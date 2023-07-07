Though Y2K did not bring about the end times as some people feared, the year 2000 did ultimately unleash something far worse upon the general public: a whole bunch of lousy movies. And sure, like any year, 2000 was home to some real winners; films that have stood the test of time. Such movies are the ones that ultimately stand up to this day, while the lesser offerings from the year in question have either been forgotten or currently live in infamy.

The following titles all fall into one of those latter categories, and overall stand as some of the worst movies released during the first year of the 21st century. Perhaps their age will render some of these at least nostalgic for certain viewers, but others may want to steer clear of the following movies, which are ranked below from stinky to stinkiest.

10 'Get Carter'

The 1971 version of Get Carter is a classic, and one of the greatest films Michael Caine's ever starred in. It's a downbeat crime/revenge movie, following a man who learns the truth about his brother's supposed accidental death, and sets off on a one-man mission to get vengeance on those responsible for killing him.

The 2000 version of Get Carter is, regrettably, not a classic at all. It has the same premise and this time around stars Sylvester Stallone in the lead role, who's a great actor in certain roles, but not this one. Get Carter (2000) is sloppy and uninspired, and given the original from all the way back in the 1970s still holds up, viewers are much better off just getting that Carter instead.

9 'Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas'

A nightmarish fever dream of a movie that many millennials feel inexplicably nostalgic for, How the Grinch Stole Christmas is one of the grossest and most unpleasant "family-friendly" movies of the past few decades. It's a live-action adaptation of the Dr. Seuss story of the same name, telling the story of a Christmas-hating creature who terrorizes a Christmas-loving town before he has a change of heart, as seems to be tradition for main characters in Christmas-centered movies.

If there's one thing that deserves praise, it's Jim Carrey committing to his performance as the titular Grinch, with him being the most fondly remembered part of the film. But otherwise, it's visually ugly and uncanny in all the worst ways, presenting a strong case (alongside 2003's The Cat in the Hat) for the argument that Dr. Seuss' unique style just doesn't work in live-action.

8 'Dude, Where's My Car?'

When a dramatic movie doesn't work the way it's supposed to, there's a chance that out of the dumpster fire which it is, a so-bad-it's-good movie may emerge, like a smelly phoenix from the ashes. The same, unfortunately, seldom happens when a comedic movie doesn't work the way it's supposed to. Instead of inadvertent genius, you usually get something like Dude, Where's My Car?

It's a stoner comedy that, to use a Cheech & Chong comparison, is less Up In Smoke and more along the lines of one of its sequels. A pair of stoned young men need to locate their car after forgetting where they parked it. Cue misadventures, all presented without many genuine laughs and comedy that could, at best, be called brain-dead (with an emphasis on "dead").

7 '2001: A Space Travesty'

1968's 2001: A Space Odyssey is an iconic science-fiction movie that many have seen and, judging by IMDb watchlists, many still want to see. It's unlikely nearly as many people would be interested in watching a movie that fails in parodying said classic sci-fi movie, meaning that 2001: A Space Travesty perhaps deservedly languishes in obscurity.

Leslie Nielsen was a talented actor who's best known for appearing in iconic comedies like Airplane and The Naked Gun, but not even he could save 2001: A Space Travesty. It's never a good idea to include a word like "Travesty" in your movie's title if there's a chance the movie will turn out less-than-amazing, since it ensures that the negative reviews will all but write themselves.

6 'Down to You'

As far as early 2000s romantic comedies go, Down to You might well be up there with the strangest of the lot, and not exactly in a good way. Things start simply enough, with two attractive young people suddenly falling in love, but things get bizarre when the movie realizes it needs to throw obstacles in their path for the sake of conflict, leading to a tonally messy and overall weird viewing experience.

Stars Freddie Prinze Jr. and Julia Stiles had both been in well-regarded romantic comedies released in 1999 (She's All That and 10 Things I Hate About You respectively), but their pairing here didn't lead to a successful film. It could well be a semi-obscure curiosity for some, but those who don't unanimously love the rom-com genre should probably proceed with caution (or just not proceed at all).

5 'Dungeons & Dragons'

Not to be mixed up with the underrated (and surprisingly good) 2023 release Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, 2000's Dungeons & Dragons is an infamous and widely disliked fantasy movie. It's set in the Empire of Izmer, and depicts a wide-scale conflict fought between the different classes who call it their home.

It has a shockingly low Metacritic score for a mainstream release, sitting at just 14/100. The nicest thing that can be said about it, when it comes to praise, is that Jeremy Irons chews a great deal of scenery, and that can be fun to watch. Otherwise, everyone else feels miscast, and it simply doesn't function as a satisfying, exciting, or enjoyable fantasy/adventure movie.

4 'Baise-moi'

Baise-moi is a film that wants to provoke, shock, and offend, featuring graphic violence and horrific scenes that could well give genuine horror movies a run for their money. Its premise centers on two women who go on a revenge-filled rampage against those who've abused them, turning Baise-moi into a darker and more violent take on the premise found in Thelma and Louise, to some extent.

It's the kind of thing that could've worked if it had been executed better, but the filmmaking is sloppy and careless enough that the overall film gives the impression that it just wanted to shock, and be shocking. Perhaps some will find insight in what it has to say, but the kind of story it presents probably should've been handled with a little more finesse, because it's possible to successfully make a shocking movie that isn't shockingly bad quality-wise.

3 'The In Crowd'

A muddled thriller that stands as a mostly forgotten movie, The In Crowd is a good example of how not to handle delicate subject matter. It follows a young woman who takes up a job at a country club after being released from a psychiatric hospital, and the dramatic things that happen when she tries to fit in with a group of popular, wealthy college-age adults.

Of the 60 critic reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, only one is positive, giving it an average score on the site of 2%. It might hold value for those who find enjoyment in bad movies, but it's to be avoided by anyone who's seeking a genuinely good - and well-paced - thriller.

2 'Titanic: The Legend Goes On…'

1997 saw the release of James Cameron's Titanic, which ranks among the most popular and successful movies of all time. Bizarrely, Titanic fever seemed to inspire not one, not two, but three animated family movies: a pair released in 1999 and 2004, and an unrelated movie called Titanic: The Legend Goes On…, which was released in 2000.

It's essentially Titanic, but now it's (poorly) animated, less than half as long, oddly kid-friendly, and features talking animals (including an infamous rapping dog). It's not even close to being a good movie by any stretch of the imagination, but it's so bizarre that in its own strange way, it is very compelling.

1 'Battlefield Earth'

It's not the only notoriously bad movie to star John Travolta by any means, but Battlefield Earth is probably the most infamous. It's an explosive mess of a science-fiction film, taking place in the year 3000 and showing what's left of the human race rebelling against the Psychlos, an alien race that's enslaved humanity and stripped the Earth of its resources.

In every conceivable way, Battlefield Earth is an absolute train wreck of a film, with a poorly told story, unexciting action sequences, and laughably silly dialogue going hand in hand with some very hammy performances. It does work as a so-bad-it's-good movie, but it needs to be stressed that Battlefield Earth certainly lives up to the "so bad" part of that term, and then some.

