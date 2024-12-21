2024. What a year, huh? Like most, things got off to a little bit of a slow start, as far as wide releases were concerned, but it didn’t take long before the year got its first slam-dunk blockbuster (Dune: Part Two) and its first true Academy Awards contender (Challengers). Then, fans of animation got things like Inside Out 2 and The Wild Robot, there was a deserving Palme d’Or winner with Anora, and then Wicked ended up pleasing most fans of the immensely popular musical it was based on.

So, a good year, right? Yes. But also no. Because for pleasure to exist, so too must pain, and the following movies – all released in 2024 – are not able to stand side-by-side with the likes of Dune: Part Two, Challengers, Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot, Anora, and Wicked. Instead, these movies – some of them admittedly interesting, and others quite boring – are among the worst of 2024, and are ranked below, starting with the somewhat noble misfires and ending with the all-out stinkers.

10 'Megalopolis'

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola

Even with Megalopolis contained within it, the filmography of Francis Ford Coppola remains a mighty one. The legendary director’s greatest works are timeless, and his willingness – even in old age – to push boundaries and try new things should be admired. If Megalopolis is any indication, the execution leaves a lot to be desired, but the spirit/heart/core of this thing is pure, at least.

A jumbled mess of ideas that somehow builds toward a message about constructing a utopia, Megalopolis was a noble attempt to find commonality among one’s fellow humans, all at a point in time when division seems to reign supreme. It might well be one of Coppola’s most technically inept movies, and one of his most scattershot, but even if you find Megalopolis to contain more bad than good, it is wild and interesting enough to nevertheless be worthy of a (very) cautious recommendation.