be avoided at all costs.

7 'Carnosaur'

Jurassic Park may be the tense dinosaur/creature feature from 1993 that everyone remembers, but the year also saw the release of the much cheaper (and much worse) Carnosaur. It also deals with genetically reconstructed dinosaurs wreaking havoc, yet does so without the budget or care that made Steven Spielberg's 1993 dinosaur movie so effective.

Still, you could charitably call Carnosaur ahead of its time, in a way, given that by the 21st century, there was a whole industry of "mockbusters" designed to capitalize on bigger films, mostly from the infamous Asylum production company. Otherwise, there's not much by way of kind words that can be directed Carnosaur's way. It does end after just 83 minutes; perhaps that can be seen as merciful.

6 'Mr. Nanny'

Hulk Hogan's most well-known for being a professional wrestler, but he's also acted in numerous films, with perhaps the best-known of those being Rocky III. Less well-remembered is 1993's Mr. Nanny, which has one of those wonderful titles that instantly tells you what you're in for, even to the extent that it's essentially a warning: You know you're not going to be in for anything good here.

Hearts will sink further if you venture deep enough to learn of the premise, which is about a former pro wrestler being hired as a nanny/bodyguard for some very annoying young children. It's sort of going for a Kindergarten Cop type of thing, but is considerably worse, and can be counted among the worst of what 1993 had to offer.

5 'Super Mario Bros.'

Bob Hoskins was a legendary actor best known for classics like The Long Good Friday and Who Framed Roger Rabbit, but not even he could redeem 1993's Super Mario Bros. It was largely responsible for solidifying the idea that video games were difficult to adapt to film, because there's little here that feels reminiscent of the classic game.

Then again, it was always going to be an uphill battle to capture something vaguely Mario-related in live-action, with the end result here at least being interesting. It's a movie with some creative ideas, and occasional moments of confounding amusement, though at what cost? Much of it is dull and unpleasant, too, and there's good reason why it's a movie with an infamous reputation.

4 'RoboCop 3'

When it comes to classic science-fiction movies, few are quite as great as the original RoboCop from 1987. It was a hard-edged, darkly funny, surprisingly clever, and also just an all-around entertaining blend of sci-fi, action, and satire, being set in a dystopian city where brutal criminal gangs were combated by even more brutal (and cybernetically enhanced) policing.

RoboCop 3 has none of what made the original great, nor the second film from 1990 tolerable. It's toothless and generic, feeling like a lazy sci-fi/action movie without anything interesting or subversive to offer. It's also inexplicably rated PG-13, which it's safe to say no one was asking for.

3 'Son of the Pink Panther'

Though Peter Sellers passed away in 1980, and played the role of Inspector Clouseau in a way that couldn't be imitated, there were still attempts to continue The Pink Panther series after he was gone. At least when it comes to Son of the Pink Panther, they don't recast Clouseau directly or try to incorporate old footage of Sellers, because the main character here is, unsurprisingly, Clouseau's son.

It's hard to say anything else positive about the movie, though, with the divisive Roberto Benigni not living up to Sellers by any means in the lead role here. Die-hard fans of the series should probably skip this one, even if it does bring back certain side characters and has original series director Blake Edwards overseeing things once more.

2 'Deadfall'

There are plenty of strange and obscure Nicolas Cage movies out there, and one of the most bizarre would have to be Deadfall. It's a difficult movie to summarize beyond saying that it's generally a crime film about various shady characters, and may or may not be self-aware about how ridiculous and comedic it all is.

Some scenes (mainly Cage's) do feel like they're supposed to be funny, but other parts of this are Deadfally dull, especially once Cage's character leaves the picture. Most potentially curious people are probably best off just checking out the most infamous scenes on YouTube, which will save time and prevent the boredom that comes from all the other scenes here that just misfire and fail to provide any entertainment value whatsoever.

1 'Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday'

The Friday the 13th series is one of many horror franchises that seem incapable of staying dead. As a consequence, some of the entries within the series are remarkably sub-par, and this goes for Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday, which was the ninth movie in the series, and certainly not its last entry, despite what the title might have you believe.

Even for the standard of this series, Jason Goes to Hell is sloppy, lazy, and just frustratingly lifeless, with 88 minutes of supernatural horror that's not scary, campy, funny, or shocking. It's not even bad in a fun way. It's just bad, and honestly, given how lousy it is, it's beyond surprising that it was not in fact the Final Friday by any means.

