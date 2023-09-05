From over-the-top humor and a good dose of generally entertaining films, the 2000s were a defining time for cinema, introducing audiences to countless memorable movies and a new and more optimistic era in the film industry. An emerging genre at the time, for instance, was the superhero one, with movies like the unforgettable Hulk (2003) releasing and lots of action-adventure movies on the horizon.

Although the nostalgic decade has produced some memorable films over time, there are a few that failed to meet expectations. In the year 2005, several bad movies left a lasting impression on audiences. Among the dishonorable mentions are Aeon Flux and Alone in the Dark.

10 'Aeon Flux' (2005)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Even though Charlize Theron is one of the best actresses of her generation, she could not save Karyn Kusama's movie if she tried. Set in late 2415, this sci-fi action illustrates the aftermath of a pathogenic virus that killed 99% of the Earth's population four centuries before, causing a dystopian futuristic city to emerge.

RELATED: Jeff Davis Says People Will Be “Coming For Me With Pitchforks” Over ‘Aeon Flux’ Reboot

Even if stylistically and visually stunning, featuring interesting world-building (possibly its strongest assets), Aeon Flux was, nonetheless, a huge letdown to global viewers. Overall, Kusama's feature is said to be a dull film with a weak and confusing script and a disheartening performance from an Oscar-nominated actor.

9 'Bewitched' (2005)

Image via ABC

Despite its negative reviews, Bewitched, which is conjuring up an animated reboot, still makes for a fun Halloween watch. Starring Nicole Kidman, the Nora Ephron comedy centers on a witch who attempts to lead an ordinary life, moving to Los Angeles for a new beginning. In the meantime, she lands a role in a TV remake of the classic sitcom I Married a Witch, crossing paths with egocentric actor Jack (Will Ferrell) to incredible results.

Even if this romantic comedy still makes it worth the while at times (especially for Kidman's comedic, very likable performance), there is no denying that Bewitched is objectively a bad film and one of 2005's worst. Unfortunately, Ephron's efforts turned out to be a disappointment despite managing to steal a chuckle from viewers occasionally.

Image via Mandate Pictures

Considered one of the worst romantic movies of all time, The Wedding Date is equal parts predictable and cheesy, with a plot revolving around a single girl (Debra Messing) who hires a male escort (Dermot Mulroney) to pose as her boyfriend at her sister's wedding.

Clare Kilner's movie is far from unwatchable, but it fails to give audiences a properly crafted script and somewhat likable characters. While some consider it to be a great, enjoyable rom-com, others believe it is boring and a straight-up waste of time.

7 'The Dukes of Hazzard' (2005)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This remake of the 1979 action show of the same name fell short of many expectations, including Bo Duke's original John Schneider himself, who thought that it was "atrocious" and an "insult to all Dukes of Hazzard fans." The Jay Chandrasekhar movie follows cousins Bo (Seann William Scott), Luke (Johnny Knoxville), and Daisy (Jessica Simpson) as they run a moonshine business for their uncle Jesse.

One of Chandrasekhar's adaptation's poorest assets is the poor writing, which certainly contributed to it being a major letdown, especially when the source material is so beloved. The 2005 movie wasn't as funny as it aimed to be and arguably aged much worse than it should have had.

6 'The Fog' (2005)

Image via Embassy Pictures

Directed by Rupert Wainwright, this horror mystery is perhaps one of the most disappointing films in the genre. It depicts a haunted island town visited by a mist full of vengeful spirits. In the meantime, its inhabitants attempt to stop the city's terrible fate.

RELATED: John Carpenter's 'The Fog' Is an Ideal Thanksgiving Horror Film

The Fog features very few scares and a bland execution, and when push comes to shove, it is clear that John Carpenter's 1980 film of the same name — for which the 2005 movieis a remake — is arguably a much better viewing experience. Unfortunately, Wainwright's work goes down as yet another unnecessary remake of a classic flick.

5 'Elektra' (2005)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Starring Jennifer Garner, Elektra sees one of Marvel's most iconic female personalities — also known as the assassin-for-hire titular character — brought to life, accompanying Garner's on-screen counterpart on a quest to protect her targets rather than eliminate them.

Rob Bowman's film may not be the worst of all comic-book adaptations. Still, the 2000s female superhero movie comes off as predictable and underwhelming to some, with poor characterization and two-dimensional characters to match (including Elektra herself). Instead of captivating, the 2005 movie is boring and even drags at times, turning into a fiasco for superhero movie enjoyers.

4 'Dirty Love' (2005)

Image via First Look Studios

In the movie Dirty Love, a struggling photographer (Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, who also wrote the film) learns that her model love,r Richard (Victor Webster), is having an affair. As her life falls apart, she fluctuates between wanting revenge on him, engaging in sexual promiscuity, and giving up on finding true love.

Regarding great romantic comedies, Josh Asher's film (who was also McCarthy-Wahlberg's then-husband) is definitely not on the top of the list. Besides not being funny, it is flat and uninteresting, with a narrative that has very little to offer audiences.

3 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Image via New Line Cinema

Lawrence Guterman's Son of the Mask further proves the point that sometimes sequels are really not necessary. The family comedy fantasy follows cartoonist Tim Avery (Jamie Kennedy) as he comes across a green mask and puts it on with wild results.

In addition to the excessive use of animation and questionable visual effects, the financial failure, Son of the Mask,falls short in different areas. Even if a little creative, it is painfully unfunny, too agitated, and unbelievably worse than its predecessor, making global audiences wonder why anyone would think it was a good idea.

2 'Alone in the Dark' (2005)

Image via Lionsgate

In Alone in the Dark, Christian Slater plays an investigator of paranormal and unexplained activity as he embarks on a quest to investigate the recent death of a friend. As he unearths mysterious events, he is brought face to face with lethal horrors.

RELATED: Best Action/Horror Movies That Will Have You Barricading Your Doors

Regarded as one of the most disappointing horror movies of all time — as well as one of the worst videogame adaptations — Uwe Boll's film is hardly worth checking. It is confusing and all-around poorly done, even failing to take a spot in the "so-bad-it's-good" category of terrible flicks.

1 'Deuce Bigelow: European Gigolo' (2005)

Image via Sony Pictures

Although the first installment of the Deuce Bigelow franchise wasn't particularly good to begin with, European Gigolo managed to drop the bar even lower. Directed by Mike Bigelow and starring Rob Schneider as the titular character, the second entry for the film series depicts the protagonist as he is tricked into prostituting himself once more, but this time in Amsterdam (while others are being murdered).

Featuring an obnoxious, overall repulsive storyline, the unnecessary sequel is filled with misogyny, homophobia, and low-brow humor. Despite being cataloged as a comedy, it is hardly a funny feature, with many people agreeing that the film should not have even existed in the first place.

KEEP READING: The Worst Movies of 2004, Ranked