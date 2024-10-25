It's not a stretch to call cinema the defining art form of the 20th century. Film technology was born in the early years of the century and grew in leaps and bounds over the decades, with monumental advances in camera quality and special effects. As a result, the medium captured the imaginations of billions of people across the globe. However, the movie business also has a dark underbelly: for every good film, there are dozens of bad ones. The worst offenders have become infamous for their atrociousness, earning their place in the cinematic Hall of Shame.

These movies bore or annoy the audience through disastrous plots, laughable special effects, or simply poor direction. Whether they were misguided sequels, poorly conceived adaptations, or original ideas gone horribly wrong, the films on this list share one thing in common: they are widely considered some of the worst ever made. That said, some of them may be fun to watch ironically, making for a so-bad-it's-good viewing experience.

10 'Bio-Dome' (1996)

Directed by Jason Bloom

"If we can’t save the Earth, we'll sure as hell pollute it!" Bio-Dome is a slapstick comedy starring Pauly Shore and Stephen Baldwin as Bud and Doyle, two brainless slackers who accidentally trap themselves inside an environmentally sealed bio-dome with a group of scientists. Their presence throws the scientists' research into disarray, threatening to sabotage the whole endeavor.

The movie tries to balance environmental messages with crass humor, but the result is a mess of juvenile jokes, ridiculous antics, and a storyline that barely holds together. Indeed, this is an aggressively unfunny film, with unlikable protagonists. Consequently, Bio-Dome was eviscerated by critics and currently holds a 1/100 on Metacritic. Even the real researchers at the facility that inspired it were offended by its ineptitude. The only vaguely redeeming thing about this movie is the fact that it marked the first on-screen appearance by Jack Black and Kyle Gass together as Tenacious D.

9 'The Mod Squad' (1999)

Directed by Scott Silver

"You know, sometimes you just have to break the rules to do what's right." The Mod Squad is an adaptation of a popular 1960s crime series, though it falls far short of the source material. Story-wise, it revolves around three young delinquents, played by Claire Danes, Giovanni Ribisi, and Omar Epps, who are recruited by the police to infiltrate criminal organizations in exchange for clean records. This could have been a fun mix of action, drama, and stylish cool, but instead, The Mod Squad is formulaic and boring.

Although the leads are clearly talented and have all turned in phenomenal work in subsequent projects, none of them is charismatic or enjoyable here. They're all stiff and look almost unhappy to be involved. Perhaps this was due to the cold, mechanical direction, which seems to keep the characters at a distance from the viewer. Either way, it's just one of many reasons why this movie doesn't work. Critics hated the film and it bombed at the box office, failing to recoup its $21m budget.

8 'Highlander II: The Quickening' (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

"It's a kind of magic... that makes no sense." The first Highlander is not bad, but the second one is often ranked among the most confusing and disastrous sequels in cinematic history. Christopher Lambert reprises his role as Connor MacLeod, who must once again face off against his old foe, the resurrected General Katana (Michael Ironside), in a dystopian future where the Earth is shrouded in an artificial ozone layer.

The original introduced the concept of immortal warriors battling throughout time, but Highlander II does away with much of the original's mythology and inexplicably turns the immortals into aliens from the planet Zeist. Fans of the original were left bewildered by the shift in tone and the nonsensical narrative choices. Aesthetically, this installment also leans heavily into comic-book-style violence, but it's not well enough to be enjoyable. The movie now has cult status, but it honestly goes all the way past so-bad-it's-good and back to bad again.

7 'Plan 9 from Outer Space' (1957)

Directed by Edward D. Wood Jr.

Image via Distributors Corporation of America

"Future events such as these will affect you in the future." Plan 9 from Outer Space is the defining film by legendarily bad filmmaker Ed Wood, the Tommy Wiseau of the 1950s. It's an unintentionally funny sci-fi movie about a group of aliens who resurrect the dead to stop humanity from creating a doomsday weapon that could destroy the universe.

With its wooden performances, cardboard sets (including blatantly floppy tombstones), and wince-inducing dialogue, Plan 9 is a masterclass in bad filmmaking and is considered by some to be the worst movie ever made. It's possibly the origin of the so-bad-it's-good phenomenon, with some viewers ironically appreciating its shabbiness and camp. It's also notable for being Bela Lugosi's last role. While its admirers say it's fun to watch, making it through the whole thing is quite a slog, despite the humorous moments. But if one does check it out, it's best seen in conjunction with Tim Burton's biopic Ed Wood.

6 'Bolero' (1984)

Directed by John Derek

Image via Cannon Film Distributors

"I want to experience everything." Bolero is a soft-core erotic drama starring Bo Derek as Ayre, a wealthy young woman who embarks on a quest to lose her virginity while traveling across Europe. Along the way, there are subplots involving bullfighting and an unnamed sheik. Directed by Bo's husband John, the film was an infamous critical and commercial failure. Most critics panned its lack of substance, with many dismissing it as little more than an excuse to showcase Derek in a series of poorly executed romantic encounters.

Some of the dialogue here is shockingly bad, and the attempts at sensuality feel forced and unnatural. Scenes that are meant to be steamy wind up being uncomfortable. For these reasons, Bolero dominated at that year's Razzie Awards, picking up six awards, including Worst Picture. That said, it did manage to make a small profit, meaning that it was a lot more successful than most of the movies on this list.

5 'Mortal Kombat: Annihilation' (1997)

Directed by John R. Leonetti

Image Via New Line Cinema

"You will die." Mortal Kombat: Annihilation was the second movie based on the video game franchise, and it quickly earned a reputation as one of the worst entries in this notoriously shaky subgenre. The plot, such as it is, follows Earth's heroes as they battle the forces of Outworld to prevent a merger between the two realms. The film introduces a slew of new characters from the games, but none of them are given any meaningful development, and most of their appearances feel like quick cameos rather than important additions to the story.

This is only where the movie's problems begin, however. Shoddy special effects and tepid fight scenes bring it down further, to the point that watching this film becomes actively unpleasant. In large part, this is because the movie was released unfinished. "We never finished that movie," producer Lawrence Kasanoff has said. "But the studio said, 'We don’t care'. We sacrificed quality for business."