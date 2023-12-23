The 2020s have already proven to be a highly creative and notable decade when it comes to film, with many highly original and already classic films being released. Films like Everything Everywhere All at Once, Oppenheimer, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse show that the decade has had a great start in powerful filmmaking, and will continue to delight as the decade continues. However, for every groundbreaking and successful release throughout the decade, there has also been a selection of widely despised and disappointing films.

There are numerous different ways and reasons that a film can achieve such high levels of vitriol and hatred from audiences, more often than not having to do with a botched or lackluster execution. This can also include a strange or underwhelming plot, an increased focus on a cheap or problematic topic, or being directly compared to a much higher-quality film of a similar style. While every community and website has its own opinions on which films are the worst of the worst, Letterboxd acts as a great mediator for the opinions of younger and more modern film fans.

10 'The Requin' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.3/5

The Requin is a thriller horror film that follows the story of a couple in the middle of their romantic getaway vacation before it is suddenly upended by a powerful tropical storm. The couple soon enough find themselves stranded at sea, completely lost in the vast ocean far away from their vacation villa. They are forced to fight the elements and conserve their energy to survive, a task that proves itself to be increasingly difficult and stressful when several sharks begin closing in below them.

Sharks have been a staple of horror movies since Jaws, very easily being able to conjure up feelings of terror and fear from one of the earth's most powerful and iconic predators. However, it's a style and premise that has been done to death in the almost 50 years since Jaws's release, making it, so a film truly has to experiment and do something special to stand out. The Requin is the quintessential example of a shark film that does very little original or interesting to have it leave anything close to a lasting impact on the viewer, acting as just another underwhelming shark film.

9 'Marmaduke' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.3/5

Based on the classic comic strip character, Marmaduke follows the story of the titular mischievous Great Dane (played by Pete Davidson) as he continues his life of troublemaking for his owners. However, when a world-famous dog owner sees potential in Marmaduke as an amazing show dog, Marmaduke soon begins rigorous training and changes to become a top show dog. While he certainly makes a number of improvements, the other show dogs look down on Marmaduke and manage to make Marmaduke appear to have resorted to his old mischievous ways.

Marmaduke does very little as a film to hide its intentions as another cheap, poorly animated adaptation of a classic character to saturate and act as background noise for a younger audience. The film has very little actual identity to call its own, with the bits of originality that it does have coming from the strange and uncanny character designs and the confusingly convoluted story. The only true merit that the film actually can attest to is working incredibly well as a "So-Bad-it's-Good" animated movie, with a great deal of unintentional comedy to be found throughout.

8 'The Kissing Booth 3' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

The third film in Netflix's iconic romantic comedy trilogy, The Kissing Booth 3 sees Elle about to head off to college, wanting to make her last summer in town one to remember for the ages. She soon hatches a plan to accomplish everything that she and Lee ever wanted to do growing up, but the plans get complicated when Elle is accepted into both Harvard and Berkeley. She now finds herself tasked with the difficult decision of where and who to spend her college life with, as this amazing summer with her closest friends may be her last.

Romantic comedies by nature are difficult to make a franchise and sequel out of, as they typically have their story wrapped up with their happy ending by the end of the first film. The Kissing Booth 3 is incredibly diluted and grasping for any sort of meaning or relevance because of this exact reason, as it's accomplished everything it needed to with these characters already in the first two films. These movies never took themselves too seriously, so there is light fun to be had, but it especially shows its poor quality when compared to other Netflix romcoms like To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

7 'He's All That' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

A modern-day gender-swapped remake of the 1999 rom-com classic She's All That, He's All That follows the story of popular girl and influencer Padgett Sawyer (played by Addison Rae). After a falling out with her now ex-boyfriend, Padgett hatches up a scheme to get back at him by transforming unpopular classmate Cameron Kweller into an all-star prom king. However, Padgett's scheme manages to work too well, as she actually begins to fall for Cameron.

While the original She's All That has attained a powerful legacy as one of the best teen movies from the 90s, He's All That fails to recapture any of the magic and energy of the original. The film completely misses the point and fails to even come close to the best parts of the original, acting less as a true reimagining and more as a venue for Addison Rae's acting career. The film is also littered top to bottom with some of the worst and most egregious product placement possible, furthering its status as a cheap cash grab banking on the legacy of an all-time classic.

6 '2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus is a right-wing fantasy thriller that shows a post-apocalyptic world brought on by Coronavirus, in which communism runs rampant and Christianity is illegal. It follows a group of young believers who are slowly fighting back and leading an underground revolution in order to reunite Christians and regain freedom from their oppressive leaders and superiors.

