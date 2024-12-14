This decade isn't even halfway over, and it's already been one of the most turbulent, interesting, and game-changing times for movies in modern history. With the art form's lockdown during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, its slow (and still ongoing) recovery in subsequent years, and all other sorts of situations that have affected the industry over the past (nearly) five years, the 2020s have been, if anything, a fascinating time to be a cinephile.

But while this decade has offered plenty of exceptional masterpieces so far, it has also produced some of the absolute worst films of all time. From horror, to superheroes, to animation and other children's films, all kinds of genres have been the source of atrocious 2020s films that have flopped embarrassingly with critics and audiences alike. Cinema is far from dead, but these movies prove that it's definitely not in the best spot it's ever been, either.

10 'Madame Web' (2024)

Directed by S.J. Clarkson

Close

Numerous abysmal superhero movies have been made throughout the 2020s, but none as laughably bad as Madame Web. Sony's latest embarrassing attempt at breathing life into their small Spider-Man-less Spider-Man universe, it's about a Manhattan paramedic with clairvoyant abilities who forms a relationship with three young women, who she must help survive in order to ensure that they'll reach their powerful potentials.

The movie became a modest streaming hit once it hit platforms, and it's already being considered a new addition to the so-bad-it's-good canon of the 21st century. Poorly written, visually displeasing, and as clichéd and predictable as origin stories come, Madame Web is a perfect example of not just Sony's incompetence in their attempt to craft their own Marvel universe, but also of the sad state of the superhero film genre during this decade.