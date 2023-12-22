The first decade of the 21st century proved itself to be one of the most inventive and memorable decades when it came to filmmaking as a whole, as several iconic and brilliant films were released throughout the decade. From massive blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings and The Dark Knight to iconic independent films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and Juno, the decade was filled with groundbreaking, memorable films. However, as amazing as the best films of the decade were, the worst films of the decade were just as memorable in their mediocrity.

The rise of digital media in the decade allowed for more and more movies to be released than ever before, which resulted in as many new amazing movies as it did highly memorable dumpster fires. The bottom-of-the-barrel films of the 2000s are some of the most interesting yet notoriously terrible films of all time, with a decent number of films from this decade being in contention for the worst films of all time. As the go-to hub for modern film fans, Letterboxd and their weighted average ratings act as a perfect reflection of which 2000s films are considered the worst of the worst.

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

One of the many parody movies that defined the 2000s, Date Movie is a spoof of the many romantic comedies that were prevalent throughout the late 90s and early 2000s. The film focuses on the interpersonal connections between a man, his crush, his parents, and his crush's father in his quest to finally attain his true love.

As is the case with many of the Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer-written spoof movies, the actual plot and sequence of events is the furthest thing from the main priority, as the majority of focus is placed on the comedy. However, what the film considers to be humor is in reality quite the opposite, as the over-reliance on references, gross-out humor, and offensive jokes make the film a painfully unfunny slog from beginning to end. As reviled and hated as the film is, Date Movie is also somehow the highest-rated of Friedberg and Seltzer's directorial works during the decade on Letterboxd.

Date Movie Release Date February 17, 2006 Director Aaron Seltzer , Jason Friedberg Cast Alyson Hannigan , Adam Campbell , Sophie Monk , Eddie Griffin , Meera Simhan , Fred Willard Rating PG-13 Runtime 83

9 'What's Up: Balloon to the Rescue!' (2009)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

One of the many animated ripoff movies from Video Brinquedo, What's Up: Balloon to the Rescue! is a low-budget blatant ripoff movie of Pixar's Best Picture nominated film, Up. The film follows the story of Dr. Crumb, a scientist who never liked to leave his home, so he invents a way to see the world without having to leave his home. With help from his assistant and his two nephews, they embark on numerous adventures across the world while traveling in their flying house.

It's hard to find a ripoff movie more blatant and nontransparent than that of What's Up, a film with a title so comically similar to the film it's ripped off that it feels like an actual parody. When it comes to the actual quality of the film itself, it manages to be just as low quality and cheap as the title and art would have one assume. More than just one of the worst movies of the 2000s, the Letterboxd community considers What's Up to be one of the worst animated movies of all time, thanks in part to just how cheap and lazy the final product is compared to Up.

8 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

Adapted from the all-time classic horror videogame franchise, Alone in the Dark follows Edward Carnby (played by Christian Slater), a private investigator who specializes in unexplainable supernatural phenomena. His strange and otherworldly cases have him travel into the darkest corners of the world, searching for the forbidden truths of the world in the occult remains of ancient civilizations. However, his newest case is proving to be the most dangerous yet, as the greatest mystery of his past is brought to the forefront in the most important case of his life.

While the Alone in the Dark videogame franchise is defined by its eerie and subtle atmosphere and logical puzzle-solving, Uwe Boll's cinematic adaptation completely abandons these core tenets of the franchise. Instead, the film's focus is more aligned with generic CGI monster action and an incredibly lackluster and underwhelming story, creating an incredibly boring and uninteresting final product. The film is so negatively regarded and infamous in its failures that it is considered the worst horror movie of the 2000s on Letterboxd.

Alone in the Dark Release Date January 28, 2005 Director Uwe Boll Cast Christian Slater , Tara Reid , Stephen Dorff , Frank C. Turner , Matthew Walker , Will Sanderson Rating R Runtime 96

7 'Meet the Spartans' (2008)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.4/5

As opposed to the more genre-focused spoof movies of the 2000s, Meet the Spartans instead tightens its focus on parodying two specific movies and combining them together; 300 and Meet the Parents. Just like 300, the film follows the heroic Leonidas as he leads his ragtag group of Spartans in order to defend their homeland from the oncoming invasion of Persians. However, unlike in the original film, the Persians have a wide variety of pop culture icons in their ranks, including Ghost Rider, Rocky Balboa, and Paris Hilton.

Even with the more focused and direct spoofing that Meet the Spartans takes compared to Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer's other works, Meet the Spartans still falls back on the duo's signature underwhelming comedic style. The film makes very few satirical jabs at either 300 or Meet the Parents, and instead focuses the majority of its comedic focus on pop culture references and offensive humor. The result is a film that is arguably one of the unfunniest comedies to ever be released, creating a cinematic experience that only manages to bore and annoy its viewers.

Meet the Spartans Release Date January 24, 2008 Director Jason Friedberg , Aaron Seltzer Cast Sean Maguire , Carmen Electra , Ken Davitian , Kevin Sorbo , Diedrich Bader , Method Man Rating PG-13 Runtime 84

6 'Home Alone 4' (2002)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.3/5

Continuing the misadventures of Kevin McCallister, Home Alone 4 sees Kevin's parents having split up, and deciding to spend Christmas with his dad at the mansion of his father's new rich girlfriend, Natalie. Kevin's Christmas plans soon face a hurdle, as classic robber Marv Murchins is planning to hit Natalie's mansion. This time, however, instead of being accompanied by his partner Harry, Marv is joined by a new female criminal named Vera, as they once again have to go face to face with Kevin's notorious traps.

For the majority of fans of the classic Home Alone franchise, every entry released after Home Alone 2 is a disservice and disappointment to the franchise, with Home Alone 4 arguably being the worst example. Even compared to the other sequels and reboots the series would receive, Home Alone 4's straight-to-TV budget and lackluster new cast severely limit its capabilities compared to the previous films. The result is a film that feels lesser and lacking when compared to the previous films, even further amplified by having arguably the worst traps in the franchise.

Home Alone 4 Release Date May 18, 2004 Director Rod Daniel Cast French Stewart , Erick Avari , Barbara Babcock , Jason Beghe , Clare Carey , Joanna Going Rating PG Runtime 89

5 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.3/5

One of the most notoriously terrible and reviled sci-fi films of all time, Battlefield Earth takes place in the far-off year of 3000, where the human race has been made slaves to a powerful race of aliens known as the Psychlos. As the Psychlos continue their throttling of Earth's resources with the ultimate profit in mind, the broken remnants of humanity have devolved into a near-primitive state. It soon becomes up to one special human with a plan named Tyler to take the battle back to the Psychlos and save mankind from their wrath.

Battlefield Earth was unanimously hated by nearly every critic upon its release, a sentiment that has continued to follow the film over 20 years after its box office bombing release. The film's strange and nonsensical plot, hilariously bad performances and costumes, and bafflingly terrible editing decisions have helped cement its legacy as one of the worst sci-fi films of all time. The film fails in nearly every conceivable way, making it a film that while completely lacking in any sort of genuine quality, makes for a hilarious watch thanks to its so-bad-it's-good qualities.

Battlefield Earth Release Date May 12, 2000 Director Roger Christian Cast John Travolta , Forest Whitaker , Barry Pepper , Kim Coates Rating PG-13 Runtime 118 minutes

4 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

The sequel to the 90s comedy classic film, The Mask, Son of the Mask follows aspiring cartoonist Tim Avery who finds himself in a predicament when his dog stumbles upon the powerful mask of Loki. Tim soon finds himself under the influence of the mask, a situation which proves itself to be an even bigger issue after he conceives an infant son while under the influence of the mask. Now caring for this child that was "born of the mask", he soon discovers that attempting to raise a looney cartoonish baby with the powers of the mask is a massive undertaking.