It doesn't exactly take much to understand why a film like 2025: The World Enslaved by a Virus is so poorly received on Letterboxd, with its premise being so laughably bad that it sounds like an actual joke. This unintentional comedy doesn't end at the premise, however, as nearly every aspect of this amateur misguided rallying cry crumbles and falters in hilarious fashion. From the performances and dialogue to the in-your-face themes and messaging, there is a great deal of so-bad-it's-good fun to come from this absolute disaster of a film.

5 'The Next 365 Days' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

The third and final film in Netflix's 365 Days trilogy, The Next 365 Days sees Laura and Massimo's relationship going through a number of trust issues that threaten them at their core. Most notably, a third party known as Nacho continues to work hard to win Laura over and separate her from Massimo, making Laura have to struggle with the decision between these two love interests.

The plot for The Next 365 Days doesn't matter all that much; much like the previous films in the trilogy, the focus is squarely centered on its erotic and sensual romantic content throughout. Despite the massive critical backlash of the previous two films, The Next 365 Days doubles down on its glorified thirst trap execution, knowing that its die-hard fans are only watching for the inherent sex appeal. It reaches a breaking point where The Next 365 Days barely even counts as an actual film, and rarely does enough to justify its own existence as a film.

4 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.2/5

The horror movie twist on the classic children's characters, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Christopher Robin heading off to college, having abandoned his childhood friends. This leads to Pooh and Piglet embracing their inner demons and going on a killing spree to get revenge not only on Christopher Robin, but on humanity as a whole. It soon becomes up to Christopher and a group of university students to either put a stop to their murderous rampage, or at the very least escape for the sake of their own lives.

While the potential was certainly there for a horror movie to explore a darker and more mature take on the classic characters, Blood and Honey cares only about shock value and nothing more. The film does very little in terms of unique or interesting evolution of the characters only possible in a horror setting, and is instead a boring, low-budget slasher that is only notable because of the name recognition of the characters. Blood and Honey proves, more than anything else, that not every children's tale can make the jump to horror.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey Release Date March 17, 2023 Director Rhys Frake-Waterfield Runtime 84 minutes

3 'Jeepers Creepers: Reborn' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

A reboot of the classic horror franchise, Jeepers Creepers: Reborn sees a group of friends traveling to a special horror festival before encountering a number of terrifying visions. The visions appear to be associated with the urban legend known as The Creeper, and as the festival arrives, so does a flurry of nightmarish proportions and death around every corner. One member of the group, Laine, finds herself at the center of it all, as she has to go face to face with a terrifying entity that has been summoned to the festival.

The Jeepers Creepers franchise as a whole has had its massive ups and downs, begging to be forgotten in the sands of time thanks to its highly controversial past and creator. However, even with the shaky past, this reboot still manages to be the worst of the franchise. The film is a massive disgrace and disappointment that attempts to separate itself from the original trilogy but also manages to separate anything remotely good in the process. The film has such a negative reception that even despite its recent release, it is already the lowest-rated horror movie of all time on Letterboxd.

2 '365 Days: This Day' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.1/5

The sequel to the massively controversial 365 Days, 365 Days: This Day continues the story of the blossoming love between Laura and Massimo, who are just now beginning to enjoy their reunion and a new beginning. However, a mysterious figure who has ties to Massimo's family known as Nacho emerges as a new figure in their life, attempting to win over Laura's heart and her trust at every possible opportunity.

365 Days: This Day continues the already problematic and troublesome issues that the initial film was so infamous for, only continuing to double down on all of these negative aspects. Simply having attractive leads and highly explicit content isn't an excuse for actual content within a film, as 365 Days: This Day has nothing to offer aside from its risqué material under a cinematic lens. While there's nothing wrong with some steamy action from time to time, the premise and setup surrounding Laura and Massimo continue to make this entire series incredibly uncomfortable.

1 '365 Days' (2020)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 1.0/5

One of the most infamous films that Netflix has ever released, 365 Days follows the story of Massimo Torricelli, the young and handsome boss of a Sicilian Mafia family who lives a life of solitude. The film also follows Laura, a sales director who, during her vacation in Sicily, is kidnapped by Massimo, who gives her the task of having 365 days to fall in love with him and will be let free if she doesn't. While initially highly hesitant about the idea, Massimo's charms and ways soon get to Laura, as the two begin to form an unlikely bond.

It's one thing for a film's selling point to be primarily sex appeal, as it's been a selling point for films like Fifty Shades of Grey long before the 365 Days franchise even existed. However, the kidnapper setup and premise that this entire franchise, this first film especially, is built upon is highly problematic and outright unforgivable to be presented with such positivity. This is all on top of the major controversies that this first film specifically had, most notably from a highly erotic boat scene that toed the line for how much adult content can be shown in a commercial film.

365 Days Release Date February 7, 2020 Director Barbara Bialowas , Tomasz Mandes Runtime 114 minutes

