2003 was a good year to be a cinephile, demonstrated alone by the fact that the year's biggest and best release was The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. That third part of an iconic trilogy was a huge critical and box office success, and also happened to win 11 Oscars, including Best Picture. It wasn't alone, however, given that 2003 also saw the release of Oldboy, Kill Bill Vol. 1, Finding Nemo, Mystic River, and Lost in Translation, to name just a few.

But it can't all be sunshine and rainbows and great works of cinema, because while every year sees good movies get released, every year also has its stinkers. The following make up some of the stinkiest that came out in 2003. Certain ones have a certain amount of charm and entertainment value, but others prove to be challenging to get through. Consider them the good-bad, the bad-bad, and the ugly - in any event, they're ranked below from bad to worst.

10 'Paycheck'

Image via Paramount Pictures

John Woo made half a dozen films in America between 1993 and 2003, and it's safe to say that they're of inconsistent quality. Paycheck might not have been the very worst of the bunch, but it's hard to call it good. While some not-great John Woo movies - like Mission: Impossible II - could be potentially viewed as so-bad-they're-good, Paycheck is mostly just bad.

RELATED: Every American John Woo Movie, Ranked Worst to Best

It's one of several Ben Affleck movies from 2003 that are of questionable quality, with him playing the main character here. He's a man who gets his memory wiped after performing sensitive projects, only for one mission to go wrong, leading him on a strange and perplexing quest. The action-heavy stuff near the end is at least a little fun, but before then, it's simply a confusing mess of a movie, and not really in an interesting or thought-provoking way, either.

9 'From Justin to Kelly'

Image via 20th Century Fox

It's hard to imagine a movie being more aggressively early-2000s than From Justin to Kelly, as it's inextricably linked with the first season of American Idol and is appropriately garish and ridiculous. It stars Kelly Clarkson (the first season's winner) as Kelly Taylor, and Justin Guarini (the first season's runner-up) as Justin Bell.

It's a musical plus a romantic comedy all at once, and doesn't do a good job with any of those genres it tackles. The acting leaves something to be desired (to put it mildly), and the story about two young people falling in love during spring break is as generic as they come. Anyone not nostalgic for this specific pop culture era should avoid it at all costs. Those who are nostalgic for said era should still tread carefully.

8 'Daredevil'

Superhero movies were rising in popularity throughout the early 2000s, largely thanks to early entries in the X-Men and Spider-Man series. By the decade's end, The Dark Knight and the first Iron Man showed the genre wasn't just a fad, and then the 2010s ended up being dominated by such films.

But there were some missteps along the way for the genre, and not all superhero movies of this era were good. Take 2003's Daredevil, for example, another Ben Affleck film from this year that's not looked upon favorably. It let down its titular blind vigilante/lawyer protagonist, and represents the superhero genre at its worst... but thankfully, the character has since had a more faithful live-action adaptation, at least.

7 'The Cat in the Hat'

Image via Universal Pictures

Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas was a film released in 2000 that presented a decent argument for the author's style being one that didn't translate well to live-action. Yet things got worse in 2003, when The Cat in the Hat got a live-action adaptation that proved to be even more nightmarish and poorly executed than that 2000 film was.

RELATED: The Worst Movies of 1993, Ranked

Fresh off the success of the Austin Powers movies, Mike Meyers stars as the title character, inhabiting and terrorizing an uncanny fantasy world that feels like one giant liminal space, rather than anything appropriately whimsical or endearing. It's all unusually potent nightmare fuel, failing as something that kids will like, but being enough of an oddity to potentially appeal to older viewers with the right frame of mind.

6 'Beyond Re-Animator'

Like many horror series, Re-Animator starts well before providing diminishing returns with every subsequent release. The original movie from 1985 is a classic horror comedy with memorably gross effects and outrageously dark humor. Its sequel, Bride of Re-Animator (1990), isn't quite as good, but still largely satisfies.

Released 13 years later, Beyond Re-Animator, on the other hand, is a weirdly boring mess. You'd expect a movie about the dead coming back to life within a prison setting would provide for some goofy, gory fun, but it's just so poorly made and lifeless that there's little to latch onto here. Horror fans are best off pretending it doesn't exist and sticking to the first two movies.

5 'The Medallion'

Image via TriStar Pictures

There are plenty of great Jackie Chan movies out there, both the ones he made in Hong Kong and some of the ones he made in America. The Medallion is not one of them, however, being a strangely paced and oftentimes very annoying mix of action, comedy, and fantasy, all blended into one messy movie that's at least a merciful 88 minutes long.

It takes more than half the movie for the plot to actually start, and while that means much of the first half's little else but mindless (sometimes fun) action, the back half becomes a slog. The stunts get less impressive, and the fantastical elements aren't well-utilized, leading to a movie that feels kind of useless and lazy, unfortunately.

4 'Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd'

Spoofing the title of an iconic romantic comedy in its own title, Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd in no way comes close to touching either that 1989 classic or the original Dumb and Dumber from 1994. As its name implies, this movie's a prequel, and centers on the two main characters from the first movie meeting each other in high school.

RELATED: The Worst Movies of 2008, Ranked

Even for a bottom-of-the-barrel, purposefully dumb comedy (the word dumb's even there in the title - twice), this is just too much. Dumb comedy still needs to be clever, in its own way, to be funny, and this prequel honestly just fails in almost every way to provide laughs. You're better off watching the still disappointing actual sequel from 2014, Dumb and Dumber To, and that's saying something.

3 'House of the Dead'

Few filmmakers are as infamous as Uwe Boll, who's made a career from being equal parts provocative and uncompromising when it comes to making not-very-good movies. House of the Dead is one of his most not very good, being based on the video game series of the same name and having a story centered on college students having to survive a zombie attack.

To call it stupid would feel like an understatement, as would be calling it cheap. To go a step further, it's very stupid, and it looks very cheap. Sure, that's not creative, but neither is this movie. It doesn't deserve to be put down in a creative manner. It's bad, you know? And who even remembers it anymore - maybe it's better to just let it rest in peace.

2 'Gigli'

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

Certainly not ranking among the greatest Al Pacino movies of all time, Gigli is a film that attracted several other high-profile actors to it. The cast is surprisingly great, with Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez being the stars, and the supporting cast, beyond Pacino, also including Christopher Walken.

It completes the trilogy of bad 2003 movies starring Ben Affleck, with it being good that the actor's been able to bounce back since that fateful year. Indeed, a film like Gigli should remain stuck in the past, because this mix of rom-com + crime movie just doesn't work in any conceivable fashion, beyond it being fascinating for its messiness despite the talent involved in making it (its director, Martin Brest, has also proven capable of making much better).

1 'The Room'

Image via Wiseau Films

An ambitious attempt at being a passionate romantic drama/tragedy film, and born from the singular mind of Tommy Wiseau, no other bad movie from 2003 comes close to touching The Room. It is honestly such a perfect storm of a film, with seemingly everything going wrong during its production, resulting in something mesmerizing and endlessly entertaining to watch.

It's become a cult classic for a reason, with a passionate fanbase for The Room building up over the years since its release, to the point where it's now arguably the most well-known bad movie of all time. It deserves that reputation, because even if nothing about The Room works, paradoxically, everything works. To paraphrase Ollivander, it's terrible... but great.

NEXT: The Worst Movies of 2004, Ranked