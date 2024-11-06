The 21st century has brought about some of the most innovative and groundbreaking films in cinema history, but it has also produced its fair share of catastrophic failures. They include everything from misguided big-budget productions and bizarre indie projects to ill-conceived sequels that squander their potential. These disasterpieces may not be quite as bad as the worst films of the 20th century - but there's still time.

The following ten films represent the lowest points in 21st-century filmmaking so far. They include both cult classics and misguided attempts at adapting beloved franchises. While some are so bad they're good, others are simply unwatchable. With poor scripts, bad acting, laughable special effects, and often incomprehensible plots, these films are painful reminders that not every idea makes for a great movie.

10 'The Room' (2003)

Directed by Tommy Wiseau

"You're tearing me apart, Lisa!" One of the most infamous "so-bad-it’s-good" films of all time, The Room features star/director/writer/producer Tommy Wiseau as Johnny, a successful banker whose life spirals out of control when he discovers that his fiancée, Lisa (Juliette Danielle), is having an affair with his best friend, Mark (Greg Sestero). From here, the movie quickly devolves into an unintentionally funny mess of absurd dialogue, terrible acting, and bizarre editing choices (like the awkwardly long love scenes to the sounds of "You're My Rose" by Kitra Williams & Reflection.)

What makes The Room so memorable is its sincerity. Wiseau clearly poured his heart and soul into the project, even if the result is a chaotic, disjointed mess. The film's poor production values, including out-of-focus shots, continuity errors, and stilted acting, only add to its offbeat charm. For this reason, The Room is actually an enjoyable ironic watch - something which can't be said for most of the films on this list.

9 'Dragonball Evolution' (2009)

Directed by James Wong

"The world needs a hero. I'm Goku." In marked contrast to The Room, Dragonball Evolution has no tongue-in-cheek entertainment value at all. It's an attempt to translate the beloved anime into live-action, but the result was a spectacular failure that alienated both fans and newcomers alike. Story-wise, it follows Goku (Justin Chatwin) as he embarks on a quest to find the seven Dragon Balls and stop the evil Lord Piccolo (James Marsters) from destroying Earth.

Despite the rich source material, the film fails to capture the spirit of the anime, delivering a generic and bland action movie that strips away everything that made Dragon Ball Z special. In particular, the movie strips the story of its original flavor, Americanizing almost everything and giving it the Hollywood treatment. This just doesn't work and feels borderline sacrilegious. Manga creator Akira Toriyama disapproved of the movie, saying, "I cannot call [it] Dragon Ball."

8 'Meet the Spartans' (2008)

Directed by Jason Friedberg and Aaron Seltzer

"This is madness! This is… SPARTA!" The 2000s saw a string of successful parody movies like Scary Movie, Epic Movie, and Disaster Movie, though they continued to offer diminishing returns as the years rolled. Their absolute nadir is Meet the Spartans, a lame lampoon of Zack Snyder's 300. Essentially plotless, the movie is really just a barrage of unfunny gags, juvenile humor, and lazy pop culture references. There are "Yo Mama" diss battles, musical numbers, and characters playing Grand Theft Auto.

The jokes get repetitive quick (like the parade of celebrities being thrown into the Pit of Death) meaning that the movie feels long despite its 84-minute runtime. The references to movies, shows, and musicians also became dated incredibly fast (some of them might have been dated even when the movie premiered), with the result that Meet the Spartans already looked like a relic from a bygone era a few years after its release.

7 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Directed by Roger Christian

"While you were still learning how to spell your name, I was being trained to conquer galaxies!" Based on the novel by Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard, this disastrous sci-fi epic stars John Travolta as Terl, a villainous alien who enslaves humanity in the year 3000. The film follows Johnny (Barry Pepper), a human who leads a rebellion against Terl and his fellow Psychlos. Despite its ambitious scope, Battlefield Earth is a misfire on every level, from its laughably bad special effects to its nonsensical plot and over-the-top performances.

Travolta, who was deeply invested in the project, delivers a bizarre, cartoonish performance that has become legendary for all the wrong reasons. The direction is equally baffling, with tilted camera angles, garish production design, and poorly executed action scenes that make the movie feel more like a cheap TV pilot than a big-budget blockbuster. All told, it adds up to perhaps sci-fi's greatest anti-masterpiece, the dark matter opposite of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

6 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Directed by Lawrence Guterman

"It's party time... again!" The first Mask movie with Jim Carrey was silly but a ton of fun, carried by the star's energetic lead performance. However, the sequel, Son of the Mask, is awful, with Carrey's absence being keenly felt. He's replaced by Jamie Kennedy as Tim, a cartoonist who finds the magical mask that turns him into a zany, reality-bending figure. When Tim's baby son is born with the mask’s powers, chaos ensues as both father and son use the mask for wacky hijinks.

Any potential the premise had is quickly undermined by crude slapstick humor and shoddy CGI. On top of that, while it was marketed as a family movie, some of the scenes are downright inappropriate for kids. It's simply not funny and quickly wears out its welcome. Unsurprisingly, Son of the Mask was a box office bomb, bringing in just $59.9m against a budget of at least $84m.

5 'United Passions' (2014)

Directed by Frédéric Auburtin