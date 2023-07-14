There were plenty of great movies released in 2004, but there's an argument to be made that classics aren't as much fun to talk about as movies that are anything but classic. There are great movies released every year, and bad movies released every year, with this ongoing phenomenon not sparing 2004 from being a 12-month period that saw some true stinkers get released.

What follows are some of the worst of the worst, when it comes to the year 2004. It's hard to recommend all of these, but for certain people who like movies that could charitably be described as train wrecks, some of the following titles may be of interest. Otherwise, the following movies might well be best left to collect dust - be it physical or virtual/metaphorical - and remain behind in 2004 alongside things like low-rise jeans and oversize belts.

10 'Christmas with the Kranks'

Some people tend to be quite forgiving of Christmas movies, with the holiday being beloved enough by some to make even trashy or shallow movies revolving around that time of year worth watching. It's clear that many Christmas movies considered bad still have their defenders, though when it comes to Christmas with the Kranks, such defenders are harder to find.

It's about as formulaic and by-the-numbers as Christmas comedies get, following a father forced into celebrating Christmas, even though he wanted to get away from all the festivities and stress of it all for just one year. In all honesty, comedies that revolve around family and take place during Christmas peaked with National Lampoon’sChristmas Vacation back in the 1980s, so just watch that again instead.

9 '9 songs'

While it was not the first erotic drama to earn widespread derision from critics, Fifty Shades of Grey is probably the most well-known example in recent years. Neither was 9 Songs the first sexually explicit romance movie to be near-universally disliked, but it did precede both the book and movie versions of Fifty Shades of Grey by some years.

All that being said, at least 9 Songs has a decent soundtrack, and is also about an hour shorter than Fifty Shades of Grey, clocking in at 69 minutes long. Still, the movie is largely uninvolving and doesn't do much beyond featuring explicit sex scenes that comprise most of the runtime, making it feel like 9 Songs was trying to provoke or surprise viewers without also attempting to tell a genuine story or say anything substantial.

8 'Jersey Girl'

It's clear that Kevin Smith was trying to branch out with Jersey Girl, and make something different from what he'd been making throughout the first 10 years of his filmmaking career. The attempt can be admired to some extent, even if the movie itself isn't particularly compelling, and honestly falls a little flat due to how run-of-the-mill it is.

It's a sentimental dramedy that stars Ben Affleck as a single father grappling with raising a young daughter in the wake of various misfortunes that have impacted his life. Smith has excelled with comedic films that sometimes have elements of drama, with Jersey Girl being something that's perhaps more dramatic than comedic, all the while being PG-13, as opposed to most other Kevin Smith movies, which are generally R-rated. It feels a little awkward and tepid as a result, but as of late, can no longer be called Smith's worst film by any means.

7 'Shark Tale'

The funniest part of Shark Tale is the fact that the legendary Martin Scorsese voices a pufferfish, and said pufferfish has distinctively large eyebrows, just like Scorsese does in real life. If the great director had taken on this animated disaster in a creative capacity, and done more than provide his voice to a side character, it's unlikely that even he could've saved it.

Beyond Scorsese, the cast is unusually impressive, with Will Smith voicing the lead character, and frequent Scorsese collaborator Robert De Niro also providing voice work. It's about the unlikely friendship between a fish and a vegetarian great white shark, and certainly suffered critically by coming out one year after Pixar's fantastic Finding Nemo. Overall, Shark Tale's a shark fail.

6 'Joshua and the Promised Land'

On the topic of terrible animated movies: Joshua and the Promised Land. This one's far more obscure than Shark Tale, and certainly lacks the A-list voice talent that movie boasted. It's a far cheaper animated movie, using nightmarish computer-generated animation to retell various biblical events in what's purportedly a child-friendly fashion.

However, Joshua and the Promised Land should at all costs be kept away from children, because it's a fever dream at best, and a surreal, headache-inducing nightmare at worst. As far as unintentional horror movies go, it's perhaps one of the most unsettling, but its "unique" presentation may make it worth seeking out for those who have a morbid fascination with bad movies.

5 'Blade: Trinity'

With releases like Spider-Man 2 and The Incredibles, there's an argument to be made that 2004 was a great year for superhero movies. Of course, anyone making that argument will have to address - or ignore - that year's Blade: Trinity, which squandered the titular character and served as a weak conclusion for a trilogy that also includes the much better Blade (1998) and Blade II (2002).

Blade essentially becomes a side character in his own movie, with him joining forces with a group called the Nightstalkers, the members of which ultimately get too much screen time. It's also lacking when it comes to the humor, action, and creativity that could be found in the other sometimes flawed, but ultimately fun Blade movies, making Blade: Trinity a miserable - and surprisingly boring - watch.

4 'The Karate Dog'

Like Shark Tale, there were a surprisingly large number of talented/recognizable names behind The Karate Dog. Its cast includes the likes of Jon Voight, Chevy Chase, and Pat Morita, and it was directed by Bob Clark, who's best known for being behind cult classics like A Christmas Story and the original Black Christmas.

Perhaps it's fate that none of them could end up saving a movie with a title as dumb as The Karate Dog, though. It follows a dog named Cho Cho who knows martial arts, can speak to humans, and was the only witness to his master's murder. He joins forces with the LAPD to track the murderer down. It sounds like it could be good for a laugh, but outside a few scenes, it's honestly just a slog of a film.

3 'Catwoman'

2004's Catwoman was not the first time the titular character showed up in a feature film, but it still stands as the only time that the character has had her own solo film. There might now be some understandable trepidation in giving Catwoman another solo movie, seeing as this one didn't turn out great, and has gone on to be known as one of the most infamous superhero movies of all time.

It stars Halle Berry as Patience Phillips, a quiet young woman who ends up being granted cat-like powers, at which point she begins to grapple with how to use her newfound abilities. It can be used as a textbook example of how not to do an origin story, and its director going by the name of Pitof is appropriate, because it's a movie that will throw you into a pit of despair.

2 'In Search of the Titanic'

In Search of the Titanic is sometimes known as "Tentacolino," and it's a movie that's essentially 88 minutes of animated madness. It's a sequel to 1999's somehow less bizarre The Legend of the Titanic, which was a child-friendly retelling of the Titanic disaster where no one died because a giant octopus held the ship together after it hit the iceberg.

There's very little Titanic action in its sequel, which mostly sees some characters from the first film end up in the underwater city of Atlantis, where a group of rats are trying to start a revolution. A dog fires a laser gun. A shark raps. There are bagpipes. In other words, it's cinema.

1 'Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2'

The clumsily-titled Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2 isn't just one of 2004's very worst movies; it's one of the worst movies of all time, at least according to Rotten Tomatoes. It follows a group of hyper-intelligent infants who must band together to stop an evil media mogul from taking over the world by controlling its entire adult population.

Like The Karate Dog, it's also directed by Bob Clark, and features Jon Voight in its cast (it's safe to assume that 2004 probably wasn't the best year for either man). Even by brainless kid's movie standards, it's seen as atrocious, and those not already scared off by its title should run - not walk - away from it as briskly as possible.