While the original The Mask film has been established as an all-time comedy classic thanks in part to Jim Carrey's terrific lead performance, Son of the Mask is infamously a terrible sequel that goes in the completely wrong direction. The film amplifies the worst and most poorly aged aspects of The Mask to the utmost degree and removes all the positive aspects of the original film, combined with a mix of nightmare-inducing CGI. Jamie Kennedy tried his hardest to fill Carrey's shoes, but he was never going to be able to replace Carrey in the eyes of the fans.

Son of the Mask Release Date February 18, 2005 Director Lawrence Guterman Cast Jamie Kennedy , Alan Cumming , Liam Falconer , Ryan Falconer , Traylor Howard , Steven Wright Rating PG Runtime 94

3 'Epic Movie' (2007)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

Another one of the infamous spoof movies by directing duo Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer, Epic Movie specifically satirizes the recently released adventure and action movies of the era. The film features extended sequences parodying the likes of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, The Chronicles of Narnia, and Pirates of the Caribbean while still also referencing a collection of other movies. The film specifically follows the quest of four separate heroes, Edward, Peter, Lucy, and Susan, as they travel across mythical worlds and face off against dastardly enemies.

There's a good reason behind the fact that spoof movies are rarely made in the modern era of filmmaking, with the works of Friedberg and Seltzer like Epic Movie being the prime culprits. Even with the original source material being prime real estate for a number of creative and inventive jokes, Epic Movie continues to do the bare minimum comedically and relies on pop culture references and crude humor for attempted laughs. As the days continue since the release of Epic Movie, it continues to feel even more dated and more regressive day after day.

2 'Disaster Movie' (2008)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

The lowest-rated film from Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer's painful filmography, Disaster Movie sets its parodying sights onto the already bloated and overlong genre of films, disaster movies. Taking inspiration from films such as Snakes on a Plane, Cloverfield, and 10,000 B.C., the film sees a group of pop-culture-relevant characters attempting to survive a disaster that manages to combine them all. However, the film also manages to include a wide variety of other spoofs and parodies surrounding 2008's biggest and most relevant releases.

When all of Friedberg and Seltzer's filmography blends together in style and quality, it may seem difficult to equate a single film to being the worst, yet Disaster Movie by leaps and bounds proves itself to be the worst of the bunch. Especially when compared to their other spoofs, Disaster Movie has the least semblance and connection to any specific movie. Instead, it simply mashes together whatever they could think of that was either just released or coming out at the time. The film also features some of the worst and most poorly aged jokes in their catalog, easily making it the most reprehensible film they've created so far.

disaster movie Release Date August 29, 2008 Director Jason Friedberg , Aaron Seltzer Cast Matt Lanter , vanessa lachey , G. Thang , Nicole Parker , Crista Flanagan , Kim Kardashian Rating PG-13 Runtime 90

1 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 0.9/5

The live-action adaptation of one of the most famous anime and manga series of all time, Dragonball Evolution follows the story of Goku as he travels across the world collecting the seven dragon balls. It is said that whoever possesses all seven will be granted one wish, so it quickly becomes a race between Goku and a number of other people each looking to have their wish granted. The stakes manage to get even higher when the powerful villain Lord Piccolo enters the fray, looking to use the dragon balls to take over the world.

Dragonball Evolution is the legendary type of bad adaptation that legends and mythology derive from. The film so hilariously misunderstands and fails to translate what made Dragonball such a great story to the big screen that it comes across as laughable and almost even so-bad-it's-good. More than just the lowest-rated film of the 2000s, Dragonball Evolution is the lowest-rated movie of all time on Letterboxd, beating out the likes of The Last Airbender and 365 Days. The only positive that can be attributed to the film is that it was so bad that Dragonball creator Akira Toriyama came out of retirement to continue the story, ironically saving the franchise from extinction.

