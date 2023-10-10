2006 was an exciting year for cinema. Will Smith touched hearts with The Pursuit of Happyness, Daniel Craig began his run as James Bond, and Disney added Pixar to its growing media empire. There was also an influx of non-English speaking films, such as Guillermo del Toro's magnum opus, Pan's Labyrinth.

Of course, no year is without its flips, and 2006 was a particularly ripe year for bad movies. Regardless of whether they made money at the time or not, many movies of this year have failed to stand up to the test of time.

10 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning'

In 1969, brothers Eric (Matt Bomer), Dean (Taylor Handley), and their girlfriends drive across the country. The brothers intend to enlist in the Vietnam War, though Dean has plans to dodge the draft. An encounter with some bikers brings the four travelers to the Hewitt house, inhabited by killers.

As the sixth installment in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre franchise, this film's repetition of young adults getting butchered wore thin. Its new offering is a look at Leatherface's backstory, and even that isn't too original or captivating. Beyond the blood and gore, there's just little here to keep the audience's attention.

9 'Ultraviolet'

In a dystopian future, a virus has resulted in vampire-like mutation in humans, referred to as hemophages. This resulted in a brutal, global civil war between humans and hemophages. In the middle of it is Violet (Milla Jovovich), a hemophage rebel fighter, who discovers a young boy named Six (Cameron Bright), whose blood could be used to cure the hemophages.

Ultraviolet tries to tell a grand story about oppression and prejudice but falls apart in its execution. The plot is confusing and hard to follow, thanks in large part to over thirty minutes of the film being cut by studio mandate. While its action scenes can make for a spectacle at first, they gradually become repetitive and shallow.

8 'Lady in the Water'

Cleveland Heep (Paul Giamatti) is the superintendent of a Philadelphia apartment complex full of eclectic characters. One night, he discovers a woman named Story (Bryce Dallas Howard) swimming in the pool and saves her from a grass-covered wolf. Story explains that she is a mythical being called a Narf who came to Earth to inspire a writer whose work will change the world.

This film is based on a bedtime story M. Night Shyamalan made for his children, but its attempts at fairy tale whimsy are stymied by his ego. The plot is slow and confusing, with a lot of time spent just trying to explain the rules of the magical creatures. Besides Cleveland, the characters are underdeveloped, and in the case of a film critic, an obnoxious take that to Shyamalan's detractors.

7 'Zoom'

Jack Shepard (Tim Allen) and his brother, Connor (Kevin Zegers) worked for the US government as superheroes until they were exposed to experimental radiation that drove Connor insane and removed Jack's powers. Thirty years later, Connor's return is imminent, so the government prepares a new team of super-powered youths to stop him. They bring a now jaded and cynical Jack on to train this next generation of heroes.

Zoom followed in the light of superhero films like The Incredibles and Sky High, but failed to be as fun. The characters are poorly developed and interchangeable, due in large part to it's focus on poor comedy. Then there's the terrible CGI, which is of the same quality as a direct-to-video release.

6 'Big Momma's House 2'

Agent Malcolm Turner (Martin Lawrence) learns that an old friend was killed while investigating Tom Fuller (Mark Moses), who is linked to a computer worm that can provide backdoor access to government files. When he learns the FBI is sending agents to work undercover as a nanny to the Fuller children, Malcolm dons his alter-ego of Hattie Mae Pierce. He gets the job and, through looking after the children, comes to appreciate his own family more.

While the occasional joke can be funny, this film suffers from a severe case of unoriginality. Everything is painfully telegraphed, from the character arcs, and emotional pathos to the setup of jokes. For better cross-dressing comedies, watch Some Like It Hot or Tootsie.

5 'Little Man'

Calvin Simms (Marlon Wayans) is released from prison and joins his partner, Percy (Tracy Morgan) in stealing a diamond for crime boss Mr. Walken (Chazz Palminteri). They succeed but have to hide the diamond in a woman's purse. To get it back, Calvin pretends to be an abandoned baby whom the woman and her husband take in.

Many comedies require a certain level of suspension of disbelief to work, but Little Man pushes that to its limit. It's ridiculous that nobody can tell that Calvin is a grown man and not a baby, and the vast majority of jokes hinge on this premise. Besides that, the plot is paper-thin and tries to shoehorn in a message about family and fatherhood to ill effect.

4 'Eragon'

An Elven princess steals a blue stone from the evil king, Galbatorix (John Malkovich), and uses magic to teleport it somewhere. It is found by a farm boy named Eragon (Ed Speleers) and hatches into a dragon named Saphira (Rachel Weisz). When Galbatorix's men kill Eragon's uncle searching for Saphira, he is recruited by a former dragon rider named Bron (Jeremy Irons).

Eragon was another attempt to launch a fantasy film franchise after the success of The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, but it backfired spectacularly. General audiences found it to be a boring fantasy experience, while fans of the books were frustrated by its lack of accuracy to the source material. Except for Irons, the cast and their performances are lackluster while the plot is a poor man's attempt to tell Star Wars.

3 'Basic Instinct 2'

Crime novelist Catherine Tramell (Sharon Stone) has moved to London and begun a new life with her football star boyfriend until she crashes their car into a river. Catherine survives, but an autopsy on her boyfriend reveals he wasn't breathing before the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, Catherine is turned over to therapist Dr. Michael Glass (David Morrissey), who becomes intrigued by her.

Audiences had to wait fourteen years for a sequel to Basic Instinctonly to get this letdown. The plot is ridiculous, predictable, and made no better by the dull performances of the actors. Stone certainly can still be alluring when needed, but it wears thin when there's nothing else to go alongside it.

Julia Jones (Alyson Hannigan) fears that she will never find love until she meets Grant Funkyerdoder (Adam Campbell). After going through an extreme makeover, she wins a date with Grant through a dating show, and the two fall in love. As they plan their wedding, they'll have to survive their parents, crazy wedding planners, and ex-fiances.

You know that the creators of a film have made something bad when they didn't even offer an early screening for critics. It does a poor job of spoofing the romance genre, instead relying on basic references and plenty of toilet humor. It won numerous worst awards, including a Golden Razzie for Wost Supporting Actress and the Worst Screenplay from the Stinkers Bad Movie Awards.

1 'Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector'

Larry (Larry the Cable Guy) works as a health inspector in the big city. Though good at his job, his methods have earned him the ire of his boss, who assigns him a partner named Amy (Iris Bahr) to get some dirt on him. The two are tasked with investigating a string of food poisonings targeting 4-star restaurants.

Even fans of Larry the Cable Guy couldn't stomach this movie. Its humor relies on recycling the same fart and toilet jokes again and again with poor comedic timing. The rest isn't much better, as Larry's personality isn't enough to make up for generic side characters and a predictable plot.

