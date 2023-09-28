2001 once seemed like a far-off and borderline otherworldly year, much like the year that immediately preceded it: 2000. Fittingly, it was (obviously) a pivotal year for both novel and film versions of 2001: A Space Odyssey, both of which anticipated the wondrous technology that would propel humanity deep into space, as far as Jupiter and even beyond. Humans, in the story, were capable of anything in this year, and the possibilities of what could be found outside Earth inspired awe.

Yet when the actual 2001 rolled around, things were different. Stanley Kubrick, the director of 2001: A Space Odyssey, passed away in 1999, and so wasn't around to experience the disappointment of the real year, which brought with it not much by way of space travel, and instead "gifted" humanity with the release of many less-than-great movies. Some of the furthest from great released during the year in question are ranked below, from bad to worst.

10 'Captain Corelli’s Mandolin'

The best thing about Captain Corelli's Mandolin is that it gave the 2022 crime/comedy/action movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent its most deep-cut reference. That film was all about Nicolas Cage playing a fictionalized version of himself, in turn simultaneously celebrating and highlighting the absurdities of Cage's film career, including his role in this bizarre, misguided, and oftentimes boring war/romance movie.

It boils down to being something of a generic love triangle movie set during World War II, filled with bad accents and a surprisingly great cast who've all been in so much better - beyond Cage, the cast also includes Penélope Cruz, John Hurt, and Christian Bale. There are a few unintentionally amusing moments, the title is funny, and it's amusing that it got referenced at all in a movie made 20+ years later, but it's otherwise very forgettable stuff.

9 'Sweet November'

Speaking of good actors being wasted, Sweet November stars both Keanu Reeves (just two years after The Matrix) and Charlize Theron (just two years before she'd win an Oscar for Monster). It's a romantic drama that couldn't be considered anywhere near the top of either actor's body of work, and despite both Reeves and Theron remaining prominent actors in the years that followed, this film's been largely forgotten.

For those unaware of the plot (so basically everyone), it's about a workaholic man meeting a woman and the two falling for each other, ultimately agreeing to have a short-term relationship that has inevitable long-term effects. It all feels off and very much not romantic, ultimately getting savaged by critics, too, as evidenced by its 27/100 Metacritic score.

8 'Corky Romano'

Chris Kattan is an actor and comedian best known for being part of Saturday Night Live's main cast between 1996 and 2003, and around that time, he also starred in a few theatrically released comedies. The least memorable and arguable worst of these was Corky Romano, which is a crime/comedy film largely devoid of genuine laughs.

It centers on the son of a mafia boss being asked to infiltrate the FBI, in the process destroying key evidence that could be used to send said boss to jail. Goofy slapstick ensues, and though the lowbrow and blunt humor might work for some, others will undeniably be frustrated that that's really all the film has to offer. Insert obvious joke about it being an offer you can refuse here.

7 'Christmas Carol: The Movie'

It's amazing how both When the Wind Blows and Christmas Carol: The Movie exist as titles within Jimmy T. Murakami's filmography. He was a director best known for his animated films, with the former being one of his best; a devastating look at the impact of a catastrophic nuclear war on a naive old couple not well-equipped to survive the difficulties of living life after society is decimated.

The latter, however, is perhaps his worst, being a sluggish and even perplexing adaptation of Charles Dickens'sA Christmas Carol. Some would say the world already has too many adaptations of this beloved holiday-themed story, meaning underwhelming ones like this 2001 movie don't really deserve your attention.

6 'Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles'

There exist three Crocodile Dundee movies. This might be news to a good many people, considering one Crocodile Dundee movie is probably enough... though to be fair to that original 1986 movie, while it is a product of its time, it does have a certain charming quality to it and holds up as an expectedly laid-back Australian comedy film, and was a surprising success at the international box office.

The first two movies in the series had the titular character (Paul Hogan) adapting to life in New York City after living in the Australian Outback, with this third movie, released in 2001, "mixing it up" by taking place in where else: Los Angeles. It maintains the lackluster quality found in the first sequel, which came out in 1988, and made far less money than either of the first two movies, effectively ending the series.

5 'Jason X'

If you told a computer to spit out a script for a Friday the 13th movie where Jason Voorhees terrorized people in space rather than in some nondescript forest, you'd probably get something like Jason X. The mere idea to combine a slasher movie with a sci-fi movie is about where the creativity starts and stops, and everything else is a mess.

It's like a far less scary Alien, and it doesn't even commit to the camp enough to be fun in a mindless sort of way. The only Friday the 13th-related movies that have been released since this are 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, and 2009's kind of reboot movie, meaning that Jason X could be seen as something that derailed and/or killed the original run of Friday the 13th movies.

4 'Cruel Intentions 2'

A direct-to-video follow-up to Cruel Intentions that was originally conceived as the pilot for a prequel TV series, Cruel Intentions 2 is pretty bad, and hard to recommend to even big fans of the original. It details how two characters from the first film, Sebastian Valmont and Kathryn Merteuil, met and began having cruel intentions toward others or whatever.

It might not be the most fun of fun facts, but Kathryn Merteuil was played by Sarah Michelle Gellar in the first film, and a still mostly unknown Amy Adams in the second film. Both were in Buffy the Vampire Slayer... admittedly, Gellar was the title character, and Adams only showed up in one episode, but it's hard to say much else interesting or informative about a cash-grab sequel like this.

3 'Glitter'

Few 2001 releases are quite as infamous as Glitter, which largely ignored by some, and scorned by others (especially critics). It's a music-centered drama about a young and up-and-coming singer meeting a DJ, with the two having a passionate yet rocky relationship as both strive to stay relevant in their respective professions.

It's a movie that saw Mariah Carey attempting to branch out into the world of film, at that stage already renowned and beloved for her work as a singer/songwriter. Thankfully for Carey, the movie's bad reputation and box office failure didn't kill her music career, as four years later, she released one of the decade's best-selling albums, in the process showing that perhaps A Star Was (Re)Born.

2 'The Animal'

Though he sadly never played an actual carrot, Rob Schneider did play many eccentric (and annoying) characters at the height of his popularity, predominantly throughout the late 1990s and early 2000s. There were a string of these that somehow kept getting made, including 1999's Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo and 2001's The Animal.

The latter sees him playing a man who's miraculously saved after a car accident, only his post-operation life has him needing to fight various primal urges, given he's been made half-animal, half-man. It all results in plenty of dumb, obvious gags that aren't much fun to watch play out, ensuring its brief 84-minute runtime actually feels significantly longer.

1 'Ghosts of Mars'

It's not fun to criticize a John Carpenter movie, because the filmmaker is responsible for making some undeniable classics within the horror, sci-fi, and action genres. His 2001 film, Ghosts of Mars, even blends all three of those genres, being set on Mars and featuring human characters battling supernatural foes, all the while, it also manages to feel a bit like a Western at times.

It sounds like it should be fun in a ridiculous way, but it's more just oddly dull and lifeless, all the more baffling because its director is capable of greatness, and the cast here is eclectic and talented (said cast includes Ice Cube, a jarringly not bald Jason Statham, and Pam Grier). But there's little fun to be had here, and its sluggish execution and overall disappointing nature make it a lowlight of 2001.

