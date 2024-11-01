Terrible movies are one thing that is inevitable for film fans, and while some decades have more flops than others, there are some from the 2000s, such as Disaster Movie, Catwoman, and Gigli, that audiences wish was just a bad dream. One of the worst parts of these terrible films is that most of them have an excellent cast or a solid story, but there seems to be one or two major issues that cause it all to unravel into an absolute mess.

Even major stars like John Travolta, Sharon Stone, and Halle Berry have their fair share of horrible movies, but they unfortunately can only work with what they are given, proving that it takes more than starpower and special effects to pull off a great film. Out of the terrible movies, including Norbit, The Cat in the Hat, and One Missed Call, these are by far ten of the worst movies of the 2000s (and possibly of all time.)

10 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

Image via Warner Bros.

Set in a dystopian future, Earth is nothing but a wasteland ruled by an evil alien race, the Psychlos, who have taken over the planet's natural resources, forcing humans to become close to extinct. When a brave human, Jonnie "Goodboy" Tyler (Barry Pepper), decides enough is enough, he and the surviving humans go to battle against the Psychlos in an effort to restore their former world.

Battlefield Earth is based on the 1982 novel by the same name written by Scientology founder, L. Ron Hubbard, which should have been the first red flag of this production. Even with big stars like John Travolta and Forest Whittaker, Battlefield Earth is a scattered si-fi story that feels forced and fails to adapt to its full potential on the silver screen, making this not only one of the worst movies of the decade but also one of the worst science-fiction flicks of all time.

9 'Basic Instinct 2' (2006)

Directed by Michael Caton-Jones

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment

Sharon Stone returns in her signature role in Basic Instinct 2 as Catherine Tramell who, after causing a car crash that kills her boyfriend, is court ordered to see a psychiatrist after the police find drugs in her car. The novelist begins to see Michael Glass (David Morrissey), who starts to believe that Tramell is a dangerous person, but despite his analysis, he still finds himself in the middle of a sexually enthralling relationship with his patient.

There are some movies that should never be remade or continued with a sequel and Basic Instinct is one of those classics that should have been left alone. Basic Instinct 2 was clearly an attempt at a money grab and basically recycled the original plot with a few altercations, leaving audiences with just a modernized version of the first film. While Stone gives a more than decent performance, the film falls flat and ranks as one of those movies that failed to even come to the success of the first Basic Instinct.

8 'One Missed Call' (2008)

Directed by Éric Valette

When Beth (Shannyn Sossamon) witnesses the death of two of her friends, she is sure that there is something more to their untimely demise than just a tragic coincidence. Shortly before the day they died, both girls received calls on their cell phones from an unknown caller and heard their final moments. While the police think Beth is just trying to cope with the loss of her friends, one detective (Edward Burns) starts to believe her and, together, they try to find out what exactly happened before it happens to someone else.

One Missed Call is an American adaption of the 2003 Japanese film by the same name. While most horror movies have a supernatural aspect, this is one horror film that takes things to an absurd level that is almost comical. The plot is similar to other J-horror films such as The Ring and The Grudge, but One Missed Call features some of the worst performances and a lack of a backstory, which cheapens the overall film to a resemble a low-budget dark comedy.

7 'The Wicker Man' (2006)

Directed by Neil LaBute

Image via Warner Bros.

Nicolas Cage stars in The Wicker Man as a reclusive attorney, Edward Malus, who decides to travel to a remote island where he believes a missing girl may be found. Once he arrives, he starts to realize there are sinister and sadistic forces at play, leading to a series of human sacrifices and horrors beyond the attorney's imagination.

The Wicker Man is a terrible remake of the 1973 movie by the same name, which is based on the 1967 novel Ritual by David Pinner. Unlike the original film, the 2006 version is considered to be a "reimagining" of the cult classic and while it does borrow material from Pinner's novel, it forges its own horrible plot that's even ridiculous for the horror genre. The Wicker Man feels half-empty with failed comedic relief and a puzzling plot that leaves audiences with more questions than answers by the end credits.

6 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof