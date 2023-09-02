Whether they feature questionable and cringe-worthy narratives or simply terrible execution — including poor acting, a weak script, and low-quality special effects — many elements play a huge role in making a movie considerably flawed.

Over the years, the film industry has provided audiences with countless so-bad-they're-good movies, which ultimately provide audiences with great, goofy entertainment. However, some of the bunch are just downright terrible, with viewers not even being able to sit through their entirety. From The Master of Disguise to the iconic The Room, Redditors look back at the worst movies they have ever seen and explain what makes them stand out from the rest.

10 'The Master of Disguise' (2002)

As the title suggests, this 2002 kids & family film — which counts on an impressive Tomatometer score of 1% — tells the story of a young waiter (Dana Carvey) who processes an uncanny talent for mimicry. What he later learns is that his gifts of disguise aren't just for show — instead, they are superpowers that will eventually aid the character in fighting a criminal mastermind.

As it seems, the painfully unfunny The Master of Disguiseremains a true disappointment in the genre. "I saw The Master of Disguise in theaters and still think that was probably the worst, though maybe I'm just not turtley enough for the turtle club," RaptureOwn joked on the platform.

9 'Holmes & Watson' (2018)

Comedy mystery thriller Holmes & Watson stars Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly as Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson, respectively. While Etan Cohen's adaptation tries to tell a captivating tale about the iconic characters we all know and love as they join forces to unearth a murder at Buckingham Palace, it fails miserably (at least, according to people on Reddit) at executing it.

Easily regarded one of 2018's worst, Holmes & Watson is, unfortunately, a flawed and flat feature. On the platform, baconeggsandwich25 described it as "the laziest excuse" for a movie they have ever seen. "One of too many Will Farrell films where instead of starting with a good script/story, they have an outline and a plan to point the camera at Farrell and tell him to say something funny," _Hwin_ wrote under a different comment.

8 'The Last Airbender' (2010)

From its atrocious whitewashing to its poorly-constructed narrative (and empty dialogue), there is plenty of stuff wrong with M. Night Shyamlan's fantasy movie, which is supposed to be a live-action for the iconic Nickelodeon hit animated series, Avatar: The Last Airbender (getting a new adaptation next year, this time in the format of a Netflix original TV show).

Naturally, Reddit does not hold back from sharing its understandable discontentment with the disappointing film. "A movie so bad, they pronounced several names wrong despite it being based on a TV show where the characters are named several times," MrGiantGentleman wrote. "It’s blandly shot. The acting is on par with a school play," another user replied.

7 'Movie 43' (2013)

Movie 43 is one of the most mentioned titles in "worst movies of all time" discussions. The comedy is a collection of several different outrageous stories, including a man with a strange blemish on his neck and superheroes attending a speed-dating event.

Even if it stars an ensemble cast (Hugh Jackman, Gerard Butler, Halle Berry, Kirsten Bell, etc.) and counts over thirteen directors and nineteen writers behind the camera, Movie 43 is a massive letdown. "A-list actors doing D-tier MadTV skits," rcapina said. "I’ve watched plenty of Troma films and direct to DVD trash but M43 was the widest gulf between actor and script quality." Furthermore, a now-deleted account highlighted that there is nothing good about the film: "The cringe of being in the theater full of people not laughing is something I’ll never get out of my head."

6 'Son of the Mask' (2005)

Needless to say this list would not be complete without the incredible Son of the Mask, and users on the platform seem to agree. The overly agitated comedy by Lawrence Guterman follows Jamie Kennedy's Tim Avery, a cartoonist who stumbles upon the magical mask of Loki (played by Alan Cumming) and sees his life transformed afterward.

"Good lord what did I just watch?" Asked BlacksmithGullible90 after mentioning the movie. "Boggles the mind that this was a sequel to the quintessential Jim Carrey role," ramen_vape replied. According to plenty of Redditors, the sequel for The Mask is possibly one of the worst entries to a franchise ever made.

5 'Superbabies: Baby Geniuses 2' (2004)

If Baby Geniuses wasn't painfully unamusing for some, its even poorer 2004 sequel undoubtedly takes the crown for the arguably worst kids' movie to ever exist. In the Bob Clark film, two evil partners (Kathleen Turner and Christoper Lloyd) experiment on an infant.

Baby Geniuses 2 is a terrible family film that many users find to be totally unwatchable, including CocoaChoco, who was surprised that no one had mentioned the flick yet. "I can only hope it's because you all were spared a viewing," they said.

4 'Battlefield Earth' (2000)

Considered one of the worst science fiction movies ever created (and one of the most visually unappealing), it is likely that everyone has at least heard of Battlefield Earth at this point. The John Travolta-led feature takes place in the year 3000 A.D., focusing on the alien race of Psychlos, which has taken over the Earth and enslaved humanity in the process.

"It was on TV a gazillion times for a while, and I tried watching it out of boredom for a few times but never got past the first ten minutes or so," ThreeLivesInOne admitted. "Boy was that weird." Some Redditors, however, seem to have really enjoyed L. Ron Hubbard's book from which the film is adapted.

3 'Cats' (2019)

Viewers were terrified by the visuals in the trailer for Cats by the time it came out, so it's no surprise that many dreaded the Tom Hooper musical comedy after actually seeing it. Packed with A-list stars like Taylor Swift, Idris Elba, and Dame Judi Dench, this bizarre little film depicts a tribe of feline humanoids who must decide which one will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

According to KnotSoSalty, Cats is a movie "which simply shouldn’t have been made." Under a different comment, MutineerDisaster replied, "I saw Cats, and soon thereafter a global pandemic started. I don’t think this is coincidence." What's more, Superventurebros joked, saying that they were "horrified" that the movie may be the very last one they'd see in theaters.

2 'The Room' (2003)

Even though The Room definitely fits into the "so-bad-they're-good" category, there is no way to deny that Tommy Wiseau's iconic romantic drama is one of the poorly-made movies to date, which is precisely what makes it so special. In the R-rated 2003 movie, a banker's fiancee (Juliette Danielle) tempts and manipulates his best friend (Greg Sestero) to shocking results.

Written, directed, starring, and produced by Wiseau — just like that one colleague who does all the work in group projects — this misguided masterpiece is possibly the only film on this list that is still fun to watch despite its poor execution. "It's so bad that it turned out a great comedy but technically it's still an awful movie," KeziahPT commented. "He did not hit her, though."

1 'Manos: The Hands of Fate' (1966)

It would be remiss not to include Manos: The Hands of Fate in the discussion of the worst films of all time. This infamous horror feature follows a family on a road trip through the Texas desert who become lost and stranded at a lodge run by a polygamous pagan cult led by the Master. The fate of the family is ultimately decided by the cult's leader.

"One of the worst movies I’ve ever watched, but makes for a great watching experience when you’re drunk," a user suggested. Like The Room, Harold P. Warren's piece falls into the category of funny bad movies to some. "I've probably seen this movie over a dozen times. I will never tire of it," Slaanesh_Patrol added.

